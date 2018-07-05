Parents of twins who were born in same amniotic sac desperate to help them take their first steps

They were at risk of being strangled by their twisted umbilical cords because of a condition that occurs in just one per cent of all twin pregnancies

A devoted couple whose twins were born in the same amniotic sac, where they risked being strangled by their twisted umbilical cords, are desperate to fund specialist physiotherapy treatment – so they can take their first steps.

Just 12 weeks pregnant, when her first scan revealed her babies to be monochorionic monoamniotic twins – a condition occurring in just one per cent of all twin pregnancies, meaning they were sharing an amniotic sac – Petra Chialva, 37, was terrified of losing them.

The casino dealer, of Stevenage, Herts., and her casino area manager husband, Thomas, 28, were told she would be given a c-section at 32 weeks, because the pregnancy was so high risk.

Leonard and Raphael as babies (Collect/PA Real Life)

But, instead, Thomas recalled how Petra went into labour naturally six weeks before this, with Leonard and Raphael being born weighing just over 2lb each, saying: “Our boys were special before they were even born.

“It was incredibly frightening, knowing that something could happen to them at any time.”

Although the boys avoided the potential hazards in the womb, born on December 22 2016 at 26 weeks, they were later diagnosed with cerebral palsy – caused by a problem with the brain, occurring before, during or soon after birth, which affects movement and co-ordination.

Petra, Thomas and the twins (Collect/PA Real Life)

“We’re so proud of how far they have come,” Thomas, who met Petra at work in 2012, continued. “Now we’ve set up a Just Giving fundraising page, as we want to be able to pay for the best treatment possible for them.”

Born in Lister Hospital, Stevenage, the twins battled a series of health conditions before Leonard was allowed home after 85 days and Raphael after 103.

Thomas reminisced: “When we heard two heartbeats at the 12-week scan, I was jumping up and down with joy.”

The twins in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

He added: “Then the sonographer told us that we needed to speak to the doctor, as something was wrong and we discovered they were monochorionic monoamniotic.

“This meant their cords were tangled and we needed to get them out as soon as they were big enough. We were so worried, because we knew there was a risk they might not make it.”

But at 26 weeks, Petra began leaking amniotic fluid and Thomas insisted on taking her to Lister Hospital at 2am on December 22 2016.

Petra, Thomas and the twins at home (Collect/PA Real Life)

Shocked to discover she was dilated and in early labour, while doctors tried to stop it, they also gave the unborn babies steroids, to help their lungs develop.

But, rushed for an emergency c-section soon after, at 3.34pm the twins were born, with Leonard weighing 2lb 4oz and Raphael weighing 2lb 6oz.

Desperate to hear them cry, Thomas recalled their nerve-racking wait, saying: “I saw Raphael first and he made this sound that I will never forget. It was like the noise of a dying kitten – it was just heartbreaking.”

The twins in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

Thomas continued: “It was so overwhelming. The room was filled with about 30 medical staff – 10 for mum and 10 for each baby. They weren’t breathing and all the doctors spent a while working on them, before they were put in incubators and taken to neonatal intensive care.”

That night, Thomas and Petra were told their babies were stable, seeing them for the first time, before they were moved to the more specialist Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Each diagnosed with a hole in the heart, chronic lung disease and necrosis of the bowel – a kind of bowel injury – Leonard and Raphael had a tough struggle ahead, but they won their fight for life.

Petra with the twins (Collect/PA Real Life)

“It was actually really hard having them home,” Thomas explained. “My wife was expressing milk and putting it in a bottle, so we could monitor exactly how much they were having.

“They were waking up every three hours and we now know that was because of the cerebral palsy. Their muscles were cramping up but, we didn’t know and they were very uncomfortable. That has now got worse and they wake up almost every hour.”

Seeing their boys struggling to use their arms and legs, the couple took them for private physiotherapy.

The first scan, which showed the twins were sharing an amniotic sac (Collect/PA Real Life)

But, earlier this year, their physiotherapist suggested taking the twins back to their doctor, as they were not making progress.

Thomas explained: “Most of the time, the NHS waits until they are a little older, but we pushed and pushed and eventually saw a paediatrician about six weeks ago. She told us that all the signs were there for cerebral palsy and although she would refer us for a scan, she was confident they had it.

“It’s a relief to know what’s wrong and, while we wish it wasn’t happening to our boys, at least we can now get them some treatment.”

Thomas, Petra and the twins at Christmas (Collect/PA Real Life)

Still struggling to walk and talk, their development noticeably delayed, their mum has taken them back to her home country of Slovakia, to start an intensive physiotherapy programme, costing £4000 per course.

“It is a very intensive therapy, which parents have to do at home four times a day, so it works much better than the usual once a week session at a children’s centre on the NHS,” said Thomas.

“The therapy teaches the child to use muscles not previously used and works with muscle reflexes.”

The twins are still unable to walk or talk (Collect/PA Real Life)

He continued: “There are promising signs already – just little milestones, like gripping things and starting to hold their heads up.

“It will be a long haul until we know whether they will eventually be able to walk, though, which is why we are asking people to continue to support our appeal, so the twins can keep receiving the treatment.”

To support the appeal, please visit:

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-chialva

