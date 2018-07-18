Mum whose pooch loves being in the spotlight gives her purple and blue highlights

Sheeba is used to travelling on superyachts and private jets - and always has her fur coloured.

A style-conscious mum has defended her decision to give her pampered pooch purple and blue highlights, insisting the doggy diva loves her head-turning look.

While some people have accused animal lover Renae Crevalle, 61, of cruelty, she insists her Chinese-crested canine, Sheeba, loves her exotic fur-style and her luscious locks have won her an army of fans worldwide.

Renae, who manages dog grooming parlour Suds ‘N Scissors Inc near her home in Carmel, California, USA, said: “She’s an internet sensation and when I have Sheeba with me, what should be a two minute stroll down to the beach takes an hour, as so many people stop to stroke her or say hello.”

Sheeba getting her fur dyed (Collect/PA Real Life)

An international jet-setter who travels on superyachts and private jets, Sheeba has been turning heads with her canine coiffure everywhere from Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast to the Bahamas, Mexico, Germany and all over the States.

Renae and her Norwegian partner of two years, Geir Fjugstad [COR], 57, a private banker, dote on their dog and take her everywhere with them, saying: “She’s an amazing and fun dog, with a wonderful personality.

“As well as being an internet sensation, we always take her with us whenever we travel – from Europe to the Bahamas – and she makes friends wherever she goes. Every time I take her out in public, she makes people smile.”

Sheeba relaxing by the pool at the Ritz Carlton Hotel (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I can’t walk down the street without people stopping me to stroke her or take a picture.”

A proper poochy princess, Renae – mum to event planner Tori Rosenblatt, 30, from a previous relationship – says Sheeba loves being in the spotlight.

She laughed: “She is such an attention-seeker. She’s a diva who loves posing and prancing down the street, knowing she’s getting lots of admiring looks.”

She first started trying elaborate tints on Sheeba’s fur five years ago, for the American Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

“It went down a storm and Sheeba loved it – she was wagging her tail like crazy – so it grew from there,” she said.

“I’d seen some pets being dyed at dog shows and thought I’d have a go on my own.”

Sheeba with her friend Cooper on the wing of a jet plane (Collect/PA Real Life)

Now she highlights her pooch’s luscious locks, using foils to get just the right tint, every two months, during hour long sessions.

But while most people thing she looks great, she has also received negative reactions.

“Some people don’t understand it and think it’s harmful. But I would never hurt my dog, I love her too much and it makes her happy,” she said.

Sheeba, Renae and husband Geir in Mexico (Collect/PA Real Life)

But Sheeba’s stand out style has mostly been a great ice-breaker, making her many varied and interesting friends.

Renae continued: “When we were on the plane coming back to San Francisco we met the New Zealand rugby team, the formidable All Blacks.

“All these giant men just melted when they met her. ”

Sheeba meeting the New Zealand rugby team, the formidable All Blacks (Collect/PA Real Life)

“They’d be very welcome to borrow her as a lucky mascot if they want her to join them doing their famous Maori war dance, the haka, which they do before games.

“I’m sure she’d be a star turn!”

