Are these Britain's youngest pageant queens? Mum enters twin tots in beauty contest at two weeks old

An ambitious mum who tipped her twin girls as future beauty queens before they were even born has proudly declared them the UK’s youngest ever winners – after entering them in their first pageant at just two weeks old.

After raising one champion, Anita Moss, 33 – whose daughter, Beau, eight, has around 50 pageant crowns – was over the moon when Tallulah and Tiarah, born on April 26, bagged four prizes between them at an event in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on 12 May.

Stay-at-home-mum Anita, from Southampton, said: “Because they’re still so little, they can’t do a lot, so I carried them on stage and showed them off to the judges.”

She continued: “They were so content. All the other pageant mums were dying to see them.

“They’re competing again in August, but I’ll give it a while until I give them proper makeup and hair pieces. I think I’ll start doing that when they’re around three.”

A veteran on the pageant circuit, Anita’s oldest daughter, Beau, first competed when she was around two-years-old and pageants were still fairly unusual in the UK.

Anita with her partner Jamie and the twins (PA Real Life/Elaine Moss Starrs Photography)

Now, with the competitions growing in popularity, it has taken all Anita’s imagination, creative skills and drive to keep Beau at the top of her game.

Taking up to five hours to get stage-ready, which involves being coated in fake tan, makeup and false lashes – finished off with a hairpiece – Beau has wowed judges with costumes transforming her into characters as diverse as Jeremy Kyle and The Mask.

A controversial Love Island-themed routine, in which Beau wore a revealing bikini to make her look like the 2017 winner of the ITV reality show, Amber Davies, attracted harsh criticism.

Beau in her Love Island outfit (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I’ve had a couple of nasty comments,” admitted Anita, who is no longer with Beau’s dad. “I used to take it really personally, but now I’ve realised you’ve got to just ignore it or it’ll tear you apart.

“I think people are just ignorant about what the pageant scene is actually like. They see television shows about it and think that’s reality, when it isn’t.

“Granted, there are some people who take it too seriously and spend loads of money on it, so it takes over their lives, but for most, it’s just a fun hobby.”

Anita with her partner Jamie and the twins on stage (PA Real Life/Elaine Moss Starrs Photography)

At her peak, Beau was competing in a different pageant every week.

Recently, however, she has taken a step back to help her mum prepare for the arrival of her twin sisters.

Falling pregnant in 2017 – her first time with her 32-year-old pipe fitter partner, Jamie Johnson – Anita was astonished to discover at her 12 week scan that she was expecting twins.

Anita at 34 weeks pregnant (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “I should have known, because twins do run in my family. But my mind was absolutely blown. I couldn’t believe I was having two babies.

“Jamie doesn’t have any other children, so it was really special for him. He always wanted kids – and he got two at once.”

Two months later, at the 20 week scan, the happy couple discovered they were having twin girls.

Beau in one of her pageant outfits (Collect/PA Real Life)

Anita added: “As long as my babies were healthy, I didn’t mind what I was having.

“But I must admit, when the midwife said it was two little girls, I thought, ‘Amazing, I have two new pageant queens.’”

And, once Beau heard she was gaining two sisters, she could not wait to meet them.

Beau dressed up for a pageant (Collect/PA Real Life)

After being induced, Anita gave birth naturally at Southampton’s Princess Anne Hospital on 26 April this year.

Tiarah arrived first, weighing 6lb 6oz, followed by non-identical 6lb 10oz Tallulah.

Worryingly, Tallulah was not breathing at first but, thankfully, after 10 minutes, medics managed to bring her round and mum and daughters were allowed to go home the following day.

Anita’s partner Jamie with her daughter Beau and the twins (PA Real Life/Elaine Moss Starrs Photography)

Then, just two weeks later, the twins made their pageant debut.

Anita said: “I wasn’t sure whether to enter them at first, as I didn’t know how long we’d all take to recover. But, a week before the pageant, I decided to go for it.

“I ordered the girls’ custom made dresses and bonnets online, for £20 each. They looked gorgeous.”

Anita with her daughter Beau and the twins (Collect/PA Real Life)

Off to a winning start, the twins nabbed four crowns between them – Alternate, Best Dressed, Princess and Most Beautiful.

Ahead of their next contest in August, they have already found a sponsor to provide them with free outfits.

But, eventually, Tallulah, Tiarah and Beau will all be competing against each other – although Anita will be careful to ensure that sibling rivalry never eclipses the fun of the day.

Beau in one of her pageant outfits (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I’ll make sure everyone is happy and content before they start properly competing,” she said. “I’ve taught Beau and will teach the twins, too, that you need to win with grace, but also lose with grace.

“Winning isn’t everything. Taking part in the pageants does wonders for their confidence.

“Beau absolutely loves it. She’s at the age now where she’ll tell me if she ever wants to stop.”

Anita with the twins (Collect/PA Real Life)

Anita added: “There’s this huge myth that pageants are all about beauty and looks, but there are so many more elements than that. Really, they shouldn’t be called beauty pageants, as that’s not quite right.

“The prep leading up to the big day gives you lovely mother and daughter bonding time and it makes me so proud to see them on stage.

“I’d like to invite people who say it’s sexualising children to come and watch a pageant before they make their mind up. They’ll see it isn’t like that at all.”

