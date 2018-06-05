Mum releases poignant photo showing her daughter smiling for the first time after lying in a coma

Donna White says it was the best Christmas present she could ever ask for - signalling the start of her girl's incredible fight-back.

A mum has relived the Christmas Eve smile that marked the beginning of her daughter’s remarkable recovery, after a medical blunder left her “like a vegetable.”

Just 15 when she was given an unwashed cannula, while recovering from surgery, which left her paralysed, now, six years later, Anna White has received an undisclosed sum from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, who have admitted responsibility for the accident.

Recalling the tender moment when Anna, now 21, who was being treated in the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan, Greater Manchester, first smiled, her mum, Donna, 42, said: “I’m still grinning myself just thinking about that moment. It meant everything. Up until then I’d had nothing from her, she was just a shell.”

Anna in hospital smiling for the first time on Christmas Eve (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “But I always refused to give up hope and sat at Anna’s bedside, I knew she was a fighter.”

A cleaner, single mum Donna gave up her job to care for Anna, her only child, at her home in Wigan, where she is continuing to defy doctors, by making astonishing progress.

But it has been a long and arduous journey for the young woman, once a keen gymnast and aspiring midwife, whose life changed forever on September 21, 2011, after a routine operation.

Anna (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “She was recovering from surgery at the Wigan hospital, when an unwashed cannula, used to administer anaesthetic for her operation, was inserted into her hand.

“As a result, it flushed the remains of the anaesthetic from the surgery through my girl’s body, causing a cardiac arrest, which starved her brain of oxygen – resulting in paralysis, as she went into a coma.”

The then teenager had been taken to A&E at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary the previous day by her grandmother Anne White, 63, after suffering an appalling stomach ache.

Told her appendix needed to be removed, after the two-hour procedure, while Donna was outside having a cigarette, her daughter suffered a cardiac arrest because of her negligent treatment.

Donna recalled: “I was outside for three minutes and in that time everything changed. When I went back upstairs to her ward, I just knew something was wrong.

“I saw a doctor running and, call it a mother’s instinct, but I just knew it was to do with my Anna.”

Anna and mum Donna (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Just three minutes earlier she had smiled at me after her op, and I’d told her I would be back in five minutes, but in that time her life changed forever.”

Desperate to know what was happening, Donna was finally allowed to see her girl.

“I collapsed to the floor,” she recalled tearfully. “The doctors said she’d had a cardiac arrest and was now in a coma. My beautiful baby, who was fine the day before, was just lying there, like a vegetable.”

Anna in hospital in her Manchester United shirt in November 2011, in a coma (Collect/PA Real Life)

The mum added: “I had no idea if she was going to live or die, but I realised if she did survive she would be a completely different girl to the one I knew.”

The next morning, Anna was sent to Manchester’s Children’s Hospital, where she lay in a coma until Christmas that year.

Despite her being unconscious, Donna was determined to look after her daughter’s every need.

Anna with her physiotherapist (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I refused to give up hope. I knew she was a fighter.

“Every couple of days I would shave her legs, as I know she would go mental if she woke up to find them hairy.

“She’s always been a glamour girl, so when I was in the intensive care unit, I would put mascara on her, just so she looked and felt exactly like she would want to.”

Anna and Donna (Collect/PA Real Life)

Then, to Donna’s delight, Anna finally stirred from her coma on Christmas Eve 2011, smiling at her mum.

She recalled: “It was the best Christmas present I could have ever asked for.”

And this was just the first remarkable milestone, as Anna began an astonishing recovery.

Anna in hospital in her coma, a week after the operation(Collect/PA Real Life)

After her first smile she started to move her face and react to her mum with a nod or shake of the head.

By January 2012, almost four months after the operation, Anna said her first word, “mum”.

By February 28 that year, she was well enough to return to her two-bedroom family home.

Anna at Christmas (Collect/PA Real Life)

“A year and a half later we moved to an adapted bungalow with ramps to help her get around,” Donna continued.

“Anna was completely dependent on me, but I was just grateful she was alive and I was determined to make the most of her.”

Adamant to get justice for her daughter, Donna contacted legal experts, Slater and Gordon, and began a six year fight with Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust – which is in charge of the hospital.

Anna and Donna (Collect/PA Real Life)

“When she was born, I promised I would fight for her no matter what, and I have stuck to that,” said Donna.

Now, with the help of therapists, Anna is learning to walk again and to perform simple, everyday tasks like brushing her hair, cleaning her teeth and even applying her own makeup.

Donna said: “Her hands could barely move, never mind grip a brush or mascara, when she first came out of the coma. Now, though, if we lay out all her make-up and brushes, she can do her whole face, even contouring, where products are used to sculpt the structure of the face.”

Anna on a night out (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: ”She does her make-up every day. She’s the complete opposite to me, I don’t even know what a primer is, but she’s so determined to look and feel how she did before this all happened.

“Sometimes I just watch her doing it and smile to myself. I am so proud of her and what she has achieved.”

Still in a wheelchair, but trying to walk, Anna’s speech is also slowly returning and a board of letters she used to spell out words, when she first woke up, has long since been thrown out.

Anna using hair straighteners (Collect/PA Real Life)

Admitting that her daughter shares her tenacity, Donna continued: “I wouldn’t have survived what she has. She has such a strong, fighting spirit and she has never given up, which I guess she gets from me.”

Delighted by each tiny advance Anna makes, Donna is now ecstatic that she is able to buy her first house with her settlement money, which she plans to live in alone with full-time carers in the future.

She added: “I always had hope, but this is a dream come true and I can’t stop smiling. I always said ‘never say never’ and she keeps getting better and better and proving everyone wrong. She’s just amazing, my Anna. She’s smashing targets all the time.”

Anna and former Hollyoaks star Charlie Clapham, who is a close friend (Collect/PA Real Life)

A spokesman for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Trust has previously accepted full responsibility for the injuries arising from the circumstances surrounding Anna’s surgery and has expressed its unreserved apologies to the family.

“Since the relevant incident the Trust has implemented a number of changes to eliminate the possibility of this type of failing occurring in the future.

“Further, the Trust and Anna and her family have worked together to agree a flexible approach to provide Anna’s needs to date and now into the future.”

Lauren Tully, a clinical negligence specialist at Slater and Gordon, added: “Anna was the innocent victim of a devastating and avoidable mistake and the priority here was to make sure that she would be looked after, whatever happens. No one knows what the future holds, but I very much hope that it will see Anna’s continued improvement and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more.”

