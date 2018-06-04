Wheelchair-bound student who can break bones just by sneezing fulfils her dream of becoming a dancer

Tobi has never let her disability hold her back and now she wants to inspire others.

A wheelchair-bound student, who can break a bone just by sneezing , has spoken of her admirable determination to overcome her difficulties and become a dancer and TV star.

Born with osteogenesis imperfecta – also known as brittle bone disease – it means Tobi Green-Adenowo’s bones are so weak, she has already suffered 75 breaks.

Tobi, 25, of Bermondsey, South east London, who spent most of her childhood in foster care, said: “Dance is so special to me and just because I am in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean I can’t create a beautiful performance.”

She continued: “Every day is a struggle for me and some people have said I’m not a proper dancer, but I’m determined to keep going, as I want to inspire and motivate other young people like me.”

Her condition, diagnosed when she was a few months old, had a very negative influence on her early life – putting her mother, who she is no longer in contact with and does not wish to name, under massive mental stress.

She reflected: “When I was born and started presenting with a lot of injuries, there was some suspicion that my mother was hurting me, which was awful for her.”

Tobi Green-Adenowo (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “Obviously, when I was diagnosed, everyone realised my broken bones were because of my condition.

“But the trauma of being accused of such awful things had a big effect on my mum, who struggled with her mental health as a result – returning to Nigeria, where she was from, when I was nine and disappearing from my life.

“Because of this, I spent the rest of my childhood in foster homes as although I have some family in London we weren’t in contact.”

Tobi as a child (Collect/PA Real Life)

It was by chance, when Tobi was being fostered in Brighton, East Sussex, that she came across a dance troupe called Candoco, who performed at Angmering School, where she was studying for her GCSEs.

She explained: “One of their performers was a man who’d had both legs amputated. He made me realise for the first time that your disability didn’t have to hold you back.

“After that, I became the first manual-wheelchair user in the UK to take GCSE dance. I actually got the curriculum changed, so that disabled people will be fairly marked. It was great, feeling I had the power to change things.”

Tobi wants to inspire other disabled young people (Collect/PA Real Life)

Tobi continued: “With dance, the examiners are very strict about you dancing in a specific way, but there are things you can’t do in a wheelchair. I wanted to make sure that there would never be discrimination and, because of that, I ended up getting an A*.”

After her GCSEs, Tobi moved to London, to a new foster family, and studied performing arts at Croydon College, before applying for a degree in dance at Kingston University.

She said: “I love dance so much and I knew my disability shouldn’t stop my dream. Sometimes I dance on the floor and sometimes in the wheelchair, but I can still tell stories with movement.”

Tobi has osteogenesis imperfecta (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Starting at university was a step up. I was the first ever dance student in a wheelchair at the university and the building wasn’t even wheelchair accessible when I started but they made adjustments to the building to help me.

An intensive course, Tobi, who is in the final year, can be training from 9am until late afternoon, which is not without its hazards for Tobi.

Tobi, who now lives independently said: “I had to repeat my first year, because I broke my leg when I fell out of my chair and was out of action for too long, so I have had to be careful not to injure myself.”

Tobi dancing in her chair (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “But I do think dancing actually helps me to build my strength and I’ve never injured myself while dancing – it’s more likely to be something silly like just rolling over in bed.

“It can be hard for me, but my classmates and tutors help to encourage me to keep going.”

With her graduation coming up in January, her three year course, during which she has combined dance with television studies, is finished. She is hoping to pass with flying colours and has high ambitions for her future.

Tobi has never let her disabilities hold her back (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I’ve learnt so much in the last three years,” she said. “I can tell stories about what my life is like through movement and have tried lots of different genres, as I want to promote disability in the media, as well as in dance.

“It’s quite a demanding course as well and it hasn’t been easy but I am so proud of myself for getting through it.

“Next I want to set up a television network for people with disabilities. We have channels for focusing on religious issues, or people from certain places but there isn’t anything that caters people that are disabled. I want to show what they can do and normalise disability.

Tobi dances on the floor or in her wheelchair (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “It is so important to me to inspire disabled young people and show what you can do if you put your mind to it.”

For more information about Tobi’s work, visit https://www.instagram.com/toughcookietee/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-L46rcceIp16WCdk0JZveA/featured

© Press Association 2018