Sci-fi loving couple have Star Wars themed wedding - even tying the knot on May the 4th

Georgia and Chris, whose whirlwind romance saw them move in together after just six weeks, surprised guests with their wacky theme.

A sci-fi loving couple have revealed how they surprised guests by having a Star Wars themed wedding – even tying the knot on the annual date fans have dedicated to the movies.

Georgia Polglase, 42, enjoyed a whirlwind romance with now husband Chris, 37.

Within six weeks of connecting on an online dating site, they had moved in together.

The happy couple with the stormtrooper and Chewbacca (Collect/PA Real Life)

Agreeing to get engaged whilst watching Star Wars, they decided they wanted the franchise, of which they are both fans, to be a part of their special day.

Selecting May 4 – hailed by fans as Star Wars Day as it is a pun on the famous line “may the force be with you” – as their wedding date, the pair surprised guests by walking down the aisle to the theme music, and even having a Stormtrooper and Chewbacca show up.

Georgia, who works in sandwich shop Subway and lives in Penzance, Cornwall, said: “Guests thought it was absolutely amazing. The last thing they were expecting was for the theme music to blare out – it’s not what you’d typically play at a wedding.”

The Star Wars wedding cake (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Everyone says they’d never been to a wedding like it, which means a lot to hear.

“Plus, as our wedding date trends on Twitter every year, we’re never going to forget our anniversary.”

Having been single for around six years prior to meeting Chris, who is currently between jobs, Georgia explained how she’d been on a few casual dates, but wasn’t looking for anything serious.

Georgia and her husband Chris first met on dating site Plenty Of Fish (Collect/PA Real Life)

Then, scrolling dating site Plenty of Fish one day, Chris’ profile caught her eye.

She recalled: “I thought he was a bit of a cutie, so I made the first move and sent a message – the standard, ‘Hi, how are you?’

“He rarely checked his Plenty of Fish profile though, so it was a few weeks before I got a reply.”

Georgia and Chris (Collect/PA Real Life)

After exchanging online messages for a few weeks, Chris and Georgia met up in person in early 2017 – and got on like a house on fire.

She added: “We’d both said we wanted something casual, but I think we were just playing it cool.

“It was amazing how well we got on. We just clicked. We had the exact same sense of humour and bounced off each other all night.”

May the 4th be with you! — Star Wars Day (@starwarsday) May 4, 2009

Quickly moving in together worked out well. Then, last summer, they were relaxing at home watching Star Wars, when a very important question came up in conversation.

“I hadn’t really been interested in Star Wars before, but Chris really likes it, and he got me into it,” explained Georgia. “We didn’t have a proper down-on-one knee proposal, it was more a casual, mutual agreement where we both said it would be nice to be married.

“Then, with Star Wars being on, it made me realise how cool it would be to get married on May 4. I asked Chris and he thought it was awesome too.”

The stormtrooper and Chewbacca (Collect/PA Real Life)

Their theme under wraps, the couple set about organising their big day.

Scouring the web for Star Wars props, Georgia saw a local cinema had posted pictures of a Star Wars premiere they’d held where Chewbacca and a Stormtrooper were the guests of honour.

Keen to have them part of her special day, the bride-to-be turned detective, contacting the cinema for help tracking them down.

Georgia and Chris getting married (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I found them in the end. They were lovely – a local father and son duo,” she said. “When I explained it was for a wedding, they didn’t ask for any money. They just loved doing it and were really excited to be a part of the day.”

After exiting the church to the iconic Star Wars theme tune, Georgia and Chris headed to their reception at a local rugby club, where Chewbacca and the Stormtrooper arrived to surprise guests.

She added: “Everyone was running over to take pictures with them. It was amazing.”

Personalised trainers Georgia got for the wedding (Collect/PA Real Life)

Then, after cutting into their Star Wars themed cake, they danced the night away as husband and wife.

Now settling into married life, which she says is “incredible”, Georgia hopes her love story will inspire others to give online dating a go.

And, she hopes to keep up the tradition, including nods to Star Wars in anniversaries to come.

Georgia and Chris (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I know people are sceptical about it, but it’s 2018 – it needn’t be a taboo,” she said. “Of course, there may be a few profiles on there of people who want to play the field, but you’d get that in real life anyway if you were out meeting people in bars.

“If you’d told me 18 months ago I’d be married by now, I wouldn’t have believed you. I still pinch myself now.

“With a lot of my friends settled down, I worried it would never happen for me – but here I am. I can’t believe I’ve found someone to share my life with, and as cheesy as it sounds, Chris really is my soulmate.”

