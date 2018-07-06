Identical twins reveal why they fell pregnant at the same time and gave birth just weeks apart

Hannah was delighted when she found out her twin Lilli was having a baby - then, just weeks later she had some good news of her own.

Beautiful identical twins are now living parallel lives after falling pregnant and becoming mums just weeks apart.

Hannah Pountain, 31, a merchandiser for fashion chain H&M, was overjoyed when she found out her twin sister, Lilli Paterson, a doctor, was expecting, only to discover she was pregnant too – with their baby girls being born three weeks apart.

Hannah, from near Loughborough, Leicestershire, who discovered she was going to be a mum the day before Lilli’s wedding, said: “Being pregnant together was lovely and having our babies, who are almost the same age, is fantastic.”

She added: “It’s so special that I was able to share all of this with my sister.

“Being the second one to give birth, it was great that she could pass on some tips, too. ”

As Hannah and her husband Ben, who married on New Year’s Eve 2015, approached their first wedding anniversary, they started trying to start a family.

But, when the months passed without any results, they saw a doctor and had fertility tests.

At the same time, Lilli, of Northampton, was planning her wedding to her then fiance, Michael, in Florence, Italy, in June 2017.

Hannah explained: “Because of what I had been through, she decided to start trying for a baby, too, thinking that, like me, it might take a while.”

Then, just six weeks before the wedding, Lilli discovered she was already pregnant – only for Hannah to find out she was also expecting, the day before her twin tied the knot.

Not wanting to overshadow Lilli’s big day, Hannah -who found out after doing a pregnancy test – decided to tell her sister, but not to make a big announcement until afterwards.

Hannah explained: “I told Lilli and she was really excited, but we had the wedding first and no one else knew about either of us being pregnant.”

She continued: “The Monday after she got married, Lilli called all our family together to give them a thank you note and inside it was a picture of her scan.

“They were all over the moon, but they were also a bit sad for me, knowing I’d been having trouble getting pregnant. I wasn’t planning to tell them straight away, because my pregnancy was so early on, but I felt so guilty not saying anything.”

Throughout their pregnancies, Hannah and Lilli were able to compare notes and support each other.

Hannah explained: “It was amazing to be pregnant together, especially as Lilli is a doctor, so she could answer all my queries. Being sisters, we could be really open and honest.”

On December 30, 2017, after a 48-hour labour, Lilli gave birth to baby Bonnie weighing 7lb 4oz, following an emergency c-section at Northampton General Hospital.

Then Hannah delivered baby Lexi, weighing 6lb 8oz on January 25 2018 at Goldenes Kreuz Hospital in Vienna, Austria, where she was living at the time – also by caesarean.

Lilli explained: “I ended up having a really long labour and emergency c-section.

“Because of that, Hannah spoke to her doctor and he decided that due to the situation she would probably need c-section as well.

“She was booked in for a c-section at the beginning of February, but actually went into natural labour before that.”

She added: “The night before the birth, we were facetiming and I was giving her all these tips on having a c-section – what to pack, what to do, what you feel.

“But, about 12 hours later, her waters broke and she had a c-section within an hour, so it was great that we’d talked about it. It was almost like we’d sensed it was going to happen.”

Now on maternity leave and living 40 minutes apart, the girls love being new mums together.

Hannah said: “It’s quite nice because you get some reassurance with things like immunisations. We’re going through it all at the same time, or close together.”

Being on maternity leave together, also means they have not experienced the isolation felt by many new mums.

Lilli said: “Being on maternity leave together is great, because it can be quite isolating to be just with your baby all the time.”

“Sometimes, you need some adult company and it’s great to have someone so close to you who understands what being a new mum is like,” she added.

But the twins admit that being idenitical with two babies almost the same age does attract attention.

Hannah said: “We are identical twins, so we got a lot of attention when we were pregnant at the same time, but get even more now.”

She continued: “Everyone is always asking if the babies are twins and we say, ‘No, but we are’. It can be confusing at first glance and can take people a few minutes to work it out.

“Everyone thinks that we planned it, which I find quite annoying.

“Of course, we didn’t! It’s hard enough to plan one baby, let alone two. ”

In reality, Lilli fell pregnant easily, but it was difficult for Hannah, who took longer to conceive.

Lilli said: “When people ask if we planned it, it’s a little bit insensitive, because it was so hard for Hannah to get pregnant. It just happened to work out like this.

“It is incredible though and we are very lucky. It’s been such a special thing to share with my amazing sister.”

