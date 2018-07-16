Dylan Hartley shares details of wedding to Joanne Tromans

The couple were joined by his England rugby teammates for the ceremony.

England rugby star Dylan Hartley has said his “heart leapt” when he saw his bride on his wedding day.

The sportsman married make-up artist Joanne Tromans in front of his team mates Danny Care, Chris Ashton and Ben Foden, who was joined by his singer wife Una Healy, and James Haskell, with his fiancee Chloe Madeley.

The couple tied the knot on July 7 at All Saints Church in Tromans’ home village of Cottesbrooke in front of 160 guests while the couple’s two-year-old daughter Thea Rose served as flower girl.

Speaking of the moment he saw his bride arrive for the first time, he told Hello magazine: “When I looked back and saw her big smile, my heart leapt. It was such an emotional moment.

“When she reached me she was shaking like a leaf. Then she grabbed my hand and squeezed it.”

Tromans added: “Walking up the aisle towards him was the most amazing experience.

“When I saw him looking at me with this big smile on his face, I was so happy that I was afraid I might crumble.

“Then, when I held his hand and gazed into his eyes, waves of emotion flooded through me. I took some deep breaths to hold myself together and embraced the moment.”

After the ceremony the couple were driven in a chauffer-driven Jaguar to to the wedding reception in a marquee erected at nearby Holdenby House.

Hartley said: “She has so much energy and such a positive outlook.

“She’s fun to be around and is always smiling. I also mentioned in my speech that she has given me the ultimate gift – our daughter.”

Tromans added: “I didn’t want it to end. Nor did little Thea. The next day, she was walking around the house, performing twirls in her flower girl dress.

“And when Dylan went to tuck her into bed, she was still wearing her wedding shoes. We’re all still on a high from the big day and will treasure our memories forever.”

The front cover of Hello! (Hello/PA)

Read the full interview in Hello, out now.





