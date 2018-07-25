Supermodel Karlie Kloss gets engaged to boyfriend of six years Joshua Kushner

It means the supermodel will be sister-in-laws with Ivanka Trump.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Kushner after six years of dating.

It means Kloss, 25, will be sisters-in-law with US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, who is married to Joshua’s older brother, Jared.

A source close to the couple told People that Joshua, 33, proposed “a few weeks ago” during a weekend break in New York.

The source added: “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”

On Tuesday, Kloss confirmed the news on Instagram.

Along with a picture of the pair together, she wrote: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Karlie Kloss is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Kushner (Ian West/PA)

Kloss, a model who has worked with brands including Estee Lauder, Adidas and Swarovski, has been dating venture capitalist Kushner since 2012.

In June, she wished her now fiance a happy 33rd birthday with a post on Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my love + my best friend in the Universe. Love you more than I can ever express.”

Kushner’s older brother, Jared, is a senior adviser to Mr Trump.

Kloss voted for Democrat nominee Hilary Clinton in the 2016 US presidential election.





