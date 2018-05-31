Submariner's wife says she 'felt like a single mum' when her husband was below the sea for months

A submariner’s wife has spoken movingly about “feeling like a single mum” for six months of the year, when she was left to care for four children alone, while her husband worked on a submarine – hundreds of metres below the sea.

Unable to communicate with Leading Hand Mark Adcock, 34, for weeks at a time, Gemma Adcock said her children – who suffer from a variety of learning difficulties – found it difficult to grasp the idea of him being isolated, working in the depths of the ocean.

A full-time mum, Gemma, 34, of Gosport, Hampshire, also told, heartbreakingly, how her daughter, Libby, 13, who has ADHD, autism and epilepsy, blamed herself for Mark’s long absences, saying: “She felt her daddy went away because she’s such hard work and that really hurt us both.”

l-r: Ruban, Callum, Hannah and Owen (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Mark is my soulmate and my best friend and the best dad in the world, so when we were without him, we felt incomplete.

“The children never understood how daddy lived under the sea. It’s not a homely place.”

Mark, was six years into his career with the Royal Navy when he and Gemma were married in 2012 in Plymouth Register Office, before having a Champagne cruise.

Mark and Gemma with Ruban (Collect/PA Real Life)

Mum to Owen, 15, and Hannah and Libby, both 13, from a previous relationship – all of whom call Mark ‘ Dad’ – Gemma, who also has a son, Ruban, seven, with her husband, recalled how she first met him when she was 17 in a bar in Winchester, Hampshire.

But they lost touch, only to meet again, on a night out when they were 24, when Gemma was celebrating her mum’s birthday and he was out with friends – falling in love straight away.

A forces veteran, Mark – who has another son, Callum Smith, 12 who lives with his mum in Norfolk – originally joined the army in 2002, before switching to the navy in 2006.

A former hairdresser, Gemma – whose husband is still a submariner, but has worked on land for the last few years – recalled: “When we first got together we spoke a lot about him being away and the idea of it was hard.

“But right from the start I knew our relationship was right and we would survive whatever happened to us.”

Gemma is speaking out about family life with a submariner, in support of the The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Children’s Fund’s Kid Years campaign, which aims to highlight the impact long parental absences can have on children.

Deployments are as demanding for the families left behind as for their deployed loved one. We’ve created Zoe and the… Posted by The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Children's Fund on Monday, May 28, 2018

While working on a submarine, often in excess of 250 metres below sea level, tracking aircrafts, monitoring ships and supporting the fleet, any form of contact was infrequent.

And dealing with Libby, Owen, who has epilepsy and autism, Hannah, who is also autistic and Ruban, who is being tested for autism, by herself made Gemma’s life both challenging and lonely.

She said: “During the six months when he was away, we spoke to him around eight times. We got the odd email in between, but communication was very limited. He couldn’t have much contact and his rare phone calls could be at 4am and just for a couple of minutes.”

Hannah and Ruban (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “If the submarine docked he could sit in a hotel and FaceTime, but it’ wasn’t always the right time for the kids.

“It was hard to deal with the conditions all the children have by myself, too . With ADHD life becomes manic. The autism makes thinking very black and white as well, so it made it very hard for the kids to understand.

“And with the epilepsy, severe seizures meant there were activities like going swimming which I couldn’t do with the children, because with just one adult and it wouldn’t be safe.”

Mark and Ruban (Collect/PA Real Life)

Celebrating special dates and family times without Mark, the family often felt like they were grieving, according to Gemma.

“Mark missed so much. Birthdays, Christmases, parents’ evenings, without him – it was like a kind of grief for us,” she said.

“But until we started talking about it, because of the campaign, I hadn’t realised how upset the children got and how much the separation hit them. I missed him like mad, but all of us felt incomplete without him. We were always waiting for him to come home. The things we did never felt the same. They weren’t enjoyable, there was always that special person missing.”

Life in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines can be tough, and even tougher on families. The RNRMCF is the only charity that supports children from naval families, and has been doing so for over a hundred years. Posted by The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Children's Fund on Thursday, April 26, 2018

In a bid to support families like Gemma’s, the naval charity commissioned author Sarah McMenemy to create a book called Zoe and the Time Rabbit, to help children understand their emotions while a parent is absent.

Written with military families in mind, it tells the story of a girl’s emotions when her dad goes away, and really helped Gemma’s children to understand Mark’s job.

She continued: “The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Children’s Fund have been so supportive of us. And this book is not just a story, it’s teaching children how to regulate their emotions.”

Ruban (Collect/PA Real Life)

Gemma continued: “It talks them through the process of getting ready to say goodbye and of dads getting ready and packing. It looks at them wanting to leave with him and at all the feelings in between.

“It is a fantastic book and would be amazing to have in schools, as it allows children to talk through their feelings.”

The book has also enabled Gemma and Mark to understand the impact of their lifestyle on the children.

Gemma confessed: “I hadn’t realised how upset the children got and how much the separation hit them.

“When Libby said she thought her daddy had gone away because of her, it broke both mine and Mark’s hearts.

“It never entered my mind she would have thought her daddy would have gone away because of her.”

l-r: Callum, Ruban and Owen (Collect/PA Real Life)

In contrast, when they knew Mark was coming home, Gemma says the family felt like “all their Christmases had come at once.”

She said: “When we knew he was coming home it was the best feeling in the world.

“When Mark was here he cleaned, tidied the house, read to the kids and did the school run. He was really hands on and involved and we all loved it. But, in the first week after he went away, we would go into lock-down mode. We didn’t want to go out or do anything, because of how much we missed him.”

HMS Albion in Brunei, Invictus Games and Mental Health Awareness Week – Two Six Episode 20 ⚓🌊 Don't miss the latest news from across the Royal Navy and Royal Marines with this week's 60-second update. 🌊⚓ Posted by Royal Navy on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Gemma continued: “We got through, because we all loved Mark so much, but being the family of a submariner was lonely.

“Still, at least this campaign has meant that we talk more and can try and understand and address our children’s feelings.”

* The Naval Service provides a wide range of support to families of serving personnel, available from organisations including the Naval Families Federation, Naval Personal and Family Service and RM Welfare groups. For further information, visit the Royal Navy website at www.royalnavy.mod.uk





