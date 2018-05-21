Children's home worker reveals her sideline as a bodybuilding champ - who can almost lift a gorilla

Four times Miss Wales Jo can lift up to 120kg - but her impressive muscles mask a poignant secret.

A children’s home employee has revealed how she has a sideline as a champion bodybuilder and can lift up to 120kg – almost the weight of a gorilla.

Jo Griffiths, 43, of Cwmaman, Mid Glamorgan, south Wales, trains for up to three hours a day, seven days a week, to make herself stage ready – hitting the gym at 4:30am before work.

But, four times Miss Wales Jo’s impressive muscles mask a poignant secret – that she battled an eating disorder before winning her quadruple crown.

Jo regularly fends off competition from girls half her age (PA Real Life/Gareth Oakey)

Speaking from the heart about her teenage years, she confessed: “Growing up, I’d go for days at a time without eating. I hid it from everyone, so nobody knew how serious it was.

“But now, fitness has become my hope. I know I have to eat in order to be strong.

“There are days, even now, when I still struggle with those old thoughts. But I know I can get through it.”

Jo and her daughter Danielle (PA Real Life/Collect)

Jo, a single mum to 23-year-old law graduate Danielle, told how her issues around eating began when she was just nine years old, following the breakdown of her parents’ marriage, when she restricted her food intake as a way of regaining control.

She recalled: “It was a really tough time. Kids at school would tease me for being skinny.

“I was careful to hide everything from my family, though, so they had no idea how bad it was. This is probably the first time I’ve properly spoken out about it. I didn’t realise it then, being so young, but I know now that I had an eating disorder.”

Jo just before a competition (PA Real Life/Collect)

Avoiding scales, Jo does not know her exact weight at her lightest.

But her turning point came when, after leaving school, she decided to join the Army aged 17.

Working as a HGV driver, alongside the 10th regiment, based in Colchester, Essex, it was imperative for her to be able to haul around heavy equipment.

Jo says she’s proof that age is no barrier to fitness (PA Real Life/Gareth Oakey)

“The Army taught me to be strong,” she said.

“I wanted to be able to keep up with the soldiers and I realised that eating so little was detrimental. I’d never be able to be fit, if I didn’t fuel my body.”

When she fell pregnant with Danielle aged 21, Jo left the Army – promptly falling back into the grips of depression, as she struggled with single motherhood.

Her brother Robert, 47, invited her to a weight training session at his local centre, Powerhouse Gym, to help motivate her.

She recalled: “It was a bodybuilding gym which, at the time, was a real man’s sport. I was the only woman in there, but the gym’s owner Ali Oun saw something in me.

“He offered to train me properly and teach me about nutrition. From there, I went every single day for eight months. My body changed so quickly and I liked the feeling of being strong.”

Jo is a four time Miss Wales winner (PA Real Life/Collect)

Within just a few short months, Jo had sculpted her body to a standard where she was ready to compete.

In 2004, she was crowned Miss Wales at her first ever show, taking the title again in 2009 after a break.

That year, she was also placed third in the UK.

Jo has praised her Army days for teaching her how to be strong (PA Real Life/Gareth Oakey)

In 2010, she was named Miss Wales once again, this time ranking fourth in the UK.

Then, in 2017, after another break following a hip injury, she returned to the stage, being named Miss Wales once more.

“This past year has been the hardest I’ve ever trained. I had to fit it around my job as a deputy manager of a children’s home, so I’d be at the gym at 4.30am, then I’d do a 24 hour shift, before heading back to the gym and going to bed,” she said.

Jo before she began training (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “Training is gruelling. It’s a real Groundhog Day. I do up to three hours a day.

“I’ve got to eat every two to three hours, too, to make sure I’m getting enough protein. I’ll take entire chickens to work with me and eat them with broccoli and egg white. I also drink about five litres of water.”

Having reclaimed her Miss Wales crown, fending off competition from women decades younger, Jo is now speaking out to show other would-be bodybuilders that age need not be a barrier.

Jo works out seven days a week (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “I’d love to keep going and be lifting well into my seventies, but competition is getting stiffer. Nowadays, it’s about the overall look, rather than just the muscles. I have my own makeup artist and will wear hair extensions and get Botox before competitions.

“And, while I’m not afraid to stand next to the younger girls on stage, I know I’m getting older.

“Fitness has been my saviour. Not many people look like me where I live, but I feel much more confident now, and Danielle is my biggest fan. I’m so proud of her too, she’s my inspiration and the reason I keep going. I’m always striving to be better, and know I have weak areas, but at the end of the day I do this for me. Nobody else.”

