Student reveals how she eats for free by rescuing WASTE food from supermarket bins

Sophie has found everything from vegetables to wheelie bins full of ice cream.

A resourceful student who eats for free by filling up on groceries thrown out by supermarkets, has revealed how she has made a secret circle of bin diving friends.

Not only has Sophie Bridgman, 27, who lives in Bangor, North Wales, bagged everything from hundreds of onions to two wheelie bins full of ice cream during her after hours hunting trips, she has also found a host of like-minded pals.

She said: “I’ve met so many people bin-diving and we now have a WhatsApp group to share food around everyone, to make sure that if one of us picks up lots of stuff, none of it goes to waste.”

A haul of dairy products (Collect/PA Real Life)

Sophie first began bin-diving as a cash-strapped student in Manchester, when money was tight.

Then, moving to Bangor in North Wales in September 2017 to complete a Master’s degree, she began gathering the cast-off supermarket supplies once more as, despite having a part-time job, she had a very limited budget.

She said: “I was a student again and despite working a part-time job, I didn’t have much money. I started going with my housemates and it just grew and grew.”

A haul of gluten-free products (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “We realised we could get a lot of food that would be enough for us all week. We spread the word and more and more people started coming with us, with us all sharing the food between us.

“I find it really difficult to leave food and have it go to waste.

“I’ve been able to live almost entirely off bin food at some points. Sometimes I’ve added some more veg or extra bits, if there hasn’t been enough in the bins that week, but usually there’s been plenty.”

Sophie has been able to eat for free thanks to bin diving (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “It’s terrible to think that all that food would just go to landfill if we didn’t bin-dive.”

Over the last year, Sophie has been surprised by the amazing quality of some of the food she has found.

She said: “We get such a random selection of stuff. Quite often it’s a load of one thing. Sometimes it’s lots of smoothies and one time there was just a bin full of onions. We found loads of meat one night that had another month of shelf life.”

Sophie (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Once, after a bank holiday, we found two wheelie bins full of ice cream, but we could only take about third of it, as we didn’t have enough freezer space for it,” she added.

“I was like Mr Whippy, taking free ice cream to all my friends’ houses.”

As well as sharing the food she finds with her new mates, Sophie likes to put surplus supplies to good use.

Sophie (Collect/PA Real Life)

She explained: “We try to take everything that’s there and redistribute it.

“As well as the WhatsApp group, I have taken things to university and just left it on the side for people to take. We’ve also given some to a zero-waste café.”

Even though she is now finishing her degree, Sophie would like to continue reusing waste food whatever she does next.

Salad and a smoothie made from bin produce (Collect/PA Real Life)

“It is a really great thing to do and I would recommend it, as long as you plan it properly,” she said.

“My tips would be to wait until late in the day and never to go when the supermarket is open.

“It’s worth sussing it out first. Find out what time the supermarket shuts and what time staff leave. I went in and spoke to one of the staff in a subtle way just to figure that out.”

Sophie says the food she find can be very varied (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Don’t make yourself look too obvious, take a head torch and have transport if you can, so you can carry everything.

“It’s really important to be respectful. Try and leave everything as you found it. If a door was closed, close it again afterwards and don’t leave rubbish all over the place.”

Finding other people to bin-dive with is something Sophie also recommends.

A collection of vegetables (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “If you can connect with other people who want to bin-dive, too, it can be really helpful.

“Look on social media for people, or ask friends if they want to try doing it.

“You can go to cafes that use waste food, where you might come across other people doing this sort of thing. It means you can share food around as well, to make sure nothing goes to waste.”





© Press Association 2018