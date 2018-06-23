In Pictures: Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington weds co-star Rose Leslie
23rd Jun 18 | Weddings
Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have tied the knot.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who met on the set of smash hit TV show Game Of Thrones have got married.
Here are the best pictures from the star-studded wedding:
Getting married is usually one of the biggest days of someone’s life…
So we can forgive Harington for looking a bit nervous as he arrived at church.
The couple, who played on-screen lovers, tied the knot at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire before the reception at Wardhill Castle.
Family members and celebrity pals were in attendance.
And Game Of Thrones fans also flocked to see their on-screen heroes wed in real life.
But if Harington looked a bit overwhelmed before the ceremony, his bride beamed as she was accompanied by her father.
The pair emerged from church married and were showered with flower petal confetti.
