Transgender teen told his mum he was going to have a sex change aged six

For months, James lived as a male whilst at university, before reverting to Jemma - the girl he'd been born as - whenever he went home.

An undergraduate who told his mum he was going to have a sex change aged six has revealed how he led a double life before finally coming out to his family as transgender.

James Watson, 18, of Leeds, West Yorkshire, spent his childhood living as a girl called Jemma, but shunned feminine clothes and refused to shave off body hair – strongly believing she should have been born a boy.

Leaving home to study art and photography at Chester University in September 2017, Jemma snatched the opportunity to start afresh as James – but reverted back to his female persona whenever he went home.

James living as Jemma in 2016 (PA Real Life/National Citizen Service)

Finally, this year, he summoned the courage to tell his family he had been living as a man at university and wanted to be accepted as James, explaining: “First I told my 36-year-old sister, Joanna, who was really supportive.”

He then gave Joanna permission to tell his dad, IT worker Kevin, 55, in February this year, not telling his mum, who is divorced from his dad, until May.

“Opening up to Dad was scary, but he called me a week later and just had loads of questions,” James said.

James now (PA Real Life/National Citizen Service)

He added: “Then, I eventually told my mum last month. It’s hard for her to deal with, but now I finally feel free and like the biggest weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”

Looking back, James believes the signs that he was transgender were there for all – especially his mum, Barbara, 54, who does not work – to see.

James recalled: “As a child, I’d play with the girls, but really I wanted to be off climbing trees with the lads. Mum would say, ‘Don’t do that, it’s not what girls do.’ Just six-years-old, I would say back, ‘Well I’ll have a sex change then,’ and I wasn’t joking.”

Who's looking forward to social action on NCS? 💪 pic.twitter.com/DdWzR72uNn — NCS (@NCS) June 7, 2018

Even at this tender age, James would wake up crying in the middle of the night, after dreaming he was a boy and then realising that he was still Jemma.

He said: “I never fitted in with the girls at school. I didn’t like make-up, or dresses and I never wanted to shave my legs or armpits like everyone else.

“I really wanted to do all the things boys did and wear masculine clothes. I think even that young, deep down, I knew I wanted to be a man.”

James living as Jemma aged 17 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Developing breasts and curves and starting his periods as puberty hit meant a whole host of additional problems for James.

He said: “I’d grow leg hair and my mum would say, ‘Why don’t you shave your legs in that pretty dress?’ but I really didn’t want to.

“I didn’t wear skirts to school, instead wearing the unisex trousers uniform, because I couldn’t bring myself to put on girls’ clothes.”

James now (Collect/PA Real Life)

Even at the school prom, James shunned the traditional princess-style gown, preferring to wear a trouser suit and bow tie.

He also enjoyed rummaging through his dad’s wardrobe and trying on his shirts and ties.

“I thought of a shirt and tie as a traditionally manly thing and it felt so good trying them on,” he said.

James living as Jemma in 2015 (PA Real Life/National Citizen Service)

James continued: “But Mum always felt like she had three daughters – my two sisters, Joanna, Jennifer, 31, and me, so I couldn’t bring myself to tell her any different.”

At 17, James finally found the courage to change after taking part in the government backed National Citizen Service (NCS), a social project to bring teenagers together in the school holidays and build skills for work and life.

He explained: “I met some amazing people though NCS and built the confidence to tell a friend that I was transgender. She said she already knew, which I couldn’t believe.”

James living as Jemma at school aged 16 (Collect/PA Real Life)

He added: “Then, I went to university last September and, although none of my family knew yet, after a week I introduced myself as James and dressed as a man.”

Still, when James returned to his family home 80 miles away, he kept his university identity secret and reverted to being Jemma.

“I was living a double life and not only was that confusing, but it was a real strain for me,” he admitted.

James living as Jemma with grandfather Gordon (Collect/PA Real Life)

James continued: “I had to make sure my parents didn’t see any letters or emails addressed to me, as I had changed my name there to James.

“It was hard and I wanted to be honest with everyone, so I finally took the plunge and came out.”

Now James, who spoke to a counsellor whilst at university, plans to have hormone therapy later this year before having his breasts – which he currently conceals with a minimiser bra – removed in the future, although he remains unsure about genital surgery.

James living as Jemma aged 16 (Collect/PA Real Life)

But, while he still has some life-changing decisions ahead of him, he has no regrets about coming out.

He said: “Living a double life was incredibly stressful and I always felt like I was going to get caught out.

“I’ve had amazing support from friends and family throughout all of this though and I have no regrets. Anyone else who has the same identity crisis should make sure they find the courage to be true to themselves. I may be trans but that’s not all I am.”





© Press Association 2018