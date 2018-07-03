Fit and healthy 24-year-old reveals why she's painstakingly planned her own funeral

Kitty Watson has planned everything from the songs played to the colour scheme.

A fit and healthy 24-year-old events planner has painstakingly selected everything she wants for her own funeral – despite the UK life expectancy for women being nearly 83.

Kitty Watson, of Bow, east London, has picked her songs, chosen a colour scheme and even intends to have a video of her life shown as a finale to her ‘send-off’ – which she hopes to be bigger than any parties during her life.

She laughed: “Death happens to everyone and we just need to come to terms with it.”

Kitty (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “We all plan for every other milestone in our lives. I planned my 18th birthday and 21st birthday celebrations meticulously and lots of people know what they want for their wedding. Why not plan for your biggest, final party?

“I’ve always had a very open relationship with death and talking about it has never frightened me like it does other people. ”

Growing up, Kitty, who is currently dating, said she was always happy to discuss death, although her openness made some people uncomfortable.

Kitty with friends Liv Askew (centre) and Neave Kissane (right) (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I remember in my early teens, I would write pretend wills, including instructions like, ‘My friend will get my favourite t-shirt,'” she said.

“In Britain, we struggle to talk about death. I understand that no one wants to die, but, like being born, it is inevitable, so you should make sure you are having the best send off.

“I really want to encourage people to talk about it more widely.”

Kitty as a child with her nan Evelyn Newton (Collect/PA Real Life)

Bizarrely, while her friends were thinking about the kind of wedding dress they might have in the future, with some even marrying their teenage crushes, Kitty was more likely to be found scribbling down her funeral plans in a journal.

And when her grandma Evelyn, 86, died in 2015, while she was on holiday in the Danish city of Copenhagen, Kitty became even more determined to make sure her family knew her own funeral wishes.

She said: “My nan was like a second mum to me. She was brilliant in so many ways. She had Parkinson’s, a progressive neurological condition, so we knew she was deteriorating, but I didn’t expect her to pass away so quickly.”

Kitty as a child with her nan Eveyln Newton and brother Bob (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Her funeral was really beautiful, but I kept thinking, ‘Is this what she would have wanted?’ In the last year, she didn’t really know where she was, so it became quite difficult to talk to her properly about things.

“Straight after that, my granddad became unwell, making me think I needed to talk to him about what he wanted, too.

“I even had the conversation with my dad, who just said, ‘Put me in a bin-bag, make it really cheap and play Phil Collins.'”

Coming to terms with her grandma’s death, Kitty started planning her own send off in detail.

She continued: “I want my funeral to be something that’s really personal to me, so people walk in and it just reminds them of me. I also want to remove the stress from other people, by letting them know everything I want.

“Absolutely no way do I want the traditional floral tributes, spelling out words and I don’t want anyone to wear black. I want lots of colour and fun.”

Kitty with friends from Copenhagen (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I’ve chosen a song called, ‘Move On Up,’ by Curtis Mayfield, and, at the end of my funeral, I want the song to play alongside a video with ‘end credits’ – so it will say, ‘Kitty’s life, starring… ‘ with my mum’s name, my dad’s name etc.”

Earlier this year, Kitty found a company called wishLockr, where she could upload all her wishes to and provide nominated people with log in details, to retrieve the information in the event of her death.

She explained: “I was on Facebook one day and I saw an advert for wishLockr – a free service online. It seemed perfect, because it meant all my plans would be easily accessible.”

Kitty with her friend Liv Askew (r)(Collect/PA Real Life)

Kitty continued: “It felt a bit like just updating a social media profile, by adding your favourite pictures and music. I actually found it a really fun thing to do and ended up spending hours putting my profile together.

“As I get older, I will keep my plans up to date. At the minute, I’ve included milestones like my 18th birthday and going to university but, in time, I will want to add things like getting married and having kids.

“I might also want to alter the people who can unlock it and I could change my mind about what songs I want. When I reach 60, I could well decide that playing hip hop at my funeral isn’t appropriate. My planning will span my lifetime.”

Kitty (back) with Lottie Smith, Colette Devereux and Lizzie Harrison (Collect/PA Real Life)

So far, Kitty has chosen her dad, Dave, 57, a postman, as her ‘unlockr,’ but has space to add more people in the future.

She said: “I sent it to my dad and he reacted by asking, ‘Is there something you want to tell me?

“I had to reassure him that there was nothing wrong, but I just want him to know my intentions. I’m perfectly healthy and have no plans to go anywhere,, but I want to know they’ll do things the way I want if anything does happen.”

l-r: Toni Johns, Colette Devereux, Kitty Watson, Stacey Batchelor and Hannah Matthews (Collect/PA Real Life)

Although currently unable to save very much to pay for her funeral, Kitty plans to put some money aside when she can afford it, to fund her big farewell.

She said: “I know that I want a big party and don’t want that to be a financial burden for my family, so I will set some cash aside, to make sure it’s covered.”

