These sisters are so close they had a double hen party, wedding and even shared their honeymoon

Chelsea and Sophie couldn't stand to be apart - so had a lavish £19.500 joint celebration.

There were never such devoted sisters as Chelsea Sherrard and Sophie Russell, who enjoyed a joint hen party, wedding and honeymood.

So close they were already colluding with their mum, Dawn, over plans for a double wedding before grooms James Sherrard and Jeff Cheng had even proposed, the pair say their £19,500 joint big day was “like a dream come true.”

Choosing to be each other’s maids of honour, rather than having bridesmaids, Sophie, 32, recalled how they walked down the aisle, each taking one of their dad Steven’s arms, to Rosemary Clooney singing Sisters, saying: “It was simply amazing.”

She continued: “Sharing our hen party, wedding day and honeymoon in Thailand was the happiest, most amazing time.

“My life is a thousand times better with Chelsea in it. I’m so lucky to have her.”

English teacher Sophie, beauty therapist, Chelsea, 27, and their grooms were even declared ‘husbands and wives’ in unison, making sure the couples from Adelaide, Australia, began their married lives simultaneously.

Sophie and Chelsea at their hen party (Collect/PA Real Life)

Echoing her sister’s sentiments, Chelsea added: “When I look back, I just feel so happy that I got to share all of that with Sophie, my best friend.”

Chelsea and industrial designer James, 31, got engaged on an idyllic beach at sunset 15 months after aviation pilot planner Jeff also 31, popped the question to Sophie over a romantic meal in July 2015.

But their hospital receptionist mum Dawn, 61, had already planted the idea of a double wedding in their minds, before either was even betrothed.

Chelsea and Sophie as children (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Mum had said to us back in 2014 that we should get married on the same day,” Chelsea, who met James in a nightclub in 2009, recalled.

“We’ve always been so close, so the idea of vowing to spend the rest of my life with the man I love, with my sister standing by my side, sounded perfect.”

Although their plans gained momentum after Jeff proposed, it was not until James asked for Chelsea’s hand that they came clean and put them into full swing.

Sophie and Chelsea’s double wedding ceremony (PA Real Life/Klick Creative)

“Luckily, our respective partners are a bit shy, so they were happy to share the limelight and the cost,” said Chelsea.

“So, when James finally asked me to marry him, after sunset on a beautiful beach near our house, in October 2016, the first thing we did was drive to Sophie’s and start planning our double wedding.

“My mum rang Glenelg Golf Club, in Adelaide, the next day to book and we started having weekly meetings to get everything in order for the wedding on October 10 last year.”

Sophie and Chelsea as teenagers (Collect/PA Real Life)

Rather than quarrelling over the details, the sisters’ close bond also made them the perfect planning partners, with things like devising their 150 people guest list being easy, as they share the same friends and family.

Even their bridal gowns were ‘sisters’ – with size 24 Sophie wearing a dress in the same fabric, but a different design to Chelsea’s, which came from the plus-size range.

“When we both found our dresses it was an emotional moment for me,” smiled Sophie, who met Jeff online in 2011. “I burst out crying when I saw Chelsea in hers, as she looked so amazing and it made the magic of our upcoming day seem real.”

Sophie and Jeffrey on honeymoon (Collect/PA Real Life)

And, not content simply for their wedding to promise double the fun – the sisters, who have a brother, Shaun, 35, decided to share their hen nights and honeymoons, too.

“The hen party was a no-brainer, as we share so many friends it made sense to have us all out on one night,” said Chelsea.

“We went out for pizza, before gong dancing, which was perfect for us.”

Chelsea, James, Sophie and Jeffrey (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “And when it came to the honeymoon, we thought it would be a great chance to have a girls’ holiday, as well as a romantic break with our new husbands. We would make time for both.”

On the big day, their dad, Steven, 58, a carer and part-time DJ, walked his daughters down the aisle, as the lyrics, ‘never were there such devoted sisters’ rang out.

Then, taking their grooms’ arms, after reading their vows individually side-by-side, the pastor declared both couples husband and wife, before the sisters kissed their new husbands in unison.

Sophie and Chelsea (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I’ve shared everything with my sister my whole life,” smiled Chelsea, tearfully. “Sharing our special day was so perfect for us.”

Only the wedding reception reflected their differences – with Chelsea and James opting for a sweet cake and Sophie and Jeff going for a savoury cheese one.

Then, a day after the service, the foursome jetted off to for a £8,000 two week honeymoon in Thailand and Singapore – staying in separate villas.

The just-married couples (PA Real Life/Klick Creative)

“We wanted to have our own space, but also to be able to chill out all together, said Chelsea.

“The boys get on well and enjoyed exploring while we took it easy. It really was the perfect way to round off a doubly-fun do.”

Jeff said: “I was happy to sit back and let the girls and their mum plan the big day.”

Chelsea and James on honeymoon(Collect/PA Real Life)

He added: “When I first saw Chelsea and Sophie together I knew they were close so I was more than happy to go along with the double wedding plans.”

And James said: “The wedding really made us so much closer as a family.”

