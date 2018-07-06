Britain's most charitable siblings clock up over 6,500 hours of volunteer work

Pensioners and siblings Alan and Elaine spend more than 10 hours a week working at a local care home helping to run bingo nights and 'new age curling'

A brother-and-sister duo, with a combined age of 156, have been dubbed ‘Britain’s most charitable siblings,’ after clocking up over 6,500 hours of volunteering at a nursing home.

Alan Goulding, 81, and Elaine Carnell, 74, have been helping to run activities ranging from ‘new age curling’ – using ramps and plastic discs instead of ice and heavy stones – to bingo at Beckside Residential and Nursing Home in North Hykeham, Lincs., for 10 years.

Living five minutes’ drive apart, the dynamic double act, of Lincoln, remain modest about their mammoth efforts, with widower Alan, saying: “If we didn’t do it, we’d only be sat at home in front of the television watching rubbish.”

Alan and Elaine (Collect/PA Real Life)

Keen to make “a positive contribution to other people’s lives,” the siblings, who say they are also “best friends” are often mistaken for a married couple, because they are so close.

Alan continued: “We work very well together. In fact, we work so well together that many of the residents think we are husband and wife, but I very quickly disabuse them of that impression.”

A school governor for 50 years, Alan wanted to “give something back” after witnessing first-hand the dedication of staff at the Beckside home, run by the Order of St John Care Trust, who cared for his wife, Janet, after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2004.

Alan with care home residents (Collect/PA Real Life)

He continued: “She was totally dependent on the staff who looked after,” he said. “I noticed that every time I was there to visit, which was practically every day.”

When Janet passed away, aged 68, in 2006, after a two year struggle with the degenerative brain disease former education administrator Alan, who was married to her for 46 years, was so used to the routine of visiting the home that he continued to volunteer there.

“I never thought of doing this before my wife went into care, but after she died, I just thought to myself, ‘If I can do something for someone else in the same position, why not?’” he said.

Alan and Elaine, September 1953 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Spending nearly 10 hours a week, all year round, at the home, Alan helps staff to look after residents, by assisting with fundraising events, running ‘reminiscence sessions,’ where they discuss memories of times gone by, bingo, “new age curling” and even dresses up as Father Christmas on Christmas morning .

Currently a governor at two local schools for children with special needs, Alan, who has three children and three grandchildren, continued: “Being a governor has been very helpful.

“In some ways, it is very similar to working with the folk at Beckside. There’s a 70-year age difference, but both sets of people have specific needs.”

Alan and Elaine on holiday, 1953 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Mum-of-one Elaine, whose husband, Desmond, 76, is a former long-distance lorry driver husband, began volunteering alongside her brother, when he was short of helpers for a bingo game.

He chuckled: “I just dragged her in to give me a hand really. That was 10 years ago, and she’s been coming down ever since.”

Alan and Elaine as children in the late 1940s (Collect/PA Real Life)

As part of the home’s ‘befriender’ programme, the public-spirited pensioners spend much of their time keeping residents without many visitors company.

Avid Lincoln City fan Alan, who never misses a home game, particularly enjoys his chats with a female supporter, who he has befriended.

He said: “We have a good old chin wag about the team.”

Alan keeping Beckside residents company (Collect/PA Real Life)

He went on: “She’s the only person that will listen to me!”

And their charitable contribution has not gone unnoticed – Alan and Elaine were invited to the Buckingham Palace garden party in May of this year for their services to the community.

But Alan does not expect royal accolades for the work he does with Elaine.

Alan and Elaine out for the day at Whisby Wildlife Centre (Collect/PA Real Life)

He said: “In whatever way we can, we try to support the staff and the residents and if we can do that then it’s a job well done.”

And, despite being no spring chickens themselves, Elaine says they will not be tuning into daytime TV anytime soon.

She said: “Being around the same age as many of the people we befriend means I know what they’re talking about when they speak about the past. I like that, and I like the stories that you hear.”

Alan and Elaine, Winter 1953 (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Alan and I work well together and we ‘re the best of friends – so I don’t see any reason why we would be giving up any time soon.”

