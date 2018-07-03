Mum who wanted to look 'picture perfect' in labour applies full face of make-up

Lee Ann Jarrell insists she is not vain - but just wants to look her best.

A first time mum who felt “ugly” bare-faced defended her decision to be filmed applying full make-up during labour – even contouring while having contractions – saying she wanted to look “picture perfect” while she pushed.

Insisting that, rather making her look vain, the video would show her daughter, Olivia, now six months, the importance of loving yourself enough to want to look good, Lee Ann Jarrell, 22, spent an hour perfecting her look, only pausing if the pain became too severe.

Lee Ann, of Mandeville, Louisiana, USA, who uses a 14-step make-up regime, said: “I just wanted to look glamorous in the pictures of me giving birth – to look picture perfect. Even if I was sweating, I knew if I saw myself in the mirror, I would think, ‘You look good.’”

Before 8lb 2oz Olivia’s birth on December 14 last year, after Lee Ann, who was a week overdue, was induced, she could never leave the home she shares with her lawyer husband David Jarrell, 36, without make-up on.

She also got up at 5am every day to put her face on, conducting her two-hour regime before her husband woke.

“I felt ugly without it,” she admitted. “I would worry when we were out that my make-up might wear off, too, so I’d try not to sweat or sometimes even smile, to make it last longer.”

Lee Ann filming whilst applying her make-up (Collect/PA Real Life)

Even though David insisted she looked gorgeous bare faced, she refused to believe him.

She continued: “He said I was beautiful the way I was and didn’t need to cover up all the time, but I felt a real pressure from girls looking so perfect on social media to look the same.”

And hours before being induced at 2am on December 14 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, Louisiana, before she and David, who she met online nearly five years ago, left their house, Lee Ann started on her eyebrows.

Lee Ann and husband David (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “They always have to be asymmetric and just perfect.

“Afterwards I packed my make-up bag, laden with 20 brushes and all the products I needed to get me looking good.”

And at 4am she got to work on her delivery look.

Lee Ann stopping for a contraction in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Some people did look at me like I was doing something wrong,” Lee Ann admitted. “But I got my mirror and camera out and began.

“I wanted to create a natural look and it was a good way to distract me from the painful contractions which had started, too.”

Then Lee Ann, who is originally from the Philippines, embarked on her intricate 14 step make-up regime.

Lee Ann and David (Collect/PA Real Life)

Starting with primer, she then applied foundation, followed by concealer, setting powder and face powder.

Then she sculpted her cheekbones by contouring, before applying blusher, a highlighter and creating a smoky-eye, using eyeshadows, then applying mascara, lip-liner, lipstick, more setting powder and finally additional face powder.

“David was sat beside me holding my hand the whole time, telling me I looked great and it was going to be ok,” she explained.

Lee Ann (Collect/PA Real Life)

Lee Ann continued: “I kept having contractions throughout and even had to pause doing my make-up on the video, while I dealt with the pain.

“Birth is a beautiful thing for a woman, the most natural thing in the world, but there is nothing wrong with wanting to look good yourself, wanting to add some sparkle.”

Finally, an hour after she completed the look, Lee Ann’s waters broke and she gave birth to Olivia at 12.44pm.

Ironically, despite her insistence on having flawless make-up during labour, after her daughter was born, Lee Ann finally learned to love her natural face.

“I realised I should be confident being natural and bare-faced,” she said.

“Now, I happily go out without a full face on, but before I had my little girl I wouldn’t even let my husband see me without make-up.”

Lee Ann applying her make-up in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “I thought I looked ugly and just saw my skin covered in acne and imperfections, but being a mum has changed that.

“When Olivia was born, I thought ‘This is what I have been waiting for.’”

Holding her baby for the very first time changed everything for Lee Ann.

Lee Ann and husband David with baby Olivia (Collect/PA Real Life)

“It was the most magical moment,” she said. “I realised that being a mum was the only thing that mattered to me and once we got home from the hospital, I decided I didn’t need to wear so much cover-up all the time. I should be proud of my skin.”

But despite learning to embrace her natural look, Lee Ann, who now has her own YouTube channel, giving make-up tutorials, does not regret applying her ‘face’ during labour.

She said: “There’s nothing wrong with doing something for yourself. What I did wasn’t vain or selfish. I was taking care and loving myself, something I want our daughter to understand too.”

© Press Association 2018