Love Island host Caroline Flack engaged!

28th Apr 18 | Weddings

The pair have been dating for three months and announced their happy news on Instagram.

Love Island host Caroline Flack has found love herself after becoming engaged to former Apprentice star Andrew Brady.

The couple, who have been dating for three months, announced the news on Instagram.

She posted a photograph, writing alongside it: “He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes #chooselove.”

Flack, 38, will return to host the fourth series of ITV2 reality series Love Island this summer.

She recently teased that a “long hot summer” was in store ahead of the show’s return.

She wrote on Twitter: “So I had a sneak peek at this years LOVE ISLANDERS today….. and …. it’s gonna be a LONG HOT SUMMER.”

Brady, reported to be 11 years Flack’s junior, appeared in The Apprentice last year.

In January this year he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother and was the sixth housemate to be evicted.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Scarlett Moffatt responds to Ant McPartlin romance rumours

Scarlett Moffatt responds to Ant McPartlin romance rumours
REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée

[PIC] Former Emmerdale actress left devastated after discovering her boyfriend had a SECRET fiancée
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION

Irish supermarkets URGENTLY recalling several products due to listeria CONTAMINATION
7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution

7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution