Woman reveals why she lets her pet pig sleep in her bed, feeds him Cheerios and even arranged a wedding for him

Porkchop has become such a celebrity in his neighbourhood and the pair can't go anywhere without getting stopped for selfies.

Meet Porkchop, the pet porker who sleeps in his owner’s bed, pigs out on Cheerios, uses a litter tray … and has even got married.

Owner Caitlyn Isham, 36, of Chicago, Illinois, adopted the micro-juliana-mix pig five years ago, after a lifelong obsession with the creatures and he soon made her apartment in an inner-city neighbourhood his home.

But when he met the dog and cat who then lived there, too, it became clear he found other animals a bit of a boar, so sales consultant Caitlyn set about looking for a piggy princess to become his bride, saying: “He was indifferent to other domestic animals. What he really needed was a wife.”

Growing up, Caitlyn had longed for a pet pig, but thought she would have to wait until she moved to the countryside, until her mum Cathy Steinberg, an animal rights supporter, introduced her to a friend who had an indoor porker.

She laughed: “My surname is ‘Isham,’ which I would hear as ‘is’ ‘ham’ and it made me obsessed with pigs . I knew I wanted one as a pet, but didn’t think it was possible.

“When I visited my mum’s friend with an indoor pig, I realised that certain breeds could be litter trained and would happily live indoors. so I decided I had to get one.”

Porkchop (Collect/PA Real Life)

After careful research, she found a breeder in Florida, with some slightly older pigs from her last litter, one of which – Porkchop – caught her eye.

“There are a lot of scams out there,” said Caitlyn. “Some people think they are getting a little pig, but they grow to be 500lb. I didn’t want to fall in love with a pig that I wouldn’t be able to keep.

“But Porkchop, who now weighs 75lb, was about nine-months-old and I just fell in love.”

Porkchop (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I paid around $1000 (£766) for him, $500 (£383) for vet bills and $500 (£383) for airfare, and flew him over 1,000 miles back home.

“At first, he was scared, so I took my time and, within a few days, we’d bonded and he would lie right up beside me in bed.”

Caitlyn’s apartment soon needed to be adapted to cater for Porkchop’s needs.

Porkchop rearranging his ramp to get his favourite Cheerios (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “Pigs can’t jump like cats or dogs, but sometimes he does surprise me. He ends up on the table when I’m not looking!

“I built a ramp, so he can run up and down to my bed. He can go upstairs, but he’s too scared to run downstairs, so I have to carry him.

“In my bedroom, I had a big walk in closet, but I moved all the clothes and turned that into his room – giving him his own space. He’ll go in there when I’m not home, or when he’s mad at me.”

Porkchop after a pillow fight (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “He’s a lot stronger and smarter than a dog or a cat, so he just gets into things you would never expect – but it’s hard to get mad at him, because I’m always impressed by his ingenuity.”

Caitlyn recalled one incident, when she left a box of his beloved Cheerios breakfast cereal on her dresser.

She said: ” I’d moved the ramp, so he couldn’t get up on my bed.”

Porkchop wearing deely boppers (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “When I came home, he’d managed to move it from one side of the room to the other and angle it in a way that it was pointing to the dresser. I came back just in time to rescue the Cheerios.”

Then, last year, Caitlyn’s mum, whose friend, Stacy, had adopted a sow, or lady pig, volunteered her daughter to look after the porker, called Tulip, if she went away.

“We became friends and, although they were unsure of each other at first, so did Porkchop and one-year-old Tulip,” Caitlyn continued.

Porkchop in the bath (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “Tulip’s owner was going to a pet fashion show at Famous Fido rescue center in Chicago in April 2017, and invited me along.

“We already had a little veil that someone had picked up somewhere, so we decided to get a tuxedo and a top hat, too, and hold a wedding ceremony for our pigs.”

Decorating their strollers, Caitlyn then pushed them down the aisle to the wedding march.

Porkchop and his owner Caity (Collect/PA Real Life)

“It was just a bit of fun, but Porkchop looked so handsome, I didn’t know how any self-respecting piglet could resist him,” she said.

“He’s excellent husband material, as he’s very loving, he loves cuddles and is always giving me kisses.

“Pigs are so affectionate and they bring so much happiness. Porkchop gets genuinely excited when I come home.”

Porkchop and his bride Tulip (Collect/PA Real Life)

Now a celebrity in the Wicker Park area where they live, Porkchop has a growing fan club when Caitlyn takes him out for a stroll.

She said: “I do take him out for walks, but if he’s on the lead, it can be hard to get very far.

“Porkchop gets stopped a lot by people wanting to meeting him and he’s always being distracted by things he wants to eat.”

Porkchop on his wedding day(Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “He loves food and can even scrape chewing gum off the pavement with his snout!

“So, I often take him out in a stroller, which means we can move through the crowds, without him being scared by all the people.”

But Porkchop’s fame can also have its advantages when it comes to getting tables in local hostelries.

Porkchop raising money for charity (Collect/PA Real Life)

Caitlyn laughed: “When I go to bars in the neighbourhood, they can be completely full, but if I have him with me, they’ll make space for us. He’s such a celebrity!

“He has his own instagram @Porkchop_is_ham and Facebook page called ‘Porkchop the Wicker Park pig,’ so he gets recognised everywhere.

“We were fundraising, so we could do a course to make him a certified therapy pig, too, but we have had a few set backs with that as I’ve had a few injuries.”

Porkchop and his owner Caity (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Still like a true star, I take him to fundraising events and we charge $5 (£3.84) for people to have their picture taken with him – giving all all the money to charity.”

