Mum's heartache at discovering her son's seizures were because half his brain had died during birth

When Hannah's baby Reggie started making jerking movements, the quick-thinking mum videoed the episode - which led to an alarming discovery.

When Hannah Harding’s baby boy, Reggie Harding-Winter, started making jerking movements, the quick-thinking mum videoed the alarming episode on her phone – still hoping it was a one-off incident.

But Hannah, 31, from Newquay, Cornwall, recalled taking her baby to hospital, where she was given shattering news, saying: “When I was filming Reggie, I was a little bit worried, but even when we went to hospital, I didn’t think it was anything that bad – he seemed fine.”

Hannah with Reggie (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “It was only when they did the scans and they showed us on the screen that I saw the left part of his brain was just dark.

“I thought it was a tumour but they said no, it was his brain, but it was dead.

“They believe the blood supply had been cut off to Reggie’s brain when I had a placental abruption – when my placenta started separating from my uterus before his birth, which can deprive babies of oxygen and nutrients and cause severe bleeding.”

Hannah with Reggie at the beach (Collect/PA Real Life)

Hannah, who is no longer a competitive surfer, but won the English Nationals and Women’s titles of the UK Pro Surf Tour in 2012, had a textbook pregnancy until February 25, 2015, when she woke up feeling something was wrong.

She explained: “I was 31 weeks pregnant and when I woke up, my stomach was rock solid and I was having pains.

“It was my first child, so I wasn’t really sure what was going on and whether I was having Braxton hicks – kind of practice contractions. My gut was telling me that something wasn’t right. My partner at the time was at work, so he phoned a friend, who came round and called an ambulance for me.”

Reggie in hospital shortly after his birth (Chloe Harding/PA Real Life)

Rushed to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro, Hannah had no idea she was about to give birth.

She continued: “When I got there, I was in lots of pain and the doctors said that the baby was ok, but I was have a placental abruption and was haemorraghing internally, so they needed to get him out.

“I had an emergency c-section and they didn’t have a chance to give him any steroids to help his lungs develop. I saw him for just a few seconds when he was born, before he was whisked away to neonatal.”

Reggie in his incubator (Chloe Harding/PA Real Life)

Reggie, now three, born nine weeks early, weighed 4lb 1oz and was kept in an incubator, as Hannah and his dad, fellow professional surfer Russell Winter, 42, sat by his side.

Hannah said: “It’s not what you expect when you have a baby.

“I was expecting to still be pregnant at this stage and was just about to start nesting, but instead here I was, sat by my newborn son in hospital.”

Incredibly, Reggie did so well, he was allowed out of hospital a month later, four weeks earlier than expected.

Hannah said: “It was amazing bringing him home. We had to learn to tube feed him but I didn’t care because he was home with us.

“We eventually got him off that, too, which was fantastic. We were so pleased with how he was doing.”

Reggie (Collect/PA Real Life)

But when he was eight months old, Hannah noticed Reggie making some odd movements where he jerked his head to the left while she was feeding him.

“I thought it was just a bit strange, so I took my phone out and filmed it for a bit,” she said.

“Eventually he stopped and he seemed absolutely fine, but I showed the video to his dad when he got home. We agreed to just keep an eye on it because it was unusual.”

Reggie in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

The next day, Hannah was giving Reggie his breakfast when she noticed the same movements and, again, filmed them.

She recalled: “I was a bit worried about it, but thought it was just something babies did.

“Still, I took him to the doctor and showed him the videos, after which he sent us straight to hospital.”

Hannah with Reggie in hospital (Chloe Harding/PA Real Life)

Luckily, Hannah’s videos helped doctors to diagnose her son.

She said: “We spent the next two weeks at the hospital, while they ran extensive tests, brain scans and heart monitoring. The results were coming back all over the place.

“After an MRI scan, the doctors brought us into a room and showed the results to us on the screen. Immediately, I could see this dark mass on the left side of his brain.”

Reggie (Collect/PA Real Life)

In the months that followed, Reggie was given medication to bring his seizures under control and, luckily, nine months later, they stopped completely.

But the damage to his brain means the little boy has hemiplegia, a type of cerebral palsy and he still struggles to move the right-hand side of his body.

Hannah explained: “He has been able to do so much more than we ever thought and he is such a determined boy.”

She continued: “Reggie never crawled, because he couldn’t, so he bum shuffled across the floor everywhere. Then he started standing and walking and we were amazed. When he started walking, they took a cast of his leg and made a little splint, so he wears that every day all day.

“If something is restricting him, he will find a way around it. If he is opening a bottle, he’ll sit down and hold it between his legs and use his good hand.

“We thought he would struggle to speak, so I did a Makaton signing course and we started signing with him. He was great at it, but then he started to talk as well and now he’s a right little chatter box.”

Hannah with Reggie having his splint made (Collect/PA Real Life)

Now Hannah wants to take Reggie for a course of constraint induced movement therapy, to help him build up the strength in his right side.

She explained: “We will place his good arm in a cast and do intensive physiotherapy to help him get used to using his other arm.

“It is an intensive therapy programme, during which they will put Reggie’s good, left arm in a cast. We will then spend three hours each day for four weeks with the specialist paediatric physiotherapists, carrying out intense physiotherapy and play on his right side.”

Reggie wearing his splint (Collect/PA Real Life)

Reggie has had his assessment in Manchester and meets all the criteria, but, unfortunately, CIMT is not funded by the NHS. Hannah has set up a JustGiving fundraising page to raise £12,000 to cover the cost of the programme, travel and accommodation.

She added: “The expected outcome is huge and will, hopefully, build Reggie’s confidence in his right side, lower his sensitivity and help remap his brain and build muscle memory.

“Unfortunately, CIMT is not funded on the NHS. The therapy itself will be in excess of £8,500 and accommodation, living expenses and travel for the period is going to cost around £3,000 to £4,000.”

Hannah with Reggie at the beach (Collect/PA Real Life)

Hannah continued: “There is a programme available in September, which we’ve been offered. I would love to think we might be able to reach our goal by then, but I am well aware that this is extremely ambitious.

“Reggie will be starting school next year, and the thought of him having specialist cutlery, just to help him eat or Velcro clothes so he can dress himself, is a hard thing to process.

“The task ahead is massively daunting and is going to be extremely tough on Reggie. He is not going to like it and I am conscious there will be a lot of ups and downs with all of this, especially as he will be away from home and out of our normal environment. But it will be worth it if it is going to significantly improve his quality of life.”

To donate to Reggie’s page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reggies-righthand-army





