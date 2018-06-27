Woman, 21, solves 14 year mystery of her dad's sudden death

Liz was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition, which she now believes killed her father.

A student has solved the 14 year mystery of her dad’s untimely death – after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition, which she now believes killed him.

Just six when her business investment banker dad, Paul Bowers, collapsed and died from “natural causes” at 34, student Liz Bowers-Keable, 21, of Northampton, remembered her mum being sceptical and resolving to get to the bottom of his death.

Then, in 2014, after her grandmother Jo Young, 82, read an article about heart charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), Liz and her brother, Johno, now 16, said they were both sent for tests, adding: “Not only was I diagnosed with the heart condition myself, but for the first time in 14 years we found out how my dad died.”

She continued: “We had waited so long to know what really happened to him, it was torturous for me and my brother.

“But now we can finally let him rest in peace, knowing what really happened to him.”

Liz, who is working at Sainsbury’s, during her year out from a media and communications degree at Winchester University in Hampshire, was diagnosed with Brugada syndrome in 2017 – a rare but serious condition, affecting the way electrical signals pass through the heart.

Life threatening in some cases, Brugada is usually caused by a faulty gene, inherited by a child from a parent, which puts some people at risk of developing dangerously fast heart rhythms, which may result in blackouts or sudden death.

Told it was likely she had inherited the condition from her dad, Liz added: “For so long my mum didn’t have any answers to tell her tiny children how and why their dad died, but now we know.”

Liz still remembers the day when her mum, Fiona Young, 45, answered the phone to her grandfather, Allan Bowers, and was told Paul – who she had split up from a year earlier – had died.

It was September 14, 2003, and he had been at his girlfriend’s house, when he had started making a strange “snoring” sound and, to her horror, collapsed in front of her.

“I was there when mum got the phone call,” Liz recalled. “She was totally devastated. I was only six-years-old and the rest of that grieving time was a blur to me.

“We didn’t’ go to his funeral, as Mum thought Johno and I were too young, but we had our own celebration near our home in Nottingham.”

After an inquest, the family was told Paul had died from natural causes, but Fiona, a clerk at Roade Parish Council in Northamptonshire, felt she needed more answers.

Liz said: “After the funeral and the inquest, Mum felt something wasn’t right.

“Because he was so young, fit and healthy it didn’t seem normal for him to have dropped dead like that. As a child, I didn’t really understand, but as I got older I wanted answers too. I wanted to know how my dad died.”

Everything started to change in 2014, when Liz’s gran read about CRY supporting another family, where their dad had died suddenly.

“Gran showed Mum the piece and she quickly got in touch with the founder of the charity, Alison Cox, telling her about dad’s sudden death and her quest for answers,” said Liz.

Speaking to the CRY founder, Fiona explained how her ex-husband was fit and healthy when he died young, without warning.

She was advised to have both her children tested for heart problems at the charity’s Centre for Inherited Cardiovascular Conditions at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south west London.

After various non-invasive tests to determine the health of their hearts, including exercises to see how their hearts reacted to strain, their results came back clear and they were told they would need annual check-ups.

Liz continued: “We assumed the tests would always come back with the same result and that we had no reason to worry. “

But in August 2017, Liz went in for a routine Ajmaline test, a clinical procedure measuring electrical impulses through the heart, used to diagnose Brugada syndrome, and the results were dramatic.

“They had to stop the test halfway through because my heart reacted so strongly to it,” she said.

“Then, with my mum by my side, it was confirmed I had Brugada Syndrome and the doctor said it was likely that my dad died of it too as he passed so suddenly. The doctors said there was so much evidence that it was dad who was the carrier, so they didn’t need to test mum.”

While there is no cure for the condition, Liz was told she could reduce her risk of developing a fast heartbeat by avoiding triggers such as a high temperature, drinking too much alcohol, dehydration and certain medications.

Receiving the news with mixed emotions, she was delighted to have solved the mystery of her dad’s death, but distraught to be diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

She continued: “We finally had answers, and the torture of not knowing how my dad died was solved, but at the same time I was panicking for myself, worried that I might die in my 30s too.”

Sent home with a 24-hour ECG monitor, to check her heart rhythm, while Liz had a diagnosis and may have to wear an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) – a small device that is placed in her chest to treat irregular heartbeats – her brother will continue to be tested until his early 20s.

Similarly relieved to have answers about Paul, but concerned about Liz’s condition, her mum, Fiona, said: “It was painful, not being able to tell my children how their dad died.

“I found it hard to believe that a man of his age could die so suddenly with no explanation.”

She continued: “The medical staff didn’t take any of his DNA, so we were left in the dark, without any answers.

“When Liz was diagnosed, I instantly asked the top consultant what the chances were that her dad also died of it, and he said they were very high.”

Explaining how CRY was established in 1995 to support families after a tragedy and help them to establish the possible causes of death, Chief Executive Dr Steven Cox said he hoped this understanding would help to prevent the same thing happening to another family member.

He said: “Earlier this year, we published a landmark piece of research, showing why it is so important that families are referred to specialist cardiology centres after a tragedy.

“Had this not happened to Liz and her brother, she would probably still be left in the dark and would be putting herself at unnecessary risk.”

