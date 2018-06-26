Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share romantic anniversary messages

The presenting pair have been married for 22 years.

This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have exchanged romantic messages to each other on social media as the couple celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Holmes and Langsford, both 58, were married eight years ago at the Elvetham Hall hotel in Hampshire.

The pair have been together for 22 years and announced their engagement live on the ITV morning programme.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Langsford posted a photo on social media of her dancing with her smiling husband on their wedding day.

Alongside the image she wrote: “Still so in love with this wonderful man after 22 years together. Happy anniversary my darling Eamonn (heart emoji).”

Still so in love with this wonderful man after 22yrs together. Happy Anniversary my darling ⁦@EamonnHolmes⁩ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5cgfO30opD — Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) June 26, 2018

Talk Radio host Holmes reciprocated by tweeting a photo of the couple sharing a kiss while appearing on This Morning.

He wrote alongside it: “Happy Anniversary my darling Ruth. The fastest 22 years of my life. Where did all that time go?”

Happy Anniversary my darling @RuthieeL . The fastest 22 years of my Life. Where did all that time go ? pic.twitter.com/dZIFLEIuGf — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) June 26, 2018

As well as This Morning, the couple also appear together on Channel 5 series How The Other Half Lives. They are currently filming a fourth series of the show, which explores the lives of some of the richest people in the UK and abroad.

Holmes and Langsford have one child together, their son Jack who was born in 2002. Holmes also has three children from his first marriage, Declan, Rebecca and Niall.

Among the famous names to congratulate them on reaching the milestone was actress Vicki Michelle, who played Yvette Carte-Blanche in Allo Allo, and appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2014.

Michelle shared a photo of herself raising a glass of champagne alongside the couple. She wrote: “Congratulations and Happy Anniversary Ruth and Eamonn.

“22 years, how fabulous. Have a brilliant day. Sending lots of love. xx”





