Fancy dress fan who slimmed alongside boyfriend goes from size 20 Viking to svelte Wonder Woman

Dorrie decided to lose weight after a health scare on the way home from a friend's wedding.

A fancy-dress fan has transformed herself from a formidable size 20 Viking to a stunning size 12 Wonder Woman, after shedding five stone.

After a health scare, triggered by a flight home from a friend’s wedding in Cyprus, Dorrie Fearnley, 29, and her boyfriend-of-five years Barrie Tostevin, 27, battled the bulge together – joining Slimming World and losing a combined 10 stone.

A keen cosplayer – where people dress up as fictional characters – natural skincare brand manager, Dorrie, of Whitby, North Yorkshire, said: “After gradually piling on the pounds, in 2016 I was at my biggest, when I was asked to be a bridesmaid at my friend wedding in Cyprus. My dress was a size 20, but even then, it was bursting at the seams.”

Barrie and Dorrie before they lost weight (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “When I was flying back both my legs swelled up after the flight and, worried, I went to the doctor.

“I was horrified to be told I could have a deep vein thrombosis – a blood clot – in my leg, which could be really dangerous. When they told me it was probably because of my weight, it was the kick I needed and I realised I couldn’t keep going like this.”

Keen to support Dorrie, who by then weighed 16 stone 11lb and was nervous about her first slimming class in January 2017, dispatch assistant Barrie, who, at 16st 6lb was also overweight, offered to go along, too.

Dorrie, before she lost weight, as a viking (Collect/PA Real Life)

Dorrie, who had comfort eaten throughout her adult life, as she struggled with depression and anxiety, had already lost a stone by changing her diet.

But, keen not to return to pigging out on takeaways, bread and snacks with Barrie, she felt she needed extra help.

Dorrie said: “Barrie had struggled with the wedding too.”

Barrie and Dorrie after weightloss (Collect/PA Real Life)

“We went to get him a suit and he had to buy the one that fitted him, because of his size, rather than something that suited his style. He was quite disappointed with what he had to wear, ” she added.

“Our diet had been terrible. I would eat lots of bread and loved crisps – eating a multi-pack in one sitting and we had takeaways a few times a week.

“At Slimming World, we learnt to make healthy choices – switching to wholewheat pasta, eating a healthy breakfast of fruit and oats and having lots of healthy snacks on hand, like fruit, carrot sticks or cherry tomatoes. I think we actually eat a lot more now, but it’s all low calorie and filling.”

Barrie with Dorrie as Wonder Woman (Collect/PA Real Life)

Together, the couple slowly shed the pounds, with Barrie losing a total of five stone, reaching his target of 11 st 5lb last week and Dorrie shedding five and a half stone, now just over a stone off her target of 10st.

One of the best parts of discovering her new curves has been showing them off in figure-hugging costumes, during cosplay.

Dorrie continued: “I’ve always loved dressing up, but before I picked characters with costumes that were not very revealing.”

Dorrie has now lost over five stone (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “One of my favourites, before I lost the weight, was a Viking, but most recently, I dressed as Wonder Woman. It was a big deal for me to go out in something so tight fitting and revealing. It’s the sort of thing that you really stand out in.

“But I was so proud of myself and it felt like I had a whole new lease of life. I felt amazing.”

Now a slim size 12, Dorrie’s confidence has soared and her mental health is hugely improved.

Barrie and Dorrie after weightloss (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I still have over a stone to go to reach my target, but I am so pleased with how we have done.

“My losses were always slow, but consistent. My biggest loss was 4lb in one week and I struggled with it when Barrie had bigger losses, but I learnt not to compete and just to take my time to do it properly.

“I’ve always struggled with depression and anxiety, which I’ve been writing about it on my blog ‘How Are You Really’ for about four years now, and I think a lot of my anxiety came from being so unhappy with my body.”

Dorrie Fearnley (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “But now I feel like I can go out and feel confident. I can buy what I want to wear rather than just what fits. I have so much more energy and I am just happier in myself.

“I’ve gone from hiding my body under a Viking’s chainmail tunic, to being Wonder Woman and it feels amazing.”

For more information about Dorrie’s blog, visit www.howareyoureallyblog.wordpress.com or Facebook.com/howareyoureally

