Mum had PMS so severe that she BANNED herself from driving as she feared she was dangerous

Charlotte has shared a candid video talking about premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and her week of "hell" before her period starts.

A successful professional has revealed how her pre-menstrual fury triggered road rages so explosive that she banned herself from driving for a week every month, as she felt dangerous behind the wheel.

Health company representative Charlotte Parnell, 35, confessed to swearing at fellow motorists through her car window, angrily berating her now ex-husband over trivial things and sobbing, self-pityingly for days in her bedroom in the week before her period.

Eventually diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) – a debilitating period pain, which causes angry, irrational and volatile behaviour – in 2003, Charlotte, of Bracknell, Berks., said: “My road rage was out of control.”

Charlotte has PMDD (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “With my PMDD, I feel like two different people – one is the normal me, the other lives in a completely different world.

“I feel fine once my period starts, but the week before is like hell.”

While she is happy, positive and ambitious for three out of every four weeks, on the week when her PMDD – affecting around one in 20 women, with symptoms including headaches and abdominal pain, extreme fatigue, insomnia and fainting – strikes, Charlotte says she is a wreck.

Keen to raise awareness of the condition – which also has psychological symptoms, including violent mood swings, depression, suicidal thoughts, boiling anger, foggy thinking and lack of self-control – the mum-of-one has shared a candid video of herself talking about it.

Charlotte, whose daughter, Leyla, is seven, said: “I’ve made the video for people to understand why I might be a happy and positive woman for three weeks of the month, but completely different for the other week.

“I know I have life pretty sweet. I have a good job, a pretty house, nice car, get to go on lots of holiday, so I think I have no reason to feel down.”

Charlotte continued: “I try to explain to people that I have PMDD, but I think it’s hard for them to understand, as it’s to do with the body’s chemical balance.

“My family always thought I was a moody or sulky person, but I want people to understand I have a condition and it’s not my fault. ”

Charlotte, who no longer has boiling road rage when her PMDD strikes – instead feeling desperately down – first experienced symptoms aged 14, feeling isolated and depressed in the week before her period started.

Charlotte and Terry (Collect/PA Real Life)

“My family put it down to teenage angst, as I seemed moody and slept all the time,” she said.

“I remember feeling really sad, like I was the only person in the world.”

But, when she reached 17, Charlotte’s condition made her feel angry and aggressive – leading her to shout at shop assistants and even to push a colleague up against a wall.

Charlotte (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I couldn’t stop myself. I wasn’t in control of my body or my thoughts.”

Charlotte’s now ex-husband, who she split-up with in 2013 and she does not wish to name, also felt the full force of her temper, which she would lose over trivial things like whether the bins had been taken out.

She recalled: “I would goad him and want a reaction, being really aggressive and rude, but I couldn’t help myself.”

Charlotte and Terry (Collect/PA Real Life)

After visiting the doctor several times in her 20s and being prescribed anti-depressants to deal with her mood changes, a GP finally told Charlotte he believed she had PMDD in 2006, when she was 23.

Given anti-depressants, they did little to curb Charlotte’s behaviour, so her furies continued – frightening her so much that she stopped driving in the week before her period for a year, because of her road rage.

“It was dangerous,” she tearfully recalled. “I felt furious behind the wheel. I’d shout and swear at people out of the window, if people cut me up, I’d be so mad.”

Charlotte added: “It got to the point where I didn’t dare driving in my PMDD week. I knew it could be dangerous with the way I was feeling.”

Things took a darker turn when Charlotte fell pregnant, aged 27 – experiencing both pre-natal and post-natal depression.

“I think it was all linked to my PMDD and the hormone levels in my body,” added Charlotte, who gave birth to Leyla in May 2011.

Charlotte at the gym (Collect/PA Real Life)

Fortunately, since researching her condition, Charlotte has now learned to manage it without anti-depressants – instead using a healthy diet, exercise, vitamins and positive thinking.

She said: “In my PMDD week I don’t want to go out, socialise or shower.

“I am a lot less angry now, but I feel really down and sad, and just want to sit in bed and cry all day during that week. If I do go out, I don’t want to look at people or for them to see me. I have had dark suicidal thoughts, but I know that isn’t the answer.”

Charlotte and daughter Leyla (Collect/PA Real Life)

Fortunately, Charlotte, has received unwavering support from her partner-of-three-years, national sales manager, Terry Dawson, 42.

“I told Terry about my PMDD after about two weeks of dating, as I knew he would see me at my worst, but he has been so supportive,” she said.

“I did ask doctors about a hysterectomy, but was told I am too young. Now I realise I don’t want to have the operation and I am trying to manage it on my own.”





