Mum who ordered a double cheeseburger and chicken nuggets as side dishes is now unrecognisable

After being told she was morbidly obese by her doctor, Rachel Smith vowed to slim down - and is now eight stone lighter.

A junk food junkie who gorged on 5,000 calories a day – ordering a double cheeseburger and chicken nuggets as SIDE DISHES in McDonald’s – shed eight stone post pregnancy, after her GP suggested she had a gastric band.

Branded morbidly obese by her doctor when, a size 26 and 20 stone, she saw her in September 2016, after the birth of her daughter, Jessica, the stay-at-home mum was horrified when she suggested she had weight loss surgery.

Instead, Rachel Smith, 35, of Dorking, Surrey, now a trim 11st 8lb size 14, vowed to lose weight naturally, saying: “I was taken aback. No one likes being told they are morbidly obese.”

Rachel now (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “I told the GP I would think about the gastric band, but when I got home, I realised I didn’t want to have major surgery to lose weight, I needed to do it on my own.

“The truth is, I was just lazy and couldn’t be bothered to slim down.”

Rachel, whose partner-of-seven-years, Wayne Cashmore, 36, is a road sweeper, guzzled up to 5,000 calories a day – two-and-a-half times the 2,000 calorie limit recommended for women by the NHS.

Rachel’s weight ballooned to 20 stone (PA Real Life/Collect)

At her biggest, her then 46 J breasts were so heavy she developed sores beneath them and under the rolls of fat on her stomach.

Also a mum to Neve, nine, from a previous relationship, and Ella, four, she said: “It wasn’t helped by the fact I did so much sitting and lying around. It got so bad that I had to use fungal cream to treat it because it became so infected.

“But I’d never felt bothered about losing the weight, so I just ate takeaways or bought a five-pack of donuts and would only leave one or two, so it didn’t look like I was eating them all. I knew how big I was, but it was just easier to grab the nearest thing and eat it.”

Rachel with partner Wayne and children Neve, Ella and Jessica (PA Real Life/Collect)

Every week when Rachel went to McDonald’s for a double cheeseburger and large chips – she would buy an extra double cheeseburger and chicken nuggets as a side portion – scoffing 1,600 calories in one sitting.

On a normal day, she would eat four slices of toast, slathered with butter and Marmite for breakfast, then snacking on crisps, before a lunch of cheese and ham sandwiches, followed by a packet of biscuits and takeaway pizzas or McDonald’s for dinner.

“My eating was out of control. A real junk food addict, I’d scoff anything I could, which in turn meant I struggled to do anything at all.”

Rachel now – with her old jeans (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “I wouldn’t want to even push my kids on the swings at the park, as it was too much effort. Even a 10- minute walk to my children’s school was too arduous. I’d end up getting the bus, as I could hardly make the short journey.”

Rachel’s turning point came in September 2016, after Jessica was born in the July and she went to her GP to see if she had shifted her baby weight, only to be asked if she had ever considered drastic weight loss surgery.

As a result, in January 2017, she joined Slimming World and vowed to change.

Rachel feels fantastic now (PA Real Life/Collect)

She swapped her usual sugar and fat-filled menu for porridge for breakfast, made with almond milk; a chicken breast with salad for lunch; wholesome family meals made with lean mince for dinner, and snacked on fruit, instead of chocolate and crisps.

Now, 17 months later, Rachel is unrecognisable – and feels amazing, saying: “People stop me in the street and say how different I look.

“Before I was sweating all the time. I looked a complete mess. Strangers would say unkind things to me and while I pretended I didn’t care, it hurt.”

Rachel and Wayne (PA Real Life/Collect)

“Once in a pub a man asked me, ‘How the hell can you fit in that chair?’ Another man shouted at me, ‘Someone needs to go to Weight Watchers.’

“While I was only too happy to play the clown, deep down I was very unhappy.

“Of course, Wayne always said he loved me whatever size I was, but he’s the first to compliment me now and he’s certainly noticed I have loads more energy.”

Rachel says she was lazy and couldn’t be bothered to slim down (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “It’s also great for the kids, having a mummy who can actually play with them.

“Now I’m getting attention for all the right reasons and really love myself.”

© Press Association 2018