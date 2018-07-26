Mum reunited with her spaniel 18 months after she was 'DOGNAPPED' from outside her front door

Kate Kershaw spent a year and a half as a 'nervous wreck' when her dog went missing, but finally tracked it down through hard work and persistence.

An animal lover described the magical moment when she was reunited with her £750 golden cocker spaniel – 18 months after the pet was dognapped outside her family’s country home – saying it was like the return of her “firstborn.”

Desperate to find Fifi, her precious pooch, secretary Kate Kershaw, 35 – mum to Florence, four – put posters up in local towns and villages offering a £1,000 reward, consulted a top pet detective and travelled hundreds of miles, often after dark, to follow-up reported sightings.

Eventually, earlier this month, secretary Kate, from Blackheath, south east London, heard Fifi, now six, had been found, malnourished and mistreated, collapsed beside a dual carriageway in Somerset – 180 miles from where she was snatched.

Kate with Fifi as a puppy (Collect/PA Real Life)

Waking that day to a missed call on her mobile from a mystery number, she said: “I Googled it and saw that it belonged to a rescue centre in Somerset, called St. Giles, but their voicemail said they weren’t open for another hour.

“That hour was the longest wait of my life.”

Eventually getting through to Vanessa Linnell – who had run the rescue since 2010 with her husband Bill after selling their family home to fund it – she said a dog matching the description Kate had posted on social media of Fifi had been brought in the day before.

Spotted by two motorists wandering along the side of a dual carriageway, she had finally collapsed beside it.

Desperate to see Fifi – but wary of the number of times so-called sightings had been hoaxes – Kate decided not to share her news, jumping into her car, but first dropping Florence off at her summer holiday camp, before continuing on her four hour journey.

Sadly, the “Hollywood moment” she had longed for when she and her pooch were reunited never happened.

Fifi out for a walk with Florence (Collect/PA Real Life)

She recalled: “When I arrived, I recognised her immediately. She had lost a huge amount of weight and was very shy, but I knew it was her.

“I had imagined this day for 18 months, that she’d come bounding up to me and that it’d be like a Hollywood movie – but it wasn’t.”

Previously lively and energetic, Fifi is now “a shadow of her former self.”

Kate slept next to Fifi for the first night she was back home (Collect/PA Real Life)

Kate explained: “She’s very nervous and jumpy. She’s clearly been so badly traumatised by the last year and a half.

“She isn’t house trained any more and, so far, hasn’t made a single sound. She’s not the dog she was before.”

Still, following 18 months of worrying about her pet, which Kate says turned her into a “nervous wreck,” she is delighted to have her back.

Fifi wearing a witch’s cape at Halloween (Collect/PA Real Life)

But she remains mystified by who snatched her from her family home’s front garden in Yalding, Kent on 22 January 2017.

“I turned my head for just a second and suddenly my whole life changed,” said Kate.

“It can be hard for people who don’t own dogs to understand, but Fifi was like my firstborn child. Losing her was devastating for our family and I felt like I, essentially, lost months of my life being so focused day and night on getting her back.”

Kate printed thousands of missing posters (Collect/PA Real Life)

Obsessed with finding her, Kate spent virtually every weekend after Fifi was taken flooding towns and villages with missing posters, as well as travelling hundreds of miles in the middle of the night, following-up sightings.

Suspecting that Fifi was abducted by a specialist dognapping gang, Kate was also subjected to cruel hoaxers, tormenting her with videos and messages designed to raise her hopes – only for them to be crushed again.

But, against all the odds, in July 2018 , Fifi was finally discovered.

Sadly, Kate believes her timid behaviour indicates she was beaten by her captors, who probably snatched her hoping to breed from her.

“I will never know what happened, but she’s been completely traumatised by her experience,” said Kate.

“Still, it’s wonderful to have her back, after living in a nightmare for so long.”

I actually cannot believe I am writing this … I never dreamt this day would ever come …. FIFI IS HOME 🐶… Posted by Kate Kershaw-Smith on Tuesday, July 17, 2018

The golden cocker spaniel disappeared when Kate took her down to Kent for a country walk in the idyllic village of Yalding, where her parents live.

After the long drive, she let Fifi out of the 4×4’s boot to stretch her legs in the front garden, while she went into the house with Florence to collect her parents and put on their wellies.

But, during the five minutes she spent inside the house, Fifi was snatched.

Florence reuniting with Fifi (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I took my eye off her for no time at all,” recalled Kate, who works for her family’s estate agency business.

“Then I heard a car door slam and for some reason, I just knew that something wasn’t right. The house is very secluded, along a narrow country lane. There was no reason for any other cars to be down there.

“I ran out into the drive and she had gone – disappeared without trace.”

For hours, Kate and her parents trawled neighbouring fields screaming Fifi’s name, but the beloved pet had long gone.

“I have never felt so utterly helpless in all my life,” said Kate. “When I got home late that evening I was shaking uncontrollably from the shock of it.”

For the next few months, Kate spent every weekend carrying out a “military-style” operation, mapping out the area where Fifi went missing and leafleting nearby villages in a bid to find her.

When she saw Fifi, four-year-old Florence burst into tears (Collect/PA Real Life)

She recalled: “I must have printed out thousands of posters with Fifi’s face on. We put them up everywhere – in shops, pubs, even on lampposts.”

Against the advice of the police, who warned her of hoaxers, Kate also offered a £1,000 reward on the posters – hoping to appeal to her dognappers’ greed.

Sadly , she was soon swamped by messages of fake sightings.

Even more distressing were the “emotional hoaxes” which Kate received from people wanting to taunt and ridicule her.

She explained: “For a while, we had one guy who would send us videos of himself wearing a dog mask, pretending to be Fifi and laughing with his mates at us. At one stage this was happening a few times a day.

“But there would be genuine sightings, too, and I’d always go, sometimes check them out in the middle of the night, if there was just the smallest chance that she was out there.”

Florence with Fifi in Blackheath on Fifi’s first walk since being returned (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I knew I had to follow everything up, because I had a small daughter at home who was missing her pet desperately.”

Joining all the missing pet websites and social media pages she could find, Kate even contacted Colin Butcher, the UK’s leading pet detective, who advised her to register on as many dog loss sites as possible and to quite literally pound the streets.

As the months passed, gradually the number of sightings and false alarms began to dwindle.

But, a positive thinker, Kate says she never lost hope that Fifi would one day return to her, but when over a year had passed since her disappearance, she no longer had the energy to maintain the relentless search.

Then, in July 2018, a mysterious caller soon revealed they had tracked Fifi down.

“Since getting her back, I’ve just been cuddling her and talking to her all the time. She hasn’t left my side yet, and on the first night she was back, I slept next to her to try and give her a bit of comfort,” she said.

Fifi before her abduction (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Florence is over the moon, too. The day I brought her back, she didn’t know I had gone to the rescue centre. I came in the door and said to Florence, ‘Look who’s come back?’ and as soon as she saw her, she just burst into tears and screamed, ‘Fifi!’.”

Until her experience, Kate had no idea how prevalent cruel dognappers, who steal dogs to breed them and sell their puppies for thousands of pounds,

were. In Fifi’s case, the theft was pointless, as while she is not spayed, she is infertile – which Kate believes they must have realised, prompting them to dump her.

She said: “For them, it’s no different to stealing an iPhone or a wallet. But, as a family, losing Fifi robbed us of our happiness.”





© Press Association 2018