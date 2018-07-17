Heroic British doctor reveals the horrors of fighting against Ebola in Africa

Oliver Johnson, 32, talks about the year he spent in Sierra Leone working in a hospital during of one of the worst epidemics of the 21st century.

A heroic young British doctor has revealed how he volunteered to work in the Congo in May, following an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus – just four years after witnessing the carnage it caused in Sierra Leone.

Since striking Africa for a second time, Dr Oliver Johnson, 32, told how the highly contagious virus – which can kill within days and often leaves victims looking like “zombies,” with alarming symptoms, including bleeding from the mouth and nose – has claimed scores of victims.

Oliver, of Notting Hill, West London, who landed a position working with an international project to support national healthcare services in Sierra Leone in January 2013, also recalled how he abandoned his desk job to work alongside doctors in the field when Ebola ravaged the country 18 months later.

Oliver speaks to a relative outside the unit (PA Real Life/Michael Duff)

Explaining how, for a population of 7 million people there were only about 100 doctors, he said: “It was terrifying. My friends and colleagues were dying around me and every day there was the absolute fear of waking up with an ache or a sniffle, as that could be it.

“Quite early on, a lot of the senior medics were infected and died. This had a pretty negative impact on the junior doctors, too.

“As things got worse and worse and as more and more doctors started dying and the number of patients just kept growing, I knew I had to help.”

Dr.Oliver Johnson (PA Real Life)

He added: “One day I came into the hospital and there was a patient dying in the hallway, with blood flowing everywhere.

“Staff and relatives were trying to help, but none were wearing gloves or the right kind of protection.

“I knew I had to do something. That was the moment when I stepped in and for the first time put on those protective suits.”

Justine Greening at Macauley Street (PA Real Life/Jo Dunlop)

Explaining how Ebola usually starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by diarrhoea, confusion and bleeding from the nose and mouth, Oliver, said his work at Freetown’s Connaught Hospital was made more challenging, by many patients who didn’t understand the disease and suspected it may be a government conspiracy.

Newly qualified from London’s King’s College, when he arrived in Sierra Leone, Oliver, who is single, said: “Despite my years of training, I was in over my head and way out of my depth.

“I spent a lot of time moving dead bodies and trying to reassure scared and upset patients, who believed it was all a foreign conspiracy.”

Staff in protective gear in the isolation unit corridor (PA Real Life/Michael Duff)

Soon Oliver realised that even the most experienced doctors were learning on the job, when it came to Ebola – first discovered in 1976 on the Ebola River – which killed over 11,000 people in West Africa between 2014 and 2016.

He said: “When the outbreak started in the summer of 2014, we kept thinking that the experts would come at some point and relieve us, but that never really happened. By the time they did we had already become experts ourselves.

“We were so overwhelmed all the time. The speed at which Ebola transmits and kills is terrifying.”

Oliver at work (PA Real Life/Michael Duff)

He continued: “One night I remember going into a ward of six and talking with them about their families and then saying goodnight to them all. The next morning when I went to check up on them, they were all dead.”

Despite his nightmare experience, when Oliver, who now splits his time between London and Johannesburg, South Africa, where he is conducting research for a PhD, heard about the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) he felt duty bound to volunteer.

He said: “I couldn’t bear the idea of the devastation I saw the virus cause to my hospital and community in Sierra Leone happening to our counterparts in DRC and wanted to do everything I could to help.”

The graves in King Tom cemetery (PA Real Life/Michael Duff)

Fortunately, despite being extremely serious, the situation does not, at least so far, compare with Sierra Leone, where Oliver saw whole families wiped out and bodies piled one on top of the other, due to lack of hospital space and inadequate supplies.

Regarding the country as home and holding its people in huge affection, never once – not even when his parents, Jane, 72, and Michael, 76, called King’s College demanding that more be done to ensure their son’s safety – did he consider abandoning Sierra Leone and returning to the UK.

Oliver, who has recently written a memoir about his time working on the Ebola front line, called Getting to Zero, explained: “Sierra Leone was my home and its people were my friends. That made it desperately sad to see the devastation Ebola caused.”

Oliver climbing Mount Bintumani in Sierra Leone with friend Kat Owen (Collect/PA Real Life)

He added: “It was sometimes easy to forget that I had a family back home who were constantly worrying about me. Whereas I knew the precautions I was taking and had control over my own safety, they were utterly powerless. It was very upsetting and frustrating for them.”

It is hardly surprising they were worried, when four doctors and numerous nurses at the Connaught Hospital – all of them Oliver’s friends – died after contracting the virus.

Oliver continued: “I’d be busy all day helping patients, when I’d hear news that someone else I knew had become ill.”

Oliver at work (PA Real Life/Michael Duff)

He added: “I’d go and see them before they were taken off to one of the wards and neither of us would say anything, because we both pretty much knew what it meant for them.

“So it was very hard trying to juggle work with my emotions, especially in the knowledge that however hard it was for me, it was doubly hard for the Sierra Leonean medics I was working with.”

When Oliver finally left for England, after the outbreak calmed in the summer of 2015, he was “completely shattered,” but he is now keen for the knowledge he gained not to go to waste.

Oliver in Cape Town where he move to after Sierra Leone (Collect/PA Real Life)

Already the lessons medics learned in Sierra Leone, together with the availability of vaccines, has helped to prevent the DRC Ebola outbreak reaching the epidemic proportions it did in West Africa.

But Oliver, who will be returning to DRC in a few weeks, to work on an unrelated trauma care project, still believes the world has not yet seen the back of Ebola.

He added: “The virus is still endemic amongst animals, so it only takes one bit of contact between them and a human and it can and will break out again.”

© Press Association 2018