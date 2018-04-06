Yogi marries HERSELF in idyllic beach ceremony - even reciting her vows into a heart-shaped mirror

Mickie Monroe sealed her nuptials, which she said helped her overcome years of confidence issues, with a £56 ring.

A yogi who overcame crushing confidence issues by marrying herself even appointed three friends as witnesses when she recited her vows into a heart-shaped mirror on an idyllic beach.

Inspired by a former escort turned relationship guru to tie the knot, Mickie Monroe, 28, claims her love for herself has deepened every day since her wedding.

Proudly wearing her £56 wedding ring, Mickie, who lives on Australia’s Gold Coast and was married on its Miami Beach, said: “If you’d have asked me a couple of years ago about self-marriage, I’d have thought it was narcissistic.”

Mickie married herself in an idyllic beach ceremony (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “But now I realise it’s nothing to do with narcissism, which focuses on what other people think of you. It’s more about self-awareness, and how to deal with those negative, critical thoughts everyone has about themselves.

“If I can be kinder to myself, then it has a ripple effect and will, in turn, make me a more loving person to others.”

Growing up, Mickie said she didn’t “like or look after” herself.

Mickie, pictured here when she was heavier and struggled with self-esteem (Collect/PA Real Life)

Ballooning in weight, she hit 15st at her heaviest, battling with her size as well as having alcohol issues.

She continued: “I was so disconnected from myself, and very lost and angry.

“I abused cigarettes and alcohol and was so critical of my own body. My way of dealing with the world was just to numb myself out.”

Mickie recited her vows into a heart-shaped mirror (Collect/PA Real Life)

But over the years, Mickie, who has since shed 6st, realised that most of her negative thoughts were coming from within.

She continued: “I was my own worst enemy. Even now, that critical voice comes back when I look in the mirror.

“As humans, we’re never going to be truly okay with who we are, but marrying myself has helped me to stop comparing myself to others so much.”

Mickie before and after her weight loss (Collect/PA Real Life)

Then, in February 2017, Mickie made friends with a lady named EJ Love – a former escort turned relationship guru – helping her to throw her own self-marriage ceremony on Valentine’s Day.

“Meeting EJ made me see what a beautiful moment self-marriage is,” she said, explaining how her friend then helped 275 people to marry themselves in a mass ceremony in the USA later in 2017.

And, inspired by EJ, Mickie organised her own nuptials for November 2017 when, rather than reciting prepared wedding vows, she spoke off-the-cuff and from the heart.

“In my tantra classes, I teach that everyone has a masculine and feminine energy inside them,” said Mickie.

“I saw the ceremony as almost marrying those two energies together. I promised to be kind to myself, to be authentic and to create healthy boundaries.

“I bought myself a special ring, too, featuring a carnelian stone, which symbolises devotion and leadership.”

Mickie is hoping to help others battling with self esteem issues (Collect/PA Real Life)

She went on: “Before my ceremony, I was going through a hard time. I was in the throes of very bad depression, and didn’t know how to silence those negative thoughts – self-care isn’t exactly something they teach in school.

“But now I’ve promised to commit to and love both the good and bad parts of me. I’ve stopped waiting around for perfection because it’s never going to happen.”

Although she has had some negative reactions when she has revealed that she is married to herself, once she has explained the reasoning behind it, Mickie said people often come round.

Mickie bought herself a £56 wedding ring(Collect/PA Real Life)

Since her wedding day, she has also noticed a seismic shift in the way she treats herself.

“I’ve realised there’s nothing wrong with honouring yourself. It’s bizarre – if I’d given that ring and made those vows to someone else, nobody would have an issue. But somewhere along the way, it’s become taboo to love yourself,” she said.

“That’s a real shame because ultimately, you’re the person you’ll spend your life with.”

Mickie on her wedding day (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “I take much better care of myself now – there’s no more putting off things until tomorrow, or agreeing to do things I don’t want to do for fear of annoying someone.

“I understand I may potentially be ridiculed for loving myself but I’m okay with that. I don’t seek validation from other people anymore.

“And if reading about me can help one other person out there who is struggling to accept themselves, then I’ll be happy.”





