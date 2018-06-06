Sex therapist reveals why she's raising her three-year-old son as gender neutral

Kristin Hambridge says her son Jackson is just as happy wearing a tutu and glittery shoes as he is playing with trucks and dinosaurs.

Tired of “sexist stereotypes,” Kristin Hambridge, 32, of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, is letting Jackson decide for himself which gender he identifies as.

Kristin, whose decision has the full backing of her risk manager husband Nick Hambridge, 36, said: “The other day, Jackson said to me, ‘I’m a boy but when I grow up I’ll be a lady with a nose ring.’ I have a nose ring, so it may just have been a cute mother/baby moment, but I made sure I didn’t discourage him in case that’s what he actually wants.”

Jackson and his dad Nick wearing lipstick (PA Real Life/Collect)

Concerned that gender stereotypes put too many expectations on youngsters, Kristin knew before Jackson, her first child, was even born that she wanted to raise her children as fluidly as possible.

She continued: “I didn’t realise until I became a mum how gendered our culture is, and the expectations that then puts on a child. At the moment, I’ll call Jackson my son, because that’s what he identifies as. But I’ve let him know that it may not always be that way, and if he did one day decide he identified more as female, I’d respect that and adjust accordingly.

“I’m raising him gender neutral as much as I can, though. I always correct people when they use gendered language around him. I don’t like people calling him ‘little man’ or having that ‘boys will be boys’ mentality.”

Jackson playing (PA Real Life/Collect)

Kristin held such strong convictions about parenting that before her baby shower, she shunned the usual blue or pink theme and asked guests not to give gifts that appeared too gendered.

She explained: “I was actually quite worried about the baby shower. You see lots of gender reveals and that sort of thing, where if it’s a boy it’s all blue, trucks and dinosaurs and if it’s a girl, it’s all pretty and pink.

“I really didn’t want that, so I sent an email to guests beforehand to say my baby is male, but asking that they don’t give us any nonsense boyish gifts. Instead, we went for a rainbow theme.”

Jackson in a flower headband (PA Real Life/Collect)

Once Jackson was born, Kristin was careful to correct people whenever they used gendered language around him, and has spoken to him at length about the importance of pronouns, as well as educating him on transgender issues.

“I’ve raised him not to assume anybody’s gender,” she said. “Right now, he identifies as a boy, but at his age, that’s something that’s very black and white.

“There may come a day when that doesn’t fit and I want him to know there’s no problem with that.”

One of the most important ways Kristin allows Jackson to express himself is through his clothes – something UK high street stores have come under fire for in the past, when slogans have been deemed “sexist.”

Following examples like Morrisons, who received flak in July 2017 for stocking two T-shirts reading, ‘Little man, big ideas’ on the boys’ version and ‘Little girl, big smiles’ on the girls’, Kristin has been keen for her son not to be hampered by gender specific clothing.

“There is such a knock on effect to this sort of stereotyping,” said Kristin. “It creates such a rigid idea of gender.”

Jackson wearing one of his tutu outfits (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “Boys feel like they can’t express themselves and be vulnerable, because they’re taught to be tough and heroic, whereas girls are told it’s wrong to be outgoing or outspoken. There’s a disproportionate amount of weight put on girls’ looks, too.

“I try not to think of stores as having girls’ and boys’ sections – I just let Jackson pick out what he wants. He wears clothes and plays with toys of all types.

“He has dolls, but trucks too. Clothes-wise, he has about five tutu dresses, and some glittery shoes that he thinks are the most amazing thing ever. But there will be days when he’ll want to wear shirts with dinosaurs and monsters on. I let him take the lead and run the show, dressing in what he feels comfortable in.”

The family together (PA Real Life/Collect)

While he does attract the odd stare or whisper when he goes out in clothes more typically associated with the opposite gender, Jackson has not yet experienced any negativity.

Kristin is anxious, however, in case he becomes a target for teasing as he grows older and starts school.

“I do have some anxiety about that. I worry he’ll be taunted, or that teachers will treat him differently, because of their own bias,” she said.

“The shop assistant asked me if it was for a boy or a girl. I asked why, and she said she needed to know if she should find a pink one or a blue one. I thought, it’s a bubble blower, not a gender construct” Katy Brand, actor, writer and comedian pic.twitter.com/ecCb4MmCCW — Let Toys Be Toys (@LetToysBeToys) May 27, 2018

She continued: “But I will cross that bridge when I come to it, and support him no matter what. Raising a child gender neutral is all about giving them all the options, then letting them decide who they are.

“In my line of work, I see a lot of people develop gender issues later in life because they felt stifled, and weren’t allowed to express who they were when they were little. I really want to get away from all that.”

By speaking out, Kristin also hopes to dispel some of the common myths around gender neutral parenting – something which celebrities including actress Zoe Saldana and singers Pink and Paloma Faith have spoken out in support of.

Jackson out shopping (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “There have been some closed-minded reactions. People seem to think there’s a link between the clothes you wear and toys you play with as a child, and your sexual orientation. For one, that’s ridiculous, but it also wouldn’t matter in the slightest if Jackson was attracted to the same gender.

“I find it funny when people accuse me of pushing my beliefs on my child. Surely if I adhered to these stereotypes, that would still be forcing beliefs about gender roles, and being anti gender neutral?

“As children get older, they differentiate from their parents and find their own beliefs anyway. All I can do is give Jackson the tools to be the best, most-rounded person he can, and I’m very passionate about letting him know he is allowed to be whoever he wants.”

