Comfort eating mum reveals how she hypnotised herself slim - thanks to a £6.99 app

Janine Dooley sought solace in food after the ordeal of finding an armed intruder in her home - but now, she's virtually unrecognisable.

A comfort eating mum who weighed 17st 7lb – gorging to combat the horror of finding an armed intruder in her home – turned to dangerous diet pills before transforming her body with a £6.99 hypnosis app.

A svelte size 10 until the night when, home alone aged 19 in March 2010, she confronted an axe-wielding stranger, at her heaviest, Janine Dooley, 27, regularly scoffed crisps, chocolate and takeaways – eating 24 Jaffa Cakes just as a snack.

But the bank worker, of Clydebank, Glasgow, has now put the terrifying incident behind her – managing to shrink to 10st 4lb by playing a hypnosis app every night as she falls asleep, saying: “I don’t know if I’m just making excuses, but everything seemed to change for me after that horrible experience.”

Janine holding Oscar at her heaviest (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “The man responsible eventually went to prison for it, but I was terrified there’d be repercussions and that his friends or family would come back.

“I used food as a comfort blanket. After going through something that terrifying, I wasn’t interested in dieting and the gym. I thought, ‘You only live once,’ so I ate what I wanted.”

But, ashamed by her size, Janine, who has a son, Oscar, one, with her draftsman partner, Darren Kelly, 32, at one point slimmed right down, even becoming a consultant at a local slimming club.

Janine now, weighing 10st 4lb (Collect/PA Real Life)

Still traumatised by the terrifying break-in at her home, however, the pounds started creeping back on so, mortified, she secretly visited other weight loss groups out of town as a member – and even tried diet pills in a bid to stay slim.

She continued: “I felt like I couldn’t give advice to other slimmers, when I was struggling with my weight myself. It was hard to help others and make them feel good about themselves, when I was feeling so bad.”

Janine realised that, until she came to terms with the distressing ordeal in her home, which she blames for her turning from a slim teenager into an obese adult, she would not be able to control her weight.

Recalling the incident, she said: “I had just been in the shower and was walking back to my room – which was on the ground floor – when I saw my door close.

“I’ve got four brothers, so assumed it’d be one of them pranking me. I kicked the door open to see a man in there holding an axe.

“I said to him, ‘Take what you want but don’t hurt me.’ He made me stay in my room while he rummaged through the house. At first, I was frozen with fear, but then I thought, ‘No, I’m not going to let you take everything my parents worked hard for,’ so I grabbed my phone and dialled 999.'”

Janine weighing around 15st in September 2017 with Darren and Oscar (Collect/PA Real Life)

Thankfully, the police arrived swiftly and the burglar was arrested, charged and later sent to prison.

But, shaken to her core, Janine could not overcome her fear that it would happen again.

Comfort eating, she sought solace in food and struggled to find any motivation to stay fit.

These 'treats' aren't quite what you're body needs – Next time you crave a coke opt for water instead. #weightloss Posted by Sue and James 12 Weeks to Wow Programme on Sunday, May 31, 2015

The one positive was meeting Darren in April 2010 in the pub where she worked.

“That came at a really good time, as I was still feeling quite shaken. He cheered me up and helped take my mind off it,” she said.

But, despite being delighted with her new partner, Janine could not shake off the unhealthy relationship she had developed with food.

Janine showing the difference in her face (Collect/PA Real Life)

Constantly snacking on family bags of crisps and whole packets of biscuits during the day, in the evening she would tuck into a takeaway.

She also had a weakness for fizzy pop, drinking, on average, 14 litres a week.

“I can now see that I was addicted to food,” she said. “Binge eating is so accepted that I didn’t realise what I was doing. So many of us out there will use their weekends as an excuse to eat unhealthily – but the difference for me was that it was all the time.”

When she turned 21, Janine realised she had gained two stone, so, then 12st, decided to join a local slimming group.

“I wasn’t huge or anything, but I knew I’d put on weight, so wanted to nip my habits in the bud before they got worse,” she added.

Sticking religiously to her plan, she managed to slim back down to 10st and was even asked to be a consultant.

Janine looking slimmer in January 2018 (Collect/PA Real Life)

But, in time, she regained all the weight she had lost – and then some.

Feeling like a fraud when she led her slimming class and, desperate to battle her bulges, she even dabbled with diet pills she bought online.

“They made me feel terrible,” she said. “I was really shaky and thirsty. That’s no way to live your life at all. Eventually, I decided to stop being a consultant. I just didn’t feel as if people would listen to me, and I couldn’t help them if I wasn’t even helping myself.”

Then, in late 2016, Janine and Darren started trying for a baby and in July 2017, little Oscar was born.

But, by her own admission, wearing a size 20 and weighing 17st 7lb – her heaviest ever – Janine was no yummy mummy.

She explained: “Of course, it was partly baby weight, but I had also eaten far too much. I’d been a pig. I thought it was my time to ignore dieting, and that I was entitled to eat what I wanted.”

Janine holding Oscar following her weight loss (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I ended up having a few issues during the pregnancy, with heart palpitations. I would be lying on the bed, feeling like I’d just sprinted, with my heart pounding away. My blood pressure was high too, and I had to have an emergency caesarean, as Oscar’s heart rate kept dipping.

“Looking back, I feel horrid. I can’t believe I was so irresponsible – risking both our lives because I thought food was everything.”

But having Oscar was the trigger she needed to change as, desperate to prevent her son from inheriting her dysfunctional relationship with food, last summer, Janine vowed to beat her demons once and for all.

Janine now, after using the £6.99 hypnosis app to slim down (Collect/PA Real Life)

At first, she tried a few more slimming groups before realising she needed to tackle the cause of her over-eating, rather than just her weight.

So, after reading about a hypnosis app called ‘Virtual Gastric Band – Lose Weight Fast’ on Mumsnet, she decided to give it a go.

“By this point, I’d spent hundreds on dieting. The app was only £6.99 – I had nothing to lose,” she said.

Downloading it in November 2017, it was the miracle Janine had been looking for – helping her to drop five dress sizes to a 10 and to slim down to just 10st 4lb.

She has also rediscovered her love of exercise, regularly working out to YouTube tutorials.

Feeling proud of herself “for the first time in a long time,” Janine, who loves her new body, cannot believe she has managed to regain her svelte frame without any conventional dieting.

Janine, Darren and Oscar in March 2018 (Collect/PA Real Life)

She explained: “I would play the hypnosis app every night as I fell asleep, so its message was being relayed to my sub-conscious.

“The app teaches you four main things – eat slowly, only eat when you’re actually hungry, eat what you want, not what you can and stop when you feel full. It’s completely reprogrammed my thinking. Everyone is so amazed. But I have finally learned when to stop eating.

“Much more relaxed, I can also deal with my teenage trauma now. I have more time to enjoy my family, friends and my work, too, now my life is no longer controlled by food.”

For information, visit www.12weekstowow.co.uk

© Press Association 2018