Woman recalls surreal experience of singing nursery rhymes as she was AWAKE during brain surgery

Ann even managed to recite her husband's phone number so they could tell him she was ok at the end of the 10-hour operation.

Conscious during a gruelling 10 hour operation, a woman has recalled her “surreal experience” – singing nursery rhymes and reciting fairytales, while surgeons removed a golfball -sized tumour from her brain.

Told off by surgeons for giggling, HR assistant Ann Swadden, 26, even gave them her husband’s phone number, as they finished the delicate procedure, through her open skull, when she was wide awake.

Ann, of Swindon, Wiltshire, who had to keep talking, so medics could ensure her speech was normal, said: “Being awake during the surgery was a surreal experience. I could hear everything around me and was talking, but it’s so strange to think that my head had been cut open.”

Ann and Alan on their wedding day(Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “It was a very odd feeling, as I could hear them talking and moving around, but I couldn’t feel anything.

“I got told off for giggling during the operation, because they needed me to stay still. They chatted to me throughout, to make sure my speech wasn’t affected. I was asked to sing rhymes and recite fairytales.

“At the end, I asked them to call my husband and tell him I was ok and recited his number for them.”

Ann on honeymoon with Alan(Collect/PA Real Life)

After suffering from headaches on and off for six years, when they got worse in December 2015, Ann had seen her GP, who referred her for an MRI scan at Gloucester hosptial in February 2016.

“I never imagined it would be anything that serious,” Ann continued. “As far as I was aware, the MRI scan was just so they could confirm that it was migraines.

“I know migraines are horrible but with a diagnosis, you can start to get treatment. That’s all I wanted.”

Ann on honeymoon with Alan (Collect/PA Real Life)

Apart from her headaches, life was going brilliantly for Ann when her bombshell diagnosis dropped on March 22, 2016.

She had been asked to return to Bristol Southmead hospital, following her MRI, to discuss an “acute signal change” on her brain.

She said: “I had no idea what that meant, but I still didn’t believe it would be anything that bad.”

Ann after her surgery (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “I was just about to celebrate my first wedding anniversary with my lorry driver husband Alan, 30. I had a great job as an HR assistant and we had plans for a family and to buy a house.

“Being diagnosed with a brain tumour really stopped me in my tracks.”

Told she had a slow-growing glioma brain tumour, a beign growth developing from the brain’s glial cells, she was advised surgery might be required but for now it was safe to watch and wait.

Ann after her surgery (Collect/PA Real Life)

She recalled: “My next scan was a month later and that showed there was no change.

“I was told to come back in six months and I felt great. In December 2016, I went for another scan and was told it was still OK, but was given the option of surgery. I faced either being scanned every year for the rest of my life or having surgery to get rid of it now.

“I decided that as I was quite fit and healthy at that point, I should have it then. I nicknamed my tumour Pepe, as it didn’t make it sound as scary, and I just didn’t want him in my head.”

Ann the day after her surgery (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I knew there were risks but I just hated the idea of it being part of me. I was just 25 at the time and the whole thing seemed ridiculous, ” Ann added.

With surgery scheduled for March 23, 2017, at Southmead Hospital, Ann was told she would have an awake craniotomy, meaning that her skull would be cut open and surgeons would operate while she was awake.

Ann opted to be anaesthetised while they cut open and closed her skull, but was awake and only given local anaesthetic, during the removal of the tumour.

Ann and Alan 2 months after her operation (Collect/PA Real Life)

When she came to, after her skull was closed at the end of the 10 hour operation, she was kept in hospital for four days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

The operation was a success and Ann is now fully recovered but needs regular scans to ensure the tumour does not return.

“The surgery went really well,” she said. “I was meant to take 12 weeks off work, but I was feeling so great, I went back after six.”

Ann driving for the first time 1 year after her surgery (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Since the surgery, I haven’t really had any problems and despite the risks, it didn’t affect my speech or anything else.

“I wasn’t allowed to drive for a year but last week, I was able to get behind the wheel for the first time since my operation.

“I’m back at work full time now and I am really enjoying my job.”

Ann’s scar now (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I feel like the surgery was the right choice because now I am able to get on with my life.”

