Dad-of-three tells of miraculous recovery after falling 20ft through a skylight

A dad-of-three has told of his miracle recovery after falling 20 ft through a skylight, landing on his feet like a cat.

Carpenter Danny Hopkins, 43, of Wallington, south west London, started his day like any other, heading off to the job he had been working on at a local school for the past two weeks.

But, stepping on to a skylight, he recalled how disaster struck, when it gave way beneath him, saying: “I just had one last coat of paint to do. I stepped back momentarily on the skylight and, suddenly, felt nothing beneath my feet.”

Danny in hospital (PA Real Life/Channel 4)

She continued: “Next thing I knew, I was looking up at the sky with paint exploded all over me. The room I’d landed in was a locked office, so my only thought was, ‘I have to get out.’

“I couldn’t believe what had happened, as I’d been at that job around two weeks, going up and down the same section of scaffolding.”

Landing on his feet after the May 2017 drama, he then crumbled to the floor although, still in shock, he managed to get back up and miraculously walked away feeling relatively unharmed.

Danny and his family (Collect/PA Real Life)

But a passerby, who had heard the commotion soon spotted him, dazed and bleeding, and phoned for an ambulance.

“The person who helped just happened to be a trained first aider, which was lucky,” said Danny, who has three children – Charlie, 11, Oliver, eight and Emilia, three – with his teacher wife Angela, 40.

“I actually went back afterwards to give her some flowers to say thank you for helping me. She told me that I needed to sit still in case I’d damaged my neck or back.”

Danny with two of his three children (Collect/PA Real Life) He added: “I still felt relatively alert and thought I could walk fine, but when paramedics arrived, they strapped me up and told me not to move, as they didn’t know the extent of the damage.” Taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south west London, still strapped up to keep him still, he had a CT scan to assess the damage while medics phoned his wife. “I remember saying to the nurse, ‘Is Angela here?’ and her coming in soon after,” said Danny. “I was all strapped up with these tubes coming out of me, where they’d given me painkillers.” Danny in hospital (PA Real Life/Channel 4) Danny continued: “I could tell by her face she was panicking, but I tried to reassure her that it looked worse than it was. “It’s always scary to see someone in hospital like that, though.” When his CT scan results were remarkably clear, Danny was allowed to sit up and start moving around. After thorough investigations, doctors concluded that he had just chipped his left ankle, and sustained cuts and bruises and damage to his left hand, where the skin had been ripped off three knuckles, right down to the ligaments. “That was because I’d landed on all these shards of glass,” Danny explained. “That could have been a hell of a lot worse though. If I’d landed on one in the wrong place it may have been a very different story. “Everybody said how lucky I was to be able to walk away from that. I feel lucky, too.” Danny and Angela’s children Oliver, Emilia and Charlie (Collect/PA Real Life) Discharged the same day, Danny then returned to hospital the following morning to see a hand specialist, who cleansed the wound and stitched him up. He also spent eight weeks on crutches, with his ankle in a cast while it healed. “That worried me slightly, as I’m self-employed, so if I don’t work, I don’t get paid,” he said. “I work hard, sometimes seven days a week, to help provide for the family. Danny with two of his children(Collect/PA Real Life) He continued: “I’ve got three kids to look after, so I take working very seriously. But I knew if I pushed myself, I’d end up worse in the long run, so I just had to take time to properly recover. “It was Angela’s birthday a couple of days later, too, but we put off celebrating until I was back on my feet.” Now, after agreeing for his ordeal to be filmed for the Channel 4 series 24 Hours in A&E, Danny is speaking out to praise the doctors and nurses who helped him. Danny and Emilia (Collect/PA Real Life) He continued: “I’m absolutely fine now, which I know is miraculous. I’m very lucky to have fallen 20ft and walked away. “I can’t fault the team who looked after me. They don’t have an easy job to do, but they’re absolutely fantastic. “I landed on my feet like a cat, but I definitely think I’ve used up at least one of my nine lives.” 24 Hours In A&E airs on Wednesday at 9pm on Channel 4

