Marc Jacobs is engaged after organising flashmob-style dance

5th Apr 18 | Weddings

Jacobs got down on one knee in a Mexican grill restaurant.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs will be tying the knot – after proposing to his boyfriend in unusual style.

Jacobs organised a surprise, flashmob-style dance in a Mexican grill restaurant before getting down on one knee.

He posted the video of the proposal to boyfriend Charly Defrancesco on Instagram.

The designer wrote: “And this happened…’Charly Defrancesco will you marry me?’ #flashmobatchipotle #moves.

“Thank you everyone for making this happen. And to my Ride or Die fiance I love you.”

The flashmob dance was accompanied by Prince song Kiss and the video ends with the couple having a kiss.

