Remarkable tot overcomes terrifying seizures to become a pageant star

Doctors warned that Mia's epilepsy would leave her disabled - but now she loves taking to the stage.

A mum warned by doctors that her daughter may be left severely disabled by terrifying seizures has revealed her pride at seeing the tot become a pageant star.

Now eight, Mia Crowley, from Pontypool, Wales, developed West syndrome – a rare form of epilepsy – when she was just a few months old.

As the condition can lead to severe learning difficulties and developmental delays, doctors told the youngster’s mum Samantha Price, 30, and dad Michael Crowley, 33, she would probably suffer disabilities.

But incredibly, little Mia has beaten the odds and, thanks to her remarkable response to medication, is now thriving as a beauty queen – despite also being diagnosed with autism last year.

Explaining how, inspired after seeing her up on stage, Mia’s little sister Jasmine, two, has now begun competing in pageants too, full time mum Samantha said: “Mia has been through so much and seeing her up on stage giving it her all is incredible.

“We’re so proud of everything she has achieved, and it shows that nothing should hold you back. We’re really pleased that Jasmine is following in her footsteps too.”

Mia, when she was suffering from seizures as a baby (Collect/PA Real Life)

Though she was born healthy at Nevil Hall hospital in 2009, Mia suddenly began suffering full-body seizures when she was a few months old.

Samantha added: “When she was five months old, she had a tonic clonic seizure, where her whole body started shaking . She started turning blue and it was really frightening.”

Mia was rushed to University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, where she was assessed by doctors.

Mia, in hospital, with dad Micheal (Collect/PA Real Life)

After several trips to hospital, she was referred for tests including brain scans, EEG scans and lumbar punctures.

Mia was then diagnosed with West Syndrome, which is usually characterised by spasms, abnormal brain wave patterns called hypsarrhythmia and, in many cases, an intellectual disability.

Samantha explained: “We were told Mia would be disabled and this would probably develop into another type of epilepsy. We were heartbroken.”

Samantha, Jasmine, Mia and Michael (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “The doctors said they would try a type a course of epilepsy medication and steroids, but we were told it had a low success rate.”

Incredibly, Mia began to respond to her medication, and her epilepsy was brought under control.

But then, when she was around two, her parents noticed she began becoming “obsessed” with things, repeating words and quotes from films over and over again.

Mia and Samantha (Collect/PA Real Life)

Returning to the doctor, the youngster was then diagnosed with autism, a lifelong developmental disability that affects how people perceive the world and interact with others.

Samantha explained: “Thankfully, it hasn’t really affected her development, but she can find it hard to communicate with other children. She loves being the centre of attention though.”

Then, last year, when Mia heard about her cousin being involved in pageants, she begged her mum to take her along to one – and Samantha realised it might be just the thing to help her.

Samantha, Michael and Jasminel (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “We took her along to her first one just to see what it was like and it was amazing. Mia loved being up on stage and it gave her so much confidence.

“She met lots of new people and was able to talk to them all. I was so proud of her.

“We always tell her that her autism isn’t a disability, but more of a superpower and it makes her special. She is full of fun and has even won a few prizes for best personality.”

Jasmine on stage with mum Samantha (Elaine Moss Teenie Pageants/PA Real Life)

Following her first foray into beauty pageants, Mia begged Samantha to let her take part in another.

Since then, she’s taken to the stage six times, winning around ten crowns, seven medals and four trophies.

And, with her big sister succeeding on stage, Jasmine soon wanted to follow suit.

Mia on stage (Elaine Moss Teenie Pageants/PA Real Life)

“Jasmine loved watching Mia, and she started going up to the edge of the stage to copy her routine. She had so much fun, so we decided to let her enter one in February,” she said.

“She’s only two, so I went up on stage with her – but she didn’t even need me.

“She did it all with no problem. She’s always been independent, and I think this will help build her confidence as she gets older too. We’re going to let them do another one together next month.”

Mia and Jasmine (Collect/PA Real Life)

Although Samantha knows the benefits of taking part in pageants, she admits it is an expensive hobby.

Between the entry fees, outfits, hair and travel, they can cost around £200 a time for both of them.

“I usually get their hair done and put on a little bit of make-up but I don’t go too overboard,” she said.

Mia with a crown (Collect/PA Real Life)

But, keen for her daughters to continue their beloved hobby, savvy Samantha has come up with clever ways to save money.

She explained: “We budget to make sure it is affordable. We borrowed some dresses and bought some second hand, and then I have been selling on anything they don’t use anymore to buy new things.

“I’m a full-time mum but I sell Avon products, so we can save up for this. I know some parents spend thousands, but it is possible to do it without that.”

Jasmine on stage (Elaine Moss Teenie Pageants/PA Real Life)

And, though most of her friends and family are very supportive of pageants and how much they have helped Mia, Samantha knows that there are some people who view them as “sexualising children.”

“I don’t think it’s any different to taking part in a dance show,” she said. “Mia wears make up and similar outfits for that. She’s taking part in a production of Beauty and the Beast next week, where she will have make-up on.

“I’ve read negative comments online, but I don’t care. I know this makes my girls happy and that’s all that matters to me. They love it, and we love watching them.”

Mia on stage (Elaine Moss Teenie Pageants/PA Real Life)

She continued: “The pageant community is welcoming of anyone with a disability and they make sure Mia has a fabulous day no matter what.

“I hope they’ll keep doing this together as they grow up and I’m so proud of them both.”

© Press Association 2018