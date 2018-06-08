Bride-to-be who has bagged £40k of freebies from online competitions determined to win a wedding

Savvy Amelia Avossa keeps Twitter and Facebook open throughout the day so she can spot new contests to enter.

A bride-to-be who has bagged more than £40,000 worth of freebies by spending hours every day entering competitions is now determined to win a wedding.

Leicester mum-of-four Amelia Avossa, 28, has spent the last nine years ‘comping’ – entering online giveaways – using the hobby as a way to distract herself from crippling depression and anxiety.

Keeping Twitter and Facebook open all day in case new opportunities spring up, Amelia, whose incredible prizes have included games consoles, holidays, £1,000 cash and meetings with celebrities, said: “I stopped counting how much the prizes I’d won were worth after £40,000.”

Amelia and Levi with Lewis Hamilton after they won the chance to drive around a Formula 1 track with him (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “I’ll have my computer open all day, putting in an hour here and there when I can.

“I don’t go out much as I suffer badly with depression and anxiety, but comping has given me a focus and distraction from that.”

Stay-at-home mum Amelia, who has been engaged to partner Levi, 29 – who is her carer and dad to her three youngest children Ledainaine, eight, Noah, six and Aela, three – for four years, began entering magazine competitions as a child.

Noah with some cookies Amelia won (PA Real Life/Collect)

Never having any luck, she gradually stopped, believing they were impossible to win – until she fell pregnant with Ledainaine, when she spotted a competition on Facebook, run by cosmetics company Lush.

She said: “I decided to enter and won a gift set right away. It made me realise that comping can pay off – so I started doing it every single day from there and have barely stopped since.”

Over the years, Amelia, who has another son, Sebastian, 13, from a previous relationship, has scored some enviable freebies, like a 55in television, an Xbox, a PS4, designer bags, an iPad and a meal cooked by famed chef Alexis Gauthier.

Amelia posing with a Kate Spade bag she won (PA Real Life/Collect)

On top of this, she has been treated to meet and greets with Miley Cyrus and the cast of Emmerdale, a holiday in Spain and the chance to drive around a Formula 1 track with Lewis Hamilton.

“The ones meeting celebrities are my favourite prizes. They’re once in a lifetime opportunities,” said Amelia.

“The Emmerdale one was great. We got a two night stay with dinner and a chance to meet the cast. I was heavily pregnant at the time, so feeling very sicky, but it was still amazing.”

Amelia and Levi with the cast of Emmerdale, who they met as part of a prize (PA Real Life/Collect)

Mostly, Amelia enters competitions on Facebook or Twitter, where all she needs to do is like or share a post.

Spending just a couple of seconds on each means she can get through hundreds in a day.

“I’ve been doing it for that long now that all my social media timelines are filled with competitions anyway,” she said. “I’ll have them – along with sites like Prize Finder – open all day.

Put in the hard work - dedication will pay off

Don't ignore the small wins, as they are what will drive you

Be creative with your entries

With like and share style posts, include a nice message with your entry to catch attention

Don't give up when you haven't won - it will happen!

She continued: “I’ll keep coming back, spending an hour here and there throughout the day. I’ll have a browse, then get on with the washing, have another browse, then cook the tea.

“When the kids are at school and I have the house to myself, I can do it most of the day. It helps distract me from my anxiety.”

Because she enters so many competitions, Amelia said she is constantly receiving surprise deliveries.

A laptop – one of Amelia’s many winnings (PA Real Life/Collect)

At her most prolific, she said the longest she went without a win was just one week.

“Whenever I feel down, I’ll look through all the photos I have of my old winnings to remind myself that I’ve been successful so far, and winning is possible,” she said.

Amelia also tries to stick to competitions where she would actually like the prize, so she does not waste her time.

A designer watch Amelia won (PA Real Life/Collect)

And many of her wins make ideal Christmas and birthday gifts – especially for the children.

Now, though, with her thoughts turning to wedding planning, her dream is to win a bridal gown.

But she is in no hurry as, while she has been engaged for a few years – after Levi proposed out of the blue on Valentine’s Day, hiding a ring around the top of a bottle of Amelia’s favourite perfume – they want to wait until Aela is a little older, so she can remember the day.

GHD straighteners Amelia won, along with a voucher for a free haircut (PA Real Life/Collect)

“We’d love her to be a real part of it, but she’s too young at the moment,” said Amelia. “My dream is to win a beautiful wedding dress – something really princessy and glittery. I’d love to win the whole wedding if I could.

“I’ve entered lots of wedding competitions, but have had no luck yet. I’ll keep trying though.”

Meanwhile, on a mission to get her family and friends into comping too, she hopes to prove that, if you put in enough time, winning big is possible.

Aela with a toy bundle Amelia won (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “A few of my friends have got into it, but it takes time and patience. Some people have said I’m cheating from the amount I win, but I’m not at all.

“It’s just that, not working, I have the time to do it.

“I absolutely love comping. I’ve made so many friends through the community. I don’t think I’ll ever stop.”

