Mum plagued by condition that triggers bouts of paralysis is to treat it with radical chemotherapy

Fiona Elias claims she was branded a "hypochondriac" by doctors - when in reality, she was suffering from multiple sclerosis.

A young mum who claims she was branded a “hypochondriac” by doctors in fact had multiple sclerosis (MS) – a serious neurological condition triggering bouts of paralysis, which she plans to treat using radical chemotherapy.

Fiona Elias, who works for a social care charity, was just 17 when her life changed overnight, after waking-up one morning unable to move – sparking a seemingly never ending fight for answers, during which she claims medics told her the symptoms were “all in her head.”

Finally diagnosed with MS – a serious lifelong condition affecting the brain and spinal cord – in 2006, Fiona, 34, of Edgware, north London, who hopes to crowdfund the £50,000 needed for her pioneering treatment, said: “Right now, I use the analogy that my brain is like a broken phone charger. The protective casing – or myelin – is damaged, so it’s not connecting and carrying electrical signals properly.”

Fiona with her children Nava and Orli (PA Real Life/Collect)

But the groundbreaking chemotherapy, available in Moscow, Russia, will essentially wipe her body of all memory of having MS.

Fiona explained: “This treatment would essentially reboot my immune system. My stem cells are harvested, then I have a week of intensive chemo to completely wipe my immune system.

“Then, when the stem cells are put back in again, it’s almost as if my body will forget I have MS.”

Self-help groups bring people together who share common life experiences for support, education and mutual aid. Take the step to connect with a group in your area: https://t.co/6MQBgPjFvv. pic.twitter.com/u3KWiDI3VQ — National MS Society (@mssociety) July 12, 2018

A fit and healthy youngster, Fiona, now a mum to Orli, six, and Nava, two, woke up one morning when she was 17 and could not get out of bed.

Concerned about the terrifying incident, she was admitted to hospital for a barrage of tests, but nobody could tell her what was wrong.

She said: “Out of nowhere, I was super poorly. I was so fatigued and could barely move my legs.”

Eventually, Fiona was so sick she had to drop out of school and, over the next year, tried a variety of treatments – including physiotherapy and hydrotherapy – to help rebuild her strength.

But baffled medics still failed to pinpoint the cause of her sudden decline.

“At one point, it was suggested I was a hypochondriac, or that this was all in my head, which was incredibly frustrating,” she said. “Eventually, I got a diagnosis of chronic fatigue syndrome, but that felt to me like they were clutching at straws and didn’t know what else to say.”

Fiona, pictured here with Nava and Orli (PA Real Life/Collect)

Still struggling, Fiona returned to school, largely relying on a wheelchair to get around.

Gradually, she began having more frequent periods of feeling relatively well, allowing her to push on and land a place at university.

But, during a year out studying in Israel in 2006, she relapsed.

“Luckily, I had travel insurance, so I went to see a neurologist out there and was diagnosed with MS,” she said. “That was the first time the condition had ever been mentioned to me.

“I felt such an array of emotions. On one hand, after all this time it was finally being validated that something was wrong. It wasn’t all in my head and I no longer had a big unknown hanging over me.

“But on the other, I was only young, on my own and away from home.”

Fiona has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for treatment in Moscow (PA Real Life/Collect)

Heading back to the UK, Fiona sought confirmation of her diagnosis – but, when they ran tests, medics were unable to find enough evidence to give her any definite answers.

Exasperated, she tried to manage her symptoms and get on with her life.

Then, while pregnant with her youngest daughter, Nava in 2016, she relapsed once again.

HSCT aims to 'reset' the immune system to stop it attacking the central nervous system.

It uses chemotherapy to remove the harmful immune cells and then rebuild the immune system using a type of stem cell found in your bone marrow.

The haematopoietic stem cells used in the treatment can produce all the different cells in your blood, including immune cells.

However, they can't regenerate permanently damaged nerves or other parts of the brain and spinal cord.

“I’d been deteriorating throughout my pregnancy. By then, I’d moved from Essex to London, so I saw a different set of doctors,” she explained. “I was referred to the neurological team at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north west London.

“They did as many tests as they could, but they wanted to do an MRI scan after I’d given birth. I eventually had it and went back for the results, expecting it to be all clear. Instead, the doctor told me I definitely had MS, which was really shocking.”

Her diagnosis finally confirmed, Fiona had to wait until she had finished breastfeeding before she could start taking medication in the form of three daily injections of disease modifying drugs.

Fiona with her mum Hilary, grandma Hazel and children Nava and Orli (PA Real Life/Collect)

While her symptoms persisted, it was hoped the drugs would at least prevent a relapse. But, in March 2018, she relapsed once again, prompting doctors to change the type of medication.

She explained: “Relapses come from absolutely nowhere. There’s no warning whatsoever. Every morning, I wake up not knowing if I’ll be able to move, which is obviously very difficult with two small kids.

“At my worst, I’ll experience total weakness. Even standing up for long enough to have a shower seems impossible. I also have brain fog and can’t think properly. It’s like my brain has been replaced by a giant fuzzy sponge. I struggle to function on every level. Every time I relapse, there is more irreversible damage done to my nervous system.”

New research has shown aggressive autologous haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT) can halt relapses for people with highly active, relapsing MS.Read: mssoc.uk/1RZ06zh Posted by MS Society UK on Friday, June 10, 2016

As well as debilitating fatigue, Fiona experiences balance issues, numbness and tingling in her legs, foot drop in her left leg – which leaves her requiring a brace – spasms and periods of temporary paralysis.

Sadly, due to the uncertain nature of the condition, she is unable to get an exact prognosis, but has been warned it is very likely she will require a wheelchair full time in the future.

Refusing to give in, plucky Fiona is determined to restore some normality to her family’s life and has set up a GoFundMe page, to raise £50,000 for a treatment called haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

According to the MS Society, the procedure – which is currently unavailable on the NHS – works by administering a low dose of chemotherapy to encourage stem cells to move from the bone marrow into the blood.

Then, when there are sufficient cells in the blood, they are removed and stored, while a more intense form of chemotherapy is administered to wipe out the immune system. Finally, the stem cells are transplanted back into the blood, once the chemotherapy drugs have left the system.

Many patients are kept in isolation for the month-long treatment, to avoid having their immune systems compromised.

Fiona with Nava and Orli (PA Real Life/Collect)

Fiona said: “I see HSCT as my best chance. If it works, it’ll eliminate the threat of needing a wheelchair and get rid of that fear hanging over me.

“I won’t have to worry about standing up and making it through the day. I can put the kids to bed or take them on days out without being absolutely on my knees with fatigue.

“I’ve spoken to people who’ve had great success with HSCT. Some have even seen the lesions in their brains shrink. It’s been a great help to talk to other people living with MS – especially people willing to try innovative treatments – as it shows me I’m not alone.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/i039m-not-msing-help-fiona-beat-ms

© Press Association 2018