Newlywed reveals how she had the honeymoon from hell when her plane crashed on take off

Louise and Charly Wargnier had tied the knot just days before boarding the ill-fated Jet Airways flight.

A newlywed couple recalled the terrifying moment when their honeymoon in paradise became a “scene from hell,” as their plane bound for marital bliss crashed on take-off.

Nottingham pair Louise and Charly Wargnier had tied the knot at a stunning countryside property just days before boarding the Jet Airways flight at Goa Airport in western India, for the second leg of their trip in the northern city of

Jaipur.

But Louise, 43, who claims she has post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as a result of her ordeal, says the plane seemed to spin round 360 degrees before juddering as it veered off the runway, with the engine catching fire, saying: “It was like something out of a really terrifying film.”

Louise’s photo of their crashed Jet Airways plane (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “People were scrambling around in the dark, pushing each other out of the way to get out.

“What was supposed to be our dream honeymoon turned out to be a living hell.”

Full-time mum, Louise, and Charly, 38, a search engine optimiser at upmarket department store, John Lewis – who are now suing Jet Airways for damages for personal injury, after the Boeing 737-800 crash – were married on December 21, 2016 – six days before the ill-fated December 27 flight.

Louise and Charly with children Woody and Aggie in Goa over Christmas(Collect/PA Real Life)

Claiming all happy recollections of their wedding had been eclipsed by the terrifying incident, Louise continued: “I have amazing memories of my wedding, but every time I think about it, I think of the plane.

“It totally overshadowed the whole thing, leaving me remembering all the horrible things and not the magical memories I should have.”

When Louise, who has her own textile design business which she says she has not been able to work on properly since the crash, and Charly met online in June 2009, they clicked instantly.

Charly and Louise on their wedding day (Collect/PA Real Life)

A complete romantic, Charly then proposed on a gondola in the Italian canal city of Venice in 2014, with them going on to choose the beautiful coastal state of Goa for their nuptials.

With 12 friends and family joining them for the ceremony – where their son Woody, now five, was pageboy, and daughter Aggie, now three, was a flower girl – the pair tied the knot, before spending a family Christmas at their guesthouse.

They were then planning to fly to Jaipur, via Mumbai, to enjoy more family time together and for Louise to complete a textile course.

Louise’s photo of their crashed Jet Airways plane (Collect/PA Real Life)

She recalled: “We left the UK on December 17 and had four glorious days in Goa before the wedding.

“When we said, ‘I do,’ it was in a gorgeous Portuguese-style house, with a beautiful garden.

“Woody was our pageboy and Aggie our flower girl and everything was so perfect.”

Charly and Louise with their children Aggie and Woody (Collect/PA Real Life)

After celebrating Christmas with family, the newlyweds, their children and Charly’s sister Maud Wargnier, 26, boarded a flight at Goa Airport at 4.45am on December 27, 2016, ready for the next stage of their trip in Jaipur.

Louise took her aisle seat, in the middle of the plane, while Charly and their children sat on the opposite three seats.

But as the plane began to take off, Louise said it shuddered, as if they were experiencing “extreme turbulence”.

Charly and Louise with son Woody and daughter Aggie on their wedding day (PA Real Life/Cory Goldberg Photography)

She continued: “It felt like the plane was jumping up and down. Then it jolted forward and felt like it spun us 360 degrees and then veered off the runway.

“That’s when I started screaming. It was pitch black and I just thought I was going to die and was petrified for our tiny kids.”

Amidst the darkness and panic, Louise told Charly to take their children to safety as fast as he could.

Louise Wargnier (Collect/PA Real Life)

She recalled: “Then I heard an explosion and saw one of the left engines was on fire. I could smell fuel and everyone was screaming and jumping over each other to get off the plane.

“I was disorientated and was desperately looking for the children in the dark, shouting their names, not realising Charly had taken them to safety.”

Then Louise claimed a passenger wrongly screamed that the plane was about to explode, which she said caused “pandemonium.”

Louise’s photo of their crashed Jet Airways plane (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m not going to die here,’” she continued.

Pushing her way to the front of the plane, Louise said she was hyperventilating, as her panic intensified and she continued to search for her family.

“I was screaming their names again, desperate to find them,” she claimed.

Charly and Louise on their wedding day (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “After I managed to leave the plane, through the emergency exit, I ran around the side, still searching for my family.”

Then, dashing towards the runway, she spotted Charly, her children and Maud, who had been sitting separately from the family at the front of the plane.

“We’d all lost our shoes and my feet were cut to bits, but I could not have been more relieved to see them,” she remembered, tearfully. “While we waited for the emergency services, we were split-up according to gender, so Aggie and I were separated from Charly and Woody again.”

Louise on her wedding day (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “It was another five hours before we managed to get the airline to pay for a taxi to take us to a hotel, so the children could sleep.”

Back at the hotel, Louise said she and her family discovered they were covered in bruises – seeing a private doctor the following day.

And, although they were offered a complimentary internal flight by Jet Airways, they turned it down, as they did not feel ready to board a plane again for several days, according to Louise.

Charly and Louise during their wedding ceremony (PA Real Life/Cory Goldberg Photography)

“We were so shaken up, the children were in extreme pain and badly bruised. Aggie had a massive bruise on her forehead and Woody kept saying, ‘Plane, plane! Going to die! It hurt my head,’” she said.

“Charly and I also had nightmares and decided we needed a break, so at least we could try and have a bit of a honeymoon, before flying home.”

So, on December 28, the next day, the family travelled by taxi to northern Goa for five days to recuperate, before taking a flight back to London via Germany, with a different airline.

But as soon as they boarded, the children started to scream again and Charly broke down sobbing when they touched-down in Germany.

“It all came rushing back to us and we haven’t been able to shake it since. It’s been 19 months and I still have panic attacks just getting on a bus or a tube,” Louise said.

“We had the most wonderful wedding, but what happened afterwards was pandemonium – like something out of a disaster film.”

Louise’s photo of their crashed Jet Airways plane (Collect/PA Real Life)

When Louise and her family returned to the UK, wanting answers about how the crash happened, she contacted law firm Fieldfisher and has now launched legal action against the airline.

She said: “I wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it. Just a few weeks after the crash I was diagnosed with PTSD and have counselling now to help with my horrifying flashbacks.

“I want the children to have adventures in their life, as they grow up, but I’m worried they will carry this terrible fear of travelling with them long-term. I simply want some answers about why this happened and to be able to move on.”

The happy couple in Goa (Collect/PA Real Life)

Keith Barret, from Fieldfisher, who is pursuing a claim for damages on behalf of the family, said: “Understandably, Louise is suffering terrible psychological damage because of what happened. The emergency evacuation was difficult and traumatic and she was terrified for the safety of her husband and young children.

“It’s been nearly 18 months since the accident and Louise deserves answers. So far, she has received no explanation whatsoever from Jet Airways.”

A spokesman for Jet Airways said: “We cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings. However, guest safety is of paramount importance to the airline.”

