Glam grandma looks so young that strangers mistake her and her daughters for sisters

Despite being in a happy relationship, Yarrellys Ruiz says she's always receiving social media messages from men more than a decade younger than her.

A glamorous grandma has revealed how she looks so young that strangers mistake her and her daughters for sisters.

When paralegal Yarrellys Ruiz, 38, hits the town with her daughters Sameshley, 23, and Latishka, 21, the stunning trio always turn heads.

But admirers are amazed to learn that not only is Yarrellys their mum, but that she is also a grandmother to Adaliah, three, and Evaniece, two months.

Yarrellys told how strangers often mistake her for being in her twenties (PA Real Life/Collect)

While the gorgeous granny, of Tampa, Florida, USA, is happily involved with her contractor boyfriend, Francisco, 34, she says she constantly receives messages from men her daughters’ age, adding: “People always think I’m younger, in my 20s.

“They assume my granddaughters are my children.

“I get a lot of young guys trying to message me on Instagram or Facebook. They’ll tell me I’m beautiful and can’t believe it when I say I have daughters their age. Francisco and I laugh about it. I guess I’m not your typical grandma.”

Yarrellys says she’s not “your typical grandma” (PA Real Life/Collect)

Now able to enjoy being such a youthful mum, it was not always as easy for Yarrellys – who also has a son, John, 16.

She was so concerned about how her family would react when she fell pregnant at 16, that she broke the news in a handwritten letter – only for Sameshley to do exactly the same thing to her, when she fell pregnant aged 19.

Yarrellys said: “It’s funny, as I don’t remember ever telling my girls that story, but Sameshley and I both broke the news of our pregnancies in the same way.”

Yarrellys and Latishka (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “I still have the letter she wrote to me, as I want to read it to her daughter Adaliah when she grows up. It was a very emotional read. She told me she appreciated me, but that she was ready and knew she’d be a good mum.

“At first, I was shocked. I didn’t want her to go through what I did, struggling as a young mum. I was pregnant at high school and going there every day with my baby bump was challenging.

“People can be very judgemental of young mums – assuming your life will go a certain way, but I proved everyone who was negative wrong. I finished school, got my own place, worked two jobs and went to college. I did it right, and I wanted that for my children too.”

Yarrellys and her eldest child Sameshley (PA Real Life/Collect)

Once the initial shock had passed, Yarrellys was delighted at the idea of becoming a grandmother, helping out with night feeds and household chores once Adaliah arrived.

Then, earlier this year, she became a grandma for the second time to little Evaniece.

“My girls are great mums. They both have their own places and do all they can to give their babies the best life,” she said.

But, while Yarrellys – who has split from the childrens’ father – loves family life, she is still far from your typical grandmother.

Also a part time makeup artist, she often tries out new looks on herself, in particular favouring red lipstick and smoky eyes.

But, despite her knowledge of cosmetics, she barely uses any products on her face.

Yarrellys and Adaliah, her eldest grandchild (PA Real Life/Collect)

“I don’t like using skin products, as the chemicals can be too harsh,” she said.

“I don’t have a regime as such, but I use coconut oil on my skin every day and witch hazel as a toner, as it’s more natural.

“Although I do makeup for other people, I don’t spend much money on products for myself.”

Yarrellys enjoying a day out on a boat (PA Real Life/Collect)

The only helping hand Yarrellys has had with her extraordinary looks has been a one-off injection of lip filler, costing around $300 (£227), which she had in early 2018.

She also has Botox injections every six months but, rather than being cosmetic, they are to prevent her chronic migraines- a viable treatment option, according to UK healthcare guidance agency NICE.

But she admits that the wrinkle-smoothing properties of Botox are a happy side effect.

Latishka, Yarrellys, Adaliah and Sameshley (PA Real Life/Collect)

“I have one injection every six months, just in between my eyebrows,” said Yarrellys. “It’s for migraines and nothing to do with the aesthetic benefits. I know it’ll help me look younger, but that’s not why I do it.

“I’m not sure if I’ll have lip fillers again, though. Francisco didn’t like them and told me I didn’t need them, but I thought I’d give it a go anyway.”

A tight-knit family, Yarrellys and her daughters often go out together, with other clubbers mistaking them for sisters or friends.

Yarrellys cuddling her granddaughter Adaliah (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “We recently went clubbing for Latishka’s 21st, and her friends couldn’t believe I was her mum. We were all dressed the same with our hair and makeup done – people just assumed we were a group of friends.

“When they were younger, too, I’d pick them up from high school and their friends all thought I was a cousin or older sister.

“Luckily, I’ve never received any negativity about my looks, and my children are very complimentary. Sometimes the girls jokingly say, ‘Why can’t we have a less glamorous mum?’ but they’re very proud of me really and like that I take care of myself.”

Yarrellys is a mum-of-three and grandma-of-two (PA Real Life/Collect)

And, although people are amazed when they discover that Yarrellys is a grandmother, it is a role she cherishes.

She said: “People will overhear my granddaughters calling me ‘Nana,’ and say, ‘No way are you their grandma. I thought you were in your 20s.’

“I love being a grandmother, but I still like looking glamorous, getting dressed up and going out. The only difference is I have two extra babies to love. My granddaughters are such a blessing. The love I feel for them is immense. They’re a part of my children, who are my world.”

