Glee's Lea Michele shows off engagement ring

The actress has said 'Yes' to her boyfriend.

Glee star Lea Michele is engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich.

Lea Michele at the 2012 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Berkeley Square, London.

The actress, 31, confirmed the news with an Instagram post of a photograph showing her ring.

Yes 💍 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

Alongside the picture she wrote: “Yes”.

According to American celebrity website People, she and Reich, the president of a clothing company, have been dating for over a year.

My Valentine 💙 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:55am PST

Michele, known for playing Rachel Berry in the hit American musical TV series, previously dated her Glee co-star Cory Monteith.

Canadian actor Monteith, who played school jock Finn Hudson in Glee, was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room in 2013, aged 31.

Following Glee, Michele has also starred in TV Series Scream Queens.





