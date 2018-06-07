Brave 10-year-old reveals the reality of life with Tourette's in a touching video

Riley Newman yells insults like "fat pig" at random strangers in the street as well as swearing uncontrollably.

A devoted mum whose 10-year-old son once told shoppers “there’s a bomb in my bag” and accused a relative of cooking him “poo on a plate”, has started a support group – desperate to find friends for them both.

Diagnosed with Tourette’s – a condition causing involuntary sounds and movements, or tics – when he was eight, Ryley Newman swears at strangers, bangs his head on his school desk and, obsessed with football legend David Beckham, accuses the star of stealing his Jaffa Cakes.

Determined for people to understand his Tourette’s, which can make him feel like an “alien,” his support worker mum, Tanita Newman, 29, of Maldon, Essex, said: “Ryley is kind and loving and doesn’t mean to upset anyone.”

She continued: “He says his only wish is to change the impact his condition has on other people. He wouldn’t give his Tourette’s up, as he says it is what makes him who he is – it’s his personality.

“But he feels like the alien in the room when everyone is staring at him and he wants people to understand him and his condition more.”

With Ryley yelling insults like “fat pig” at random strangers in the street, his behaviour has led to Tanita being accused of bad parenting – which, in turn, upsets her sensitive son.

Ryley wearing his Tourette’s t-shirt (Collect/PA Real Life)

As a result, he has ordered T-shirts, emblazoned with the slogan, ‘I have Tourette’s. If you think I’m puzzling, imagine what the world is like for me.’

Ryley, who is on a phased return to school after being taken out four weeks ago when his condition became unmanageable, simply wants to be understood.

In a touching video filmed by his mum, he said: “My Tourette’s is like an itch or a blink I am holding in. I would love not to do it because the tics hurt me quite a lot and I hate having an impact on other people. It’s fine and perfectly understandable for people to stare, but I wish it wasn’t for as long.”

Tanita (Collect/PA Real Life)

A well-behaved boy who excelled at school and never swore, Ryley’s behaviour started changing three years ago, when he began grimacing and pulling faces at school and teachers noticed symptoms common in ADHD – which makes it difficult to pay attention – such as struggling to sit still.

As the year progressed, his behaviour deteriorated, with Ryley – who was being told off more and more by teachers – having sound tics, making roaring noises and throwing his head backwards uncontrollably.

Referred, on the school’s advice, to a paediatrician at South Woodham Ferrers Clinic in 2016, then aged eight, following an assessment, he was diagnosed with Tourette’s .

Ryley with his dad Gary (Collect/PA Real Life)

Tanita, whose daughters, Indie, five, and Ivy, four, do not have the condition, said: “I thought Tourette’s was something where someone swore all the time, but the doctor told us swearing is actually really rare, only affecting about one in 10 people.

“She said it was common for Tourette’s to start during childhood and while there’s no cure, the tics and other symptoms usually improve and sometimes go away completely.”

But the diagnosis came as a massive blow to Tanita and her children’s groundworker dad, Gary Newman, 35, who she split up with last year but remains on good terms with, as they feared what the future would hold for their son.

Tanita (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I was shocked and couldn’t help worrying how his life was going to be.

“I really struggled for a while with getting my head around the idea that his future was going to be completely different to the one I’d imagined for him.”

Given cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) – a type of counselling – to help him cope with the disorder, which is incurable, Tanita also worked with Ryley’s school, putting measures in place to support him.

Ryley with mum Tanita (Collect/PA Real Life)

But, as the months passed, Ryley’s tics became worse.

“A year ago he started to make bigger movements with his arms, just suddenly shaking them around his head, like a windmill,” Tanita explained. “This was when people really started to stare at him for the first time.

“What got to him the most was his classmates at school looking at him, so he wrote down how he felt and asked to read it out at assembly.”

In a moving speech, Ryley told his pals he understood that they wanted to look at him when he had tics, but asked them not to stare for such long periods.

Tanita continued: “He said he hates people staring for so long and it really upsets him. He came home distraught and desperate for people to understand him better.”

Sadly, within weeks of him making his courageous plea, Ryley’s condition became worse and he started blurting out strange phrases at random.

L-R: Ryley with Indie, top, and Ivy, bottom, and dad Gary (Collect/PA Real Life)

After wearing ex-England star David Beckham’s aftershave, the former footballer’s name seemed to have stuck in his brain.

“Out of the blue, he started saying things like, ‘David Beckham stole my Jaffa Cakes,’ ‘David Beckham stole my BMW X5’ and ‘David Beckham stole my sauce,'” said his mum.

” He also said things like, ‘I used to be Mary Poppins, but I aged quite a bit.'”

Ryley with mum Tanita (Collect/PA Real Life)

While some of his random claims were so peculiar they were funny, earlier this year, Ryley’s tics became more offensive.

Tanita recalled: “He shouted, ‘Nanny’s a grumpy old woman’ at his nan, Tina.

“Afterwards he was so upset, as he loves his nan to bits and did not mean what he said, it just came out.”

Tanita (Collect/PA Real Life)

Continued offensive outbursts saw him shouting “fat pig” and “diabetes” arbitrarily at people in the street, also calling the ice cream woman a “b***h” and claiming he had a bomb.

Tanita said: “People would stare and looked shocked.

“I’m sorry if they were offended, but my priority was to make sure Ryley was ok and not too upset afterwards. Of course, though, I’d tell people he has Tourette’s and didn’t mean what he said.”

Things became even worse last month when Ryley started swearing at school, in the street and in restaurants.

“He hated swearing before he developed Tourette’s, so when he started saying the expletives he hated it,” Tanita said.

“People would ‘tut’ at us when we were out and about and a family even left a McDonald’s, because of Ryley’s outbursts, shaking their heads at him.

Ryley has bravely opened up about his Tourette’s (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “We now call ahead and warn the staff he might swear uncontrollably and ask them if there is a quieter area where we can sit all together.”

As well as drawing disapproval from adults, Ryley’s outbursts lead to him being teased by other children.

“It’s other people who need to understand Ryley,” said Tanita. “They think it’s my bad parenting or him being naughty, but he can’t help it and I have always told him it’s not polite to swear.”

Still of Ryley talking about Tourette’s (Collect/PA Real Life)

Now, determined to educate people, Ryley has begun to wear his special Tourette’s T-shirt and last month Tanita started a Facebook group called, ‘Find Ryley some Ticking good friends (Tourette’s support group)’ [sic] to find other people with the condition for him to speak to.

She said: “He says he would love to speak to someone else who has Tourette’s and it would be really helpful for me to have other parents to talk to, as his condition means it can be lonely for both of us.”

© Press Association 2018