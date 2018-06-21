Mum defends dyeing dog's fur psychedelic patterns - saying the pooch sulks when she isn't colourful

Nicole even coordinated her pooch with her wedding party's pink theme.

Some of her wedding guests thought she was barking, but when a dog groomer tied the knot, she pimped her pooch – dyeing her fuchsia pink to match her bridesmaids’ frocks.

But Nicole Rose’s big day was not the only occasion when her mixed breed rescue dog, Stella, has sported a head-turning fur-style – as the pampered pet loves being dyed to look like everything from a zebra to a rainbow.

Defending herself against accusations of ‘cruelty’ for dyeing her dog, Nicole, 33, of Ontario, Canada, insisted: “By dyeing Stella’s fur, we are following her wishes.”

Stella (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “She’s not an accessory. We don’t dye her hair so she can prance around and be all fancy.

“When we left her with her natural white colour, she sulked and moped around, like she was unbearably unhappy with how she looked.

“Dyeing is totally safe for pets, and Stella loves it.”

Nicole on her wedding day (Collect/PA Real Life)

Stella was already two-tone, when Nicole, who co-owns Ontario dog grooming parlour, Fur-Ever Loved Pet Salon, adopted her in 2011 at five-months-old, after she was rescued by a charity from a puppy farm.

“She was so tiny and fluffy, but had been dyed pink and blue, which I thought was really cute,” said Nicole, mum to Halle Jackson, 14, Ashton Jackson, 12, and Landon Rose, five.

“I hadn’t seen many dogs dyed bright colours back then and assumed she would want to go back to her natural white colour.”

But Nicole, who has three other dogs, which are not dyed – mixed-breed rescue pooch Twister and German Shepherds Denali and Duke- could not have been more wrong.

“When we trimmed her fur for the first time, to get rid of the bright colours, she didn’t like it at all,” she continued.

“She just climbed into her bed and looked all sad, like she was missing a part of herself.”

Stella as a zebra (Collect/PA Real Life)

After that, Nicole, whose husband Wesley Rose, 39, is a contractor, took her new pooch to her salon, where she was hand-painted by colleague Kirsty Coulson, 33, using dyes which have been approved for dogs.

Now Stella enjoys quarterly 90-minute pamper sessions with Kirsty dyeing her locks – plumping for everything from psychadelic to tie-dye-style designs – and salon co-owner Trish Jemiola, 30, cutting her hair too.

Nicole added: “We went for pink, blue and green the first time we dyed her and Stella couldn’t have been happier.”

Stella with her natural white fur (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “She started running around like mad, smiling and jumping into everyone’s laps like she was saying, ‘Look at me, I’m so pretty.’

“I realised it was a part of her personality – who she was – and we couldn’t deprive her of that.”

Now seven-year-old Stella has enjoyed an array of eye-catching looks, including a black-and-white panda style, multi-coloured mohicans, angel wings and Christmas lights – each of which would have cost customers up to £60.

Stella as a zebra (Collect/PA Real Life)

Nicole continued: “People are always coming up to her in the street and asking what sort of dog she is and wanting pictures taken with her.

“But one person said she should be taken away from me because of the dye, even though it’s totally safe.

“I get people telling me it’s cruel, because it’s a funky colour and dogs should just have a natural look.”

Nicole on her wedding day with L-R bridesmaid and salon co-owner Trish, employee Kirsty, and bridesmaid and salon co-owner Sherisse, and dogs Stella and Bomber (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “But it’s safe to use this on pets because, even though some of it is human hair dye, it is missing the toxic ingredients and has been approved by the Creative Groomers Association.

“And, honestly, Stella cannot be without her colour, it’s expressing her personality and she loves it.”

Nicole, who believes Stella may have been mistreated at the puppy farm, also insists the hair dye gives her a confidence boost.

Nicole with Stella (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Stella can be quite scared of people, so it helps her socialise, because of the attention she gets from them,” she said.

“I always try to tell people her story, so they understand why I do what I do.

“I don’t dye her so she can be fancy and I can carry her around. She loves to be dyed, that’s her identity. Some people like to dress up their dogs, but Stella doesn’t want to do that, she likes to have her fur dyed.”

Stella with her colourist Kirsty (Collect/PA Real Life)

And when Nicole co-ordinated Stella’s fur-style to match her bridesmaids’ dresses at her wedding on August 24, 2015, her eye-catching pooch stole the show.

She said: “My dogs are my life, so it was so important they were a part of my nuptials. I wanted Stella to match my bridesmaids and be as much of the big day as possible.”

Meanwhile, Stella is like a walking advert for Nicole’s business.

Stella as a Care Bear (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Stella is the poster girl for our salon, with so many more people bringing their dogs in to have them dyed now, after seeing her.

“We always tell people never to dye their pets at home and you should never dye a black dog, but other than that it’s totally safe to be coloured in a salon.

“Stella is a princess. She loves her different looks, she is just so pampered.”

© Press Association 2018