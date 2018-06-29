Mum allergic to her own tears after giving birth triggered baffling condition

Stacey Gilkes developed a mysterious water allergy - which became unbearable as she'd sweat in the height of summer.

A mum-of-two has revealed how giving birth sparked a mysterious water allergy – which got so bad that even crying would leave her skin red raw.

Stacey Gilkes, 29, of Bury, Greater Manchester, first noticed peculiar welts springing up on her hands after doing the washing up last summer, when her youngest daughter Annabella, now one, was around seven months old.

After that, Stacey, who was also dealing with two significant bereavements around this time, said her reactions became so severe that even sweat and tears triggered an angry rash – and she could only shower twice a week, as anything more was too painful.

Stacey and her daughters (PA Real Life/Collect)

At the end of her tether, the stay-at-home-mum scoured the internet for help and realised she was suffering from aquagenic urticaria, a condition causing hives to develop rapidly after the skin comes in to contact with water.

Stacey, who has another daughter, Lilly, five, with her partner Tom, who she does not want to give further details about, explained: “It all started in the height of summer, so I’d wake up in pools of sweat, with my skin itching terribly. I’d break out in these welts, which were almost bubbly to touch.

“I cut down on showers, only having them around twice a week, instead of every day. The pain was just agonising otherwise. But I still had to press on and be a mum to my little ones – bathing them and washing up. I didn’t have a choice.”

Stacey showing where the rash affected her stomach (PA Real Life/Collect)

Looking back, Stacey believes her pregnancy hormones triggered the bizarre condition, saying it could also have been exacerbated by stress after losing her granddad and great grandma in quick succession.

She added: “Around the time it all started, I’d had two family bereavements, when I’d never had anyone die before, so I think the stress was probably a factor in it all as well.”

When a heatwave struck Britain last summer, Stacey’s problem grew worse and worse, plunging her into a miserable catch 22 situation, whereby sweating would bring her out in a rash – but so would showering to cool herself down.

Stacey said her skin became red and itchy within minutes of being in contact with water (PA Real Life/Collect)

At that point still baffled over what triggered the dramatic reaction, she said: “I thought it might be washing powder at first, then I wondered if it was chlorine.

“But, even after changing washing powder, shampoos and other skin products, the rash would continue. It would be there every single day, all over my face and body. It got so bad my skin reacted if I even touched anything a bit damp.

“I ended up feeling really quite depressed over it. I was also grieving my granddad and great grandma, so I was crying quite a lot – which of course left my face red and patchy.”

The rash on Stacey’s back (PA Real Life/Collect)

In a bid to control her symptoms, Stacey cut down on showering, would only wash her face with baby wipes and even started drinking milk instead of water.

In autumn 2017, she visited her GP and was given antihistamines.

“I don’t think a water allergy ever crossed anybody’s mind,” she said. “I certainly never dreamed it could be that.”

Urticaria - or hives - can look like red, raised patches or red spots.

The rash is often itchy and sometimes feels like it's stinging or burning.

Hives can be different sizes and shapes, and appear anywhere on the body in both adults and children.

Hives occur when something causes high levels of histamine and other chemicals to be released in the skin. This is known as a trigger.

Triggers can include food, pollen, chemicals, heat, sunlight and even emotional stress.

She continued: “The antihistamines worked to an extent, in that they stopped me reacting to sweat and tears. But, if I ever came into direct contact with actual water, my skin would be covered within minutes.

“Showers were still agony. My body felt as if it was burning. Pots and pans would pile up in the kitchen too, as I braced myself to wash them up.”

Exhausted and desperately self-conscious, Stacey started to avoid leaving the house, looking on the internet for answers and finding that her symptoms matched a condition called aquagenic urticaria – a kind of allergy to water.

Annabella and Lilly (PA Real Life/Collect)

In December 2017, seeing her doctor for confirmation, she was asked to run her hands under a tap so the GP could see her reaction.

When her skin broke out in welts within minutes, she was referred to a dermatologist for further investigation.

But miraculously, in January 2018 – before she had her appointment – her condition started to clear up, almost as suddenly as it had started.

A rash on Stacey’s neck (PA Real Life/Collect)

To this day, Stacey has no definite answers as to what cured it, but believes it may either have been the colder temperatures, or the fact she no longer had so many pregnancy hormones in her body.

Now, still enjoying being back to normal, she has admitted that the current heatwave has left her feeling nervous in case the horrible reaction returns.

She explained: “I’ll never know what started or stopped it. I didn’t have this after having Lilly, but the only thing I can think is that I breastfed Annabella for slightly longer, so maybe the hormones remained in my system for longer.”

Stacey is sharing her story to help others (PA Real Life/Collect)

“I’ve been absolutely fine for months now, but in the recent hot weather, I’ve noticed my feet itching. It sounds strange, but that was one of the key symptoms last time, so I’m praying it won’t start again,” she continued.

“I felt very alone with it, as it’s not a condition many people know about. What was worse was that water is unavoidable. I still had to keep the house in order and look after the kids, so I pressed on despite my severe reaction.

“I hope now that by sharing my story I can raise awareness of the condition. If I can help just one person out there, I’ll be happy.”





