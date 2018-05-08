These are the British designers we'd love to see Meghan Markle wear on her wedding day

Unfortunately, these almost definitely won't be happening.

We’re not expecting to see Meghan Markle wear anything other than something traditional, demure and elegant when she walks down the aisle, but we still can’t help but wish that she’d go for something a bit more unexpected than Ralph & Russo.

As she’s marrying into British royalty she could take the opportunity to support homegrown talent, so we’ve taken the liberty of picking out some young British designers whose clothes she’d also look amazing in.

Yes, there is only a 0.001% chance of the bride wearing any of these brands on 19 May, but we can dream can’t we?

Ashley Williams

There’s very little of Ashley Williams’ designs that could be seen as wedding-appropriate, but can you imagine the response Meghan would get if she turned up to the church in acid wash jeans and some kind of animal print? It would be nothing short of iconic.

If leopard print doesn’t float her boat, the lilac suit from the latest collection would look amazing on Meghan. Even though royal brides have historically only worn white dresses in varying shades, there’s an increasing trend for modern women to wear coloured suits on their big day. It would be the perfect opportunity for Meghan to show off her fashion chops.

House of Holland

If you thought that Williams loved a clashing pattern, just wait until you see what House of Holland has to offer Meghan.

Loud patterns and slogan t-shirts are designer Henry Holland’s trademark but it’s not exactly something we’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge or Princess Eugenie casually wearing. Many think Meghan will be a new type of royalty though, so what about a new look for the family?

Alexa Chung is arguably the Queen of fashion and she regularly wears Holland’s designs, so maybe this will inspire Meghan.

Molly Goddard

If Molly Goddard is good enough for Rihanna, she’s good enough for Meghan. With this faultless logic, we’d love to see the future duchess floating down the aisle in one of Goddard’s creations.

Yes, this would be a very edgy choice for the actress, but unlike Ashley Williams or House of Holland, it’s not a million miles away from wedding attire.

Goddard is known for her romantic, floaty dresses which tend to be made out of a lot of tulle. Sounds pretty perfect for the special ceremony if you ask us.

Shrimps

Meghan is undoubtedly an animal lover – she adopted two dogs, and has been vocal about going to a shelter rather than buying her pooches. The Sun also reported that Prince Harry skipped the annual Boxing Day hunt because it wasn’t in line with Meghan’s views on animal rights.

With this in mind, Meghan would be mad not to love the British brand Shrimps. Designer Hannah Weiland is an animal rights activist who specialises is faux fur, and all of her designs are cruelty-free.

Even if Meghan didn’t want to opt for a full Shrimps dress, a faux fur coat or stole would look amazing over her gown. Shrimps also has some pretty cute beaded bags that would be perfect for holding Meghan’s lipstick and phone.

Gareth Pugh

If drama is what Meghan is after, she should look no further than Gareth Pugh.

Flowing dresses, Matrix-esque coats, fur, lace, glamorous headpieces – Pugh’s work is very eye-catching. While his palette is pretty dark – mainly blacks and greys – the clothes themselves are as sleek and sophisticated as Meghan.

If Meghan did wear Pugh down the aisle she risks giving some of the aristrocracy a heart attack, but we can guarantee she’d look amazing.

Matty Bovan

York-based designer Matty Bovan is one of Britain’s most exciting up-and-coming designers, and is known for his designs that mainly use deconstructed knitwear.

Sure, none of those things are particularly synonymous with ‘royal wedding’, but this is a wish list, remember?

Meghan is well on her way to becoming the coolest member of the royal family, and she would really solidify her fashionable status if she rocked up to the church in multi-coloured, messy knitwear on her big day.





