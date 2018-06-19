Tots born at just 24 weeks thought to be some of the youngest premature twins in the UK to survive

Gethin and Amelia's chances of survival were slim when they arrived just days after the current cut off date for abortions - but look at them now.

Devoted parents have released incredible newborn pictures of their tiny babies who, born at 24 weeks, were two of the youngest ever premature twins to survive in the UK – but are now about to start nursery school.

Given only a 15 to 25 per cent of surviving, babies Gethin and Amelia were born after their mum, Carly Williams, 27, of Wrexham, North Wales, went to hospital with backache, not realising she was in labour.

Recalling how she gave birth within the hour to twins so small they could fit in their dad, Gareth Jones’ hands, teacher Carly said: “Only now we’re out the other side of it, do we realise how flabbergasting it is that the twins have escaped with very few issues.”

Gethin, just hours old, in a plastic bag to keep him warm (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Nobody knows what drove them to survive – whether it was medicine, science, or just having Gareth and I there, willing them on.”

Born at 24 weeks – the current UK cut off date for abortions – until a week beforehand, Carly enjoyed a textbook pregnancy.

Then, in July 2015, she began experiencing backache so severe it would keep her awake all night.

Amelia in intensive care at Wrexham Maelor Hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “I went to get checked out, and at first, doctors thought it was just muscular pain.

“Being my first pregnancy, I had no idea what was normal pain and what wasn’t. I assumed it was just the strain of carrying twins.”

Then, a week later, on 8 July, the pain intensified, becoming so extreme that Carly ended up at Maelor Hospital, Wrexham.

The last picture of Carly pregnant (Collect/PA Real Life)

While there, her mum Alison Williams, 46 – who was with her – noticed the expectant mother’s bump “moving,” as if she was experiencing contractions.

Alerting medics, they investigated further, realising that Carly was already in labour.

“From there, it was straight down to the labour ward. It all moved so quickly,” she said. “Within minutes, I was surrounded by 15 to 20 doctors and nurses. I want to say a special thanks to my midwife Lucy. She was absolutely fantastic – so positive and proactive.”

The twins together for the first time since the birth in September 2015 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Meanwhile, fellow teacher Gareth, 32, faced a frantic dash, leaving work and racing to be by Carly’s bedside.

He said: “Carly’s sister Tasmin had called me to say she’d gone to hospital. Little did I know at the time that, in just a few hours, our lives would change forever.

“When she called back to break the news that the babies were coming, I dropped everything and sped there as fast as I could. I must have made about 20 phone calls en route, desperately trying to find out what was happening.”

He added: “When I arrived at hospital, nurses were waiting at the door to take me to Carly. Literally minutes after I got there, Amelia arrived, followed by Gethin. It’s like they’d waited for me.”

As the twins’ case was so unique, medics could not give a clear prognosis – but gravely estimated that each baby only had around a 15 to 25 per cent chance of survival.

When Amelia arrived, weighing 1lb 5oz just after 3pm, she was born en caul – still in the amniotic sac, which is incredibly rare.

The family (PA Real Life/Leri Lane Photography)

Doctors broke through the sac to give her some air, while Carly waited on tenterhooks to hear her baby’s first cry.

She said: “I was trying to be brave. I knew I had to be as calm as possible to give them the best chance of survival.

“As soon as she cried, everyone sprang into action. Until then, I felt the outlook in the room was quite negative. But Amelia was moving and making noise. She was fighting.”

Gareth holding Amelia at two weeks old (Collect/PA Real Life)

Gethin was born, weighing 1lb 6oz soon after, being taken to one side to be worked on as he wasn’t moving, before both babies were whisked off to neonatal intensive care.

Around two hours later, Carly and Gareth had their first proper look at their children, who had been placed in plastic bags to keep them warm and hooked up to ventilators in incubators.

Gareth said: “It was a real shock. They didn’t even look like babies. They were so transparent and tiny. They were the polar opposite to what you expect when you meet your child for the first time.”

Gethin at Christmas 2017 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Hours later, the twins were moved one by one, so medics could give them more focused care, to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, Merseyside.

With their outlook still bleak, doctors warned they may not make the journey – but the remarkable babies survived.

Meanwhile, their parents were provided with a ‘home from home’ by Ronald McDonald House Charities, who provide free accommodation for families while their children are in hospital.

Carly and the twins at Christmas 2017 (Collect/PA Real Life)

“We were incredibly lucky to meet Ronald McDonald House Charities. I have no idea what we’d have done otherwise,” said Carly.

Still gravely ill, the twins’ prognosis changed on an hour by hour basis, with them facing huge hurdles in their first week.

Amelia had to be resuscitated after a valve that was not closing properly made her heart rate plummet, while Gethin suffered a huge brain bleed.

Both tiny tots also fought off sepsis, and Gethin had a collapsed lung and fluid build up.

Gareth said: “Carly and I had to be so strong, mentally. We’d get calls in the middle of the night saying something else had happened, and urging us to get down to the ward. The sound of that phone still stays with me. It was so piercing, and we knew it was always bringing bad news.

“We were also surrounded by parents whose babies were sadly losing their fight, and having to console them, too. It was the hardest thing we’ll ever have to do.”

Carly holding Gethin for the first time (Collect/PA Real Life)

Gradually, the babies began to stabilise until, at seven weeks old, they could finally be cuddled by their parents for the first time.

From there, they went from strength to strength, switching from ventilators to BiPap then CPAP oxygen masks.

In September 2015 – two months after their birth – they moved from Arrowe Park back to the Maeler, having weekly appointments at Liverpool Women’s Hospital to help monitor their progress.

Gethin, pictured here on oxygen, and Amelia at Christmas 2015 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Worryingly, they suffered a major setback when it was detected that little Amelia’s eyesight was rapidly deteriorating.

Carly recalled: “We went to our Monday hospital appointment in Liverpool, as normal, and the specialist told us her eyesight had taken a turn for the worst. We were told she could be blind by Thursday.

“After making so much progress, that was devastating to hear. I thought about every single barrier she’d face in life if she did go blind.”

Gethin at four days old in intensive care (Collect/PA Real Life)

The couple were given a glimmer of hope when an expert surgeon at John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, offered to help.

But they were still faced with the seemingly impossible logistical task of co-ordinating transport to their appointments between the three hospitals still caring for the twins.

Thankfully, at the eleventh hour, an ambulance was provided and Amelia was raced to Oxford for laser eye surgery.

The twins, Amelia and Gethin (PA Real Life/Leri Lane Photography)

“The doctor said Amelia was the youngest patient he’d ever operated on,” continued Carly. “She had to be put under anaesthetic, which was difficult to watch. She was still tiny, so it was hard to see her suddenly slip away.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities helped us once again while we were in Oxford, too.”

Thankfully, Amelia’s surgery was a success, and just before Christmas 2015, the twins were finally allowed home.

Since then, they have made astonishing progress, hitting all their usual milestones and – save for both being slightly short-sighted and having a few scars from all the tubes they have been hooked up to – have both thrived without any long-lasting effects.

Incredibly close, they love running, playing and climbing together – and can even speak Welsh and English.

As their twins prepare to start nursery in September, Carly and Gareth want their remarkable story of hope against all odds to provide comfort for other parents of premature babies.

Carly with the twins on their first Christmas in 2015 (Collect/PA Real Life)

They have also praised Ronald McDonald House Charities for helping them in their hour of need.

“Everyone is amazed by their progress. We’ll never know what willed them to survive, but we try not to look back – only forward,” said Carly. “They are so incredibly resilient. We’re in absolute awe of them both.”

Gareth added: “If anybody deserves to be superheroes, it’s the twins.”

For information, visit www.rmhc.org.uk

