Postman ditches 10 year career to become a full-time comedian set to take Edinburgh Fringe by storm

Chris Washington went from pounding the pavements of Wigan with his mail sack, to touring the country with his stand-up show.

A postman has revealed how he is having his very own red letter day, after launching a full-time career as a comedian.

Using material gathered during 10 years of pounding pavements as a postie in his hometown of Wigan, Gtr. Manchester, Chris Washington, 29, will be performing his new show ‘You Beauty!’ next month at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe, where he was nominated for best newcomer last year.

Attributing his success to delivering the mail, which provided him with the material and the solitude to think up winning gags, he explained: “Everyone’s got a postman and everyone has a pretty similar interaction with their postman.”

Chris’s show tells people what their postman is really thinking(Collect/PA Real Life)

He continued: “What I do is tell people what the postman’s really thinking when you give him his Christmas bonus, or let your dog bark at him through the letter box.”

Hanging up his mail bag for the last time in January 2018, to finally pursue comedy as a career, Chris was inspired to do his first gig at the Queen’s Comedy Club in Tyldesley, Gtr. Manchester six years ago by reading comic Frankie Boyle’s autobiography My S**t Life so Far, during a holiday in Egypt with his now fiancée, Becky Noon, 28, a facilities manager.

“I’m not much of a reader, but I picked it up from the hotel lobby one day because, it was better than sitting on a sun lounger twiddling my thumbs,” Chris recalled.

Chris spent several years playing small pub and club gigs(Collect/PA Real Life)

He continued: “It was absolutely brilliant. I remember reading this book and thinking, ‘He is just a normal bloke who is funny. Anyone can have a crack at this!’.”

Sitting by the pool, Chris began investigating places to perform and within three weeks did his maiden gig – trying his jokes on an audience of thirty – and never looked back.

Chris said: “I hadn’t expected to get a slot at the club so soon and felt very unprepared. But I guess you’re never going to feel prepared for your first ever gig. It’s going to be terrifying no matter what.”

After that, the wisecracking postman spent years juggling his full-time job with regular performances up and down the country, regularly clocking up 1,000 miles a week.

With the support of his employer, who let him take off a month last year to perform in Edinburgh, where he got his big break, and Becky, who has backed him all the way, he is definitely having the last laugh.

Chris said: “It has been a bit of a mad ride for Becky, who I’ve been with for seven and half years, because she’s known me before and after I caught the comedy bug. Before, I would be home every night and then all of a sudden I was driving down to London every week at the drop of a hat.”

Chris and girlfriend Becky on holiday in Egypt (Collect/PA Real Life)

He continued: “You’ve got to have good people behind you to make it.”

Always the class clown and never teacher’s pet, Chris spent most of his school days either staring out of the window or trying to make people laugh.

He left in 2005 with three GSCEs, his “just desserts for a decade of messing about” and went to work for the postal service after watching the 2006 BBC sitcom Sorted.

Chris says that his 10-year-long career as a postman is a deep well of material (Collect/PA Real Life)

“It was about a group of posties who seemed to go in to work, have loads of banter, go and deliver a few letters and then go to the pub. Bingo, that was the job for me,” he said.

To Chris’ delight, the job turned out to be remarkably similar to the comedy, as there were “lots of funny people and a brilliant patter,” although there was rather more walking involved than the show had portrayed.

Delivering around eight big sacks of post and covering a 10-mile patch, Chris had plenty of time along to write material in his head for upcoming gigs.

After ten years of service, Chris resigned from Royal Mail in January 2018 to pursue comedy full time (Karla Gowlett/PA Real Life)

“In many ways I wouldn’t have been able to pursue the comedy stuff had I not been a postman,” explained Chris, who started work at the Royal Mail in 2007.

“If I was working in an office job I’d never have had the space and the solitude to think of gags. But as a postie, you have all day to yourself, wandering around on your own.”

Coincidentally, he even delivered mail to St Gregory’s in Farnworth, Lancs., the real-life setting of comedian Peter Kay’s popular sitcom Phoenix Nights, which Chris jokes he “dined out on for years, showing people pictures of it at every opportunity.”

Chris and Becky have been a couple for seven years (Collect/PA Real Life)

At that point, living in an area with few clubs or theatres, Chris struggled to see how someone like him could ever make it as a full-time funnyman, though.

He said: “Where I grew up, on the outskirts of Wigan, I really didn’t know how to break into comedy. It’s not an artsy place with a particularly strong creative community.”

Gradually, however, he began to make a name for himself, playing bigger and bigger venues, first around the North West and then all over the country.

His show ‘Dream Big (Within Reason)’ earned him a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Fringe (Collect/PA Real Life)

After hectic years doing non-stop gigging, Chris’ hard work finally paid off when he was invited to support Jason Manford, one of his comedy heroes, for some of the dates on his nationwide tour in 2016, after a promoter put them in touch.

Then, a year on, he was nominated for the Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Fringe for his hour-long stand-up show ‘Dream Big (Within Reason)’, which brought him to the attention of Phil McIntyre, one of the industry’s biggest comedy agents.

Chris recalled: “I went to the London office, where the walls were covered with all the things they’ve produced for screen and stage. I spotted a plaque from Phoenix Nights and it was a crazy reminder of how much I was living the dream.”

Chris will be performing his new show ‘You Beauty’ at the Fringe next month (Karla Gowlett/PA Real Life)

He continued: “Ten years ago, I was chuffed at delivering to that place on my post round. Now I’m sat in the offices of the people who made the programme, talking about my comedy career. Unbelievable!”

Chris Washington is performing You Beauty! at Pleasance Courtyard (Upstairs) from 1st August – 26th August, 20:30

© Press Association 2018