Meet the air hostess whose passengers constantly mistake her for Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle

Olivia Marsden - whose mum is a Madonna lookalike - started a sideline as a Meghan-for-hire earlier this year, and is already booked up until 2019.

An air hostess whose mum is a professional Madonna lookalike has discovered a famous doppelganger of her own – Prince Harry’s bride-to-be Meghan Markle.

Blessed with brown eyes, glossy locks and a glowing complexion, Olivia Marsden, 22, of Greenwich, south east London, is constantly told by passengers on her flights that she is a dead ringer for the princess-in-waiting.

As a result, she started a sideline as a Meghan Markle lookalike earlier this year and is already booked up until February 2019, claiming: “People have been telling me for years that I look like Meghan, which I take as a huge compliment because she’s so stunning.”

Coincidentally, on May 19, the day of the Royal Wedding, Olivia will be joining the cabin crew on a flight to Toronto, Canada – the bride’s former home city.

“Once Meghan and Harry announced their engagement, all the comments about me being her double really stepped up a notch,” said Olivia.

“Passengers on my flights would say, ‘Has anyone told you that you look like Meghan Markle?’ And that was without me being all done up, with proper hair and makeup.”

She continued: “Both of us are mixed race. I have Caribbean roots, as my dad is Guyanese, so I think that’s made us look more similar.

“Meghan and I go for totally different men though. Most of my boyfriends have actually been French, so Harry isn’t my usual type. I have always wanted to be a princess though. Being royal and regal looks like such a lovely lifestyle.”

A fan of Meghan’s for years, Olivia first noticed her in the legal drama Suits, long before she began dating Prince Harry.

She continued: “I’ve loved her since day one. Her character in Suits is amazing – she’s this smart, powerful woman who isn’t overly sexualised.

“My friends would watch it with me and tell me I looked like her. I wasn’t sure I did – but, of course, I was pleased to be compared to someone so beautiful.”

Once Meghan and Harry began publicly dating, even strangers would point out Olivia’s resemblance to the slender actress.

Fortunately, she’s has taken all the attention in her stride, after growing up around showbusiness because of her mum Lisa Antionette’s job as a Madonna lookalike.

“Everyone does a double take with Mum. To me, she’s just my mum, so I see her as that and not as Madonna, but others say she looks just like her,” she explained. “They even have the same tooth gap. Mum’s is natural, while other lookalikes have to draw it in.

“When I was younger, I could even get away with being Lourdes, Madonna’s daughter, so I went with mum to a few events and posed with her.”

She added: “A lot of her friends are lookalikes, too. At all my birthdays growing up, Mum would bring them round, so I’d be standing there with a Will Smith, a Marilyn Monroe and an Amy Winehouse.

“Life has been a bit wild, growing up around all these celebrity lookalikes.”

Despite her mum’s job and the constant comments about her own resemblance to Meghan, Olivia never really considered becoming a lookalike until the royal couple announced their engagement in November 2017.

With photos of the happy pair splashed across the world’s media, Lisa encouraged Olivia to go for it and start enquiring about some potential work.

“I had reservations at first. I worried people would think I looked nothing like her, or that I was trying to be someone I’m not,” said Olivia. “But then I thought, ‘Why not? I should just go for it.’ She’s very unique, so Meghan lookalikes are hard to come by.”

Landing herself an agent – Kemal Ibrahim of Ofavision Talent Management – earlier this year, Olivia has so far done a meet and greet at a business awards show, made an appearance at a royal-themed party and posed for a photoshoot alongside Rhys Whittock, a Harry doppelganger.

“We recreated the photos of Harry and Meghan the day they announced their engagement, where she’s in that gorgeous white coat,” said Olivia. “I replicated her outfit cheaply, using sites like Boohoo and ASOS.

“Though I don’t wear the more glamorous gowns she has for royal functions, our casual style is the same. I love the yoga pants, the boots, the big roll neck sweaters.

“Meghan is very petite though, whereas I’m curvier. We don’t really match there. If my figure was more like hers, I think I’d be able to recreate her poses better.”

Now, with the Royal Wedding fast approaching, Olivia says she cannot wait to see Meghan become a part of the famous family.

While she will be in the air, flying to Canada, when the ceremony takes place, hilariously, for her return journey, the rest of the plane crew on rota are called Harry or Meghan.

“I’m going to do my hair and makeup exactly like her, to see if anyone catches on,” she said. “I can’t wait to see Meghan’s dress. That’s the moment everyone is waiting for. If it’s anything like her engagement gown, it’ll be stunning – but a little different.”

She continued: “I think it’s great how independent she is. She’s a feminist, she does all this incredible work with the U.N., she’s political – she’s not your typical princess.

“Race can’t be ignored either. Having different a ethnicity represented within the Royal family will really help people to feel included, where they may have been left out before.

“She’s such an empowering woman. We need someone like her, who stands up for what she believes in.”

