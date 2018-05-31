Bride walked down the aisle with 27 bridesmaids after they met on an online weight loss forum

Meg met her special group of over 100 girlfriends online and she wanted to have as many as possible by her side on her big day.

In a real-life twist on the hit movie 27 Dresses, unwilling to slim down her list of special friends, a bride walked down the aisle, accompanied by 27 bridesmaids.

Chemistry teacher Meg Moore, 35, chose the lucky ladies, who stood by her side as she exchanged vows with IT support worker Bryan Cockey, 30, from a group of over 100 women she befriended on weight loss forum she joined 10 years earlier.

In 27 dresses, Jane Nichols, played by Katherine Heigel, is a bridesmaid 27 times.

Meg, of Edgewater, Maryland, USA, said: “Instead of 27 dresses, I had 27 bridesmaids at my wedding.

“As a group, we’ve been there for each other through everything from break-ups to having babies. The forum were it started was called ‘special occasions’ and we would sign off our messages ‘XOSO’ so that became the name of our group.

“Every year, as many of us as possible try and meet up somewhere in America. So, last year on July 29, we met up in Maryland for my simple, back garden wedding to Bryan, who I’ve been with for four years, after meeting through a World of Warcraft game.”

Now speaking every day on a Facebook group, the women originally bonded after joining a forum on the Weight Watchers website.

Meg continued: “Some of us managed to stick to the programme and lose the weight and others didn’t, but the girls have helped me through everything life has thrown at me since we met.

“We now have a Facebook group and we speak almost every day. We love meeting up and I knew I wanted them to be part of my wedding, so I just said that whoever could make it, could be a bridesmaid if they wanted to.”

She continued: “I had 35 of my girls there and 27 of them were bridesmaids – they really made the day so special.”

Never belonging to a sorority – an American society for female students – now Meg feels like the weight loss forum women are her “sisterhood.”

She said: “I was never part of a sorority, but I immediately felt like they were my sorority sisters. We all just clicked, and we’ve been through all the highs and lows of our lives together. There are over 100 of us, but we’re all very close.”

She added: “We come from all over the USA, so every year we arrange a meet up somewhere and spend a few days together, with as many as possible of us coming along. I tried to make it to most of the meet ups and always had the most fantastic time.”

As her big day grew nearer, her pals doubled up as wedding planners – helping her every step of the way.

She continued: “They were really excited. They loved helping me plan and I knew I wanted them there. I suggested they could all be bridesmaids.”

She added: “I found a dress online that was available in a selection of complementary colours and different necklines. I sent it to the girls and asked them to buy their own dresses.”

Meg and Bryan were planning a laid-back day with an outdoor ceremony at his parents’ house, a food truck instead of a sit-down meal and a relaxed dress code.

But just four months before the wedding, some shock news meant Meg needed her friends more than ever.

She explained: “In February last year, we found out I was eight months pregnant.

“We had no idea, as I hadn’t had any symptoms and it was completely unexpected. We were excited, but we didn’t have a single thing for a baby.

“When our little boy, David, was born on March 27 last year, my girlfriends were amazing. They sent clothes, toys and everything we needed. We had so little time to prepare and I couldn’t have done it without them.

“David was in hospital for two weeks, because he only weighed 4lb 10oz. They were so supportive the whole time, checking in to see how we were doing. It made me even more determined to make them a big part of my wedding.”

And just four months later, on July 29, Meg – wearing a casual white knee length dress, – walked down the aisle to meet Bryan with her 27 delighted bridesmaids.

“It meant so much to me to have them there. It was the most wonderful day and it was very us – fun, chilled and really special,” she said.

She added: “Everyone loved meeting my girls and hearing the story. We laughed and chatted into the night.

“I still chat to my girls every day and the group is such a big part of my life. We are having another meet up this year and sadly I can’t go this year but I know there will be any more in years to come.”





