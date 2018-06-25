Mum shares first proper hug with her son after 'mortifying' video prompted her to shed 12 stone

Emma said her boy squealed with joy and she had tears in her eyes during the incredible milestone.

A super-slimmer who once ate 6,000 calories a day – three times the NHS recommended amount for women – has shared the tender moment when her son gave her a ‘wrap around’ hug for the first time, after she shed 12 stone.

Mortified by a video of her dancing on her 29th birthday, weighing 24st, Bristol pharmacy dispenser Emma Ogden, 33 – who, at times, felt suicidal about her size – lost half her body weight, dropping seven dress sizes after years of secret eating between school runs.

Now a size 12, weighing around 12st, Emma said: “It broke my heart when my 10-year-old, Lewis, would say, ‘Mummy I can’t fit my arms around you.’ I felt like a failure.”

Emma at her biggest (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “So, when he finally could, it was an amazing moment, as I hadn’t fully realised how I had missed out on small things like giving my boy a proper cuddle.

“I am determined to be the best mum I can be, and now, after losing all this weight, I feel like a different woman.”

Although her van driver husband-of-five-years, Stuart Ogden, 42, would love her whatever her size, Emma said her dramatic weight loss has also helped to spice up their love life.

Emma at her biggest (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Our sex life is better than it has ever been,” she said. “I also feel closer to my husband now.

“Stuart will always love me, no matter what I look like, but he certainly likes the new me.”

After spending most of her 20s squeezing into size 26 clothes, Emma’s turning point came on her 29th birthday in September 2014.

Emma now (Collect/PA Real Life)

After eating the whole of her chocolate birthday cake, she started showing her children, Lewis and Layla, seven, a dance routine to a nursery rhyme – while Stuart filmed her.

“I watched the footage back afterwards and was mortified,” she said.

“I’d bought the top I was wearing that day and actually thought I looked good, but seeing the film back I realised I had a real problem with my size.”

Emma feeling great with husband Stuart (Collect/PA Real Life)

Admitting she hid crisp and chocolate wrappers in her car and down the back of the sofa, after scoffing them between school runs for years, Emma’s weight ballooned to 24 stone.

“I was out of breath just cleaning the house and would have to sit on the floor to unload the washing machine, because it was too much of a strain on my body,” she said.

“I’d take the kids to the park and hope they didn’t want me to play with them, because it was such hard work.”

Morbidly obese, Emma said the biggest drawback was not being able to cuddle her children properly.

She explained: “I felt like a failure when my son couldn’t fit his arms around me for a hug.

“It’s such a simple thing that he couldn’t do.”

Emma at her biggest (Collect/PA Real Life)

Despite resolving to change, it took her until February 2015 to summon the courage to see her doctor.

“I’d always been big. Even at the age of 12 I was wearing size 16 adult clothes and, as I got older, my waistline continued to grow,” Emma confessed.

“When I met my husband, Stuart, I was 15 and was wearing size 18. But, being in love meant I did very little about my size.”

Emma now, getting a big hug from Lewis (Collect/PA Real Life)

At her largest, Emma ate four butter-laden slices of toast for breakfast,

sandwiches with three bags of crisps for lunch and Chinese takeaways for dinner.

Meanwhile, for snacks, she would secretly eat biscuits and crisps between school runs, hiding the wrappers down the back of her sofa and in the car.

Eating 6,000 calories a day at her worst, in February 2015, feeling suicidal about her size, she finally took action.

Emma now (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I’d been lying in bed the night before and felt so depressed about myself that I considered ending it all.

“That’s when I realised I really needed to sort myself out, to be the best mum I could for my kids. I wasn’t even 30 and I was struggling with the smallest of activities.”

Visiting her GP, Emma was advised to join Slimming World – and has never looked back. Now eating yoghurt for breakfast, boiled eggs for lunch, homemade curry for dinner and snacking on fruit, she has lost almost 12 stone and says her life has been transformed in every aspect.

Emma now (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Other mums at the school gates can’t believe how different I look and are amazed that I didn’t lose the weight through surgery, but by just eating less and moving a whole lot more,” she said.

And when her son, Lewis, wrapped his arms around her for his first proper hug, Emma, now a Slimming World consultant, wept.

She added: “He squealed with joy and I had tears in my eyes. There is no feeling like it. Whenever my kids hug me know, I know every ounce of weight I’ve lost has been worth it.”





