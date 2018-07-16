Woman left unable to cry after ultra-rare allergic reaction to antidepressants

Haley collapsed at her parents' home and was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

A woman has been left unable to cry after an ultra-rare allergic reaction to antidepressants saw her shed 70 per cent of her skin as she was left fighting for life.

Collapsing at her parents’ home, Haley Vega, 23, was rushed to hospital, where doctors realised she was suffering from Stevens-Johnson syndrome – a catastrophic reaction to either medication or infection, which affects the skin, mucous membranes and eyes.

Pumped full of drugs, as doctors battled to save her, Haley, of Charleston South Carolina, USA, whose damaged stem cells now prevent her from crying, said: “It’s really painful. When I feel like I’m going to cry, I physically can’t do it.”

Haley is now sharing her story to raise awareness (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “Having Stevens-Johnson syndrome changed absolutely everything for me. I’ll never be the same again.

“On one hand, it’s a blessing, though, as it’s made me take much better care of myself. But, while I’m feeling mentally very strong, I do suffer with nightmares that I’m being burned alive, which is very tough.”

Just before falling ill last summer, Haley – who was working in a lab and about to graduate in chemical engineering – had been forced to temporarily live in her car, after a cockroach infestation saw her house condemned.

Haley told of how 70% of her body was affected by the condition (PA Real Life/Collect)

On top of this, she found herself spiralling back into the grips of an eating disorder that she had previously struggled with.

Hitting rock bottom, Hayley, who has now put her studies on hold, was admitted to a mental health facility, where she stayed for five days.

“They discharged me after I agreed to take a course of antidepressants,” she explained. “I thought they’d help make me feel better – but they ended up causing so many more problems.”

Haley now takes a cocktail of medication to deal with the after effects (PA Real Life/Collect)

Shortly after leaving hospital, in August 2017, Haley was out shopping with her mum, Lisa, 54, when she began experiencing uncontrollable chills.

Thinking she had a bug, she went back to her parents’ Ohio home, where she was staying, to rest.

But, before long, gripped by a high fever, she was delirious.

Haley showing where her skin fell away (PA Real Life/Collect)

“I was behaving bizarrely,” she said. “My memory is very hazy, but I’d be going to the fridge, taking bites out of food and then putting it back.

“I then jumped in the pool with all my clothes on. My parents came out and asked what I was doing and if I’d taken any drugs.

“I don’t do drugs, but I can see why they thought that. They were brilliant though and helped calm me down and put me to bed.”

Haley at hospital (PA Real Life/Collect)

The next morning, Haley, who now has three jobs – working in a grocery store, as a cleaner and as a taxi driver – woke unable to remember the previous night, then spotting an odd rash on her chest.

She continued: “A doctor friend came over and took a look at me. He suggested it could be Stevens-Johnson syndrome, and asked to see the antidepressants I was taking.

“He said he thought the dosage was too high and urged me to come off them, to see if my condition improved.”

Haley showing where her nails fell off (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “My parents wanted me to stay and rest, where they could keep an eye on me. But, I’d found a new apartment by then and was due to move, so being stubborn, I pushed on. I wanted to keep working and get set up in my new home as soon as I could.”

During the next week, though, Haley’s health dramatically deteriorated.

Eventually, after driving back to her parents’ house for a visit, she stepped out of the car and collapsed on the road.

Haley (PA Real Life/Collect)

Rushed to a nearby hospital, she was immediately admitted to intensive care, with her throat rapidly closing up.

Then, after realising she had Stevens-Johnson syndrome, medics referred her to a burns unit for more specialist care.

“Nobody quite knew what to do with me. My skin was detaching and falling away,” she said. “Doctors were coming in to look, as they’d never seen the condition before.”

Haley in hospital (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “I had a rash absolutely everywhere, too.”

Pumped full of morphine to ease her pain, Haley was closely monitored by doctors, who had to wait to see how much of her skin would become necrotic – where the cells and tissue die – before they could decide the best course of action.

In the end, 70 per cent of her body was affected, meaning her official diagnosis had been upgraded to the more severe, but similar, toxic epidermal necrolysis.

Haley in hospital (PA Real Life/Collect)

She said: “Every day the nurses would wheel me down for a bath and dab at my skin with wash cloths.

“I’d look down and see it all bloodily shedding off. My nails all fell off, too. When the painkillers were working, I couldn’t feel much, so it’d be like watching myself in a horrible dream.

“But I was still in a lot of pain. Where all the skin had come away, weeing was absolute agony. I’d go to the toilet and scream bloody murder.”

The rash on Haley’s back (PA Real Life/Collect)

In order to give her the best chance of recovery, doctors put Haley on a special high calorie diet, designed to make her as strong as possible.

But, having so recently relapsed with anorexia, she admitted she found this difficult.

“I was eating around 3,000 calories of protein-packed food a day,” she said. “I’d only recently relapsed, so it was really hard to get my head around.

It is believed that an adverse reaction to antidepressants caused Haley’s condition (PA Real Life/Collect)

“But doctors said to me, ‘If you don’t stick to this diet, you could die.’ So I knew that I had to do it to give my body a chance to regenerate,” she said.

After a week in hospital, Haley was strong enough to be discharged.

She added: “I couldn’t wait to be a person again. All I wanted was to go home and get back to my studies.”

Introducing the first SJS Kids fact sheet http://www.sjskidsupport.org/SJS_KIDS_FACTSHEET.pdf Posted by SJS Kids Support on Monday, February 5, 2018

Since then, though, Haley has been dealing with the after effects of her brush with death.

She’s suffered internal bleeding, due to the damage caused and also developed a number of allergies, which have seen her hospitalised with anaphylactic shock.

She said: “I’ve had to totally change my life. One thing I’m desperate to fix is the fact that, right now, there’s no good list out there of what to expect when you’re recovering from something like this.”

Haley’s hand, showing her rash (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “There are so many unexpected side effects and you have to be so vigilant in taking care of yourself.

“I have to make sure I’m getting proper sleep, eating the right diet, being aware of any new allergies and also being careful with my skin, using only hypoallergenic products.”

Currently on a cocktail of daily medication – including skin, hair and nail supplements and a range of vitamins – Haley is speaking out to raise awareness of Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis.

She is also waiting for treatment to her damaged tear ducts, which will, hopefully, mean she can cry again.

And, despite the daily challenges she is now presented with, she said her trauma has helped to give her a new perspective on life.

“I just want to help people now. I left my details at the hospital so that, if they ever have any more patients like me, they can contact me. I want to get more awareness out there, so people know they aren’t alone,” she said.

Haley showing how the condition affected her face (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “In the space of two weeks, I went from being depressed in a mental health facility, wanting to die, to then fighting for my life.

“You don’t realise how beautiful life is until it’s almost taken away. Now, people remark all the time about how cheerful I am.

“I want others struggling out there to see that life is worth fighting for.”

